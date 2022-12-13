 Skip to content
(Springfield News-Leader)   NORML group asks Missouri universities to allow medical marijuana on campus. Subby says it was already on campus 40+ years ago anyway   (news-leader.com) divider line
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That was just recreational marijuana back then.
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
incimages.comView Full Size
 
munko
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The bong out front shoulda told ya
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Exile On Beale Street: [incimages.com image 850x478]


I played an open air festival for NORML over at the Chicken Shack in Chapell Hill, NC.

One the best gigs, I've ever been a part of.

Memphis - Cardinal And The Thief
Youtube Dza3dLSsDyY
 
josiahgould
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
My uncle told me a story that one of the writers of Animal House came to our local southwest Missouri college and was booed out of the theater by the front row of "church girls", according to him. They took him out and got him high as a kite and told him about a "Toga Party" they had a few years previous. I don't know if it was the inspiration, but pot has been in Missouri college campuses for way longer than 40 years...
 
MessyDwarf
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
static.simpsonswiki.comView Full Size
 
Trocadero
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Exile On Beale Street: [incimages.com image 850x478]


stonerthings.comView Full Size
 
stuffy
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Because I has the Glaucomas so bad I can't hear my Professor.
 
yellowjester
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Dave's not there, man.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

josiahgould: My uncle told me a story that one of the writers of Animal House came to our local southwest Missouri college and was booed out of the theater by the front row of "church girls", according to him. They took him out and got him high as a kite and told him about a "Toga Party" they had a few years previous. I don't know if it was the inspiration, but pot has been in Missouri college campuses for way longer than 40 years...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
