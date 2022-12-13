 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   Reason #12∞ why humanity can't have nice things: "Paramilitary loan sharks targeting food bank users"   (bbc.com) divider line
downstairs [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Totally.  I'm getting sick of the poors not paying off their debt all the while eating food like they're royalty.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 1 hour ago  
setdecorators.orgView Full Size


No strippers?
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I'm in the IRA.  Don't come near me ever again."
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh...Northern Ireland is dangerous! Better let the Royal Ulster Constabulary arrest people for no reason, hold them for years without a trial and maybe beat them a little bit because they're Irish.
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Huh. "Paramilitary", "loan sharks", and "food bank users" aren't three things I would ever expect in the same headline.

But here we are.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
"Security and community sources told Spotlight that paramilitary loan sharks exist in all communities where there is poverty - but they say the problem is most widespread and acute in loyalist urban areas."

So what I'm hearing is that Protestant loyalists are exploiting their own people.

Way to convince Ulster to stay apart of the UK.

Seriously though, Northern Ireland needs to leave the UK. Tell the the loyalists if they love England so much to pack their bags and head on over to Britain. I'm sure they'll be welcomed with open arms there...
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

iamskibibitz: Huh. "Paramilitary", "loan sharks", and "food bank users" aren't three things I would ever expect in the same headline.

But here we are.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bith Set Me Up [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

downstairs: Totally.  I'm getting sick of the poors not paying off their debt all the while eating food like they're royalty.


They will never get out using loan sharks.  Not sure what the public saftey net is there but everyone says there is none here in the US.
My brother inlaw has managed to live a pretty good drug fueled life for 6 years(and counting) with the government giving him everything from food and shelter, phone, $ for transportation, job training.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Sounds like some serious troubles.
 
Trevt
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Oh...Northern Ireland is dangerous! Better let the Royal Ulster Constabulary arrest people for no reason, hold them for years without a trial and maybe beat them a little bit because they're Irish.


The RUC was disbanded 21 years ago.
 
Trevt
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

C18H27NO3: "I'm in the IRA.  Don't come near me ever again."


This is the IRA. Also the other side, but the IRA haven't gone away, you know, they just use cover names.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Trevt: iheartscotch: Oh...Northern Ireland is dangerous! Better let the Royal Ulster Constabulary arrest people for no reason, hold them for years without a trial and maybe beat them a little bit because they're Irish.

The RUC was disbanded 21 years ago.


You know what I mean. I know that you know what I mean. You know that I know that I know that you know what I mean.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Trevt: C18H27NO3: "I'm in the IRA.  Don't come near me ever again."

This is the IRA. Also the other side, but the IRA haven't gone away, you know, they just use cover names.


They changed their name to Sean Penn or something I think.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
People are utter shiat weasels. You have to be to target poor people and take every last bit they own and leave them unable to pay for food or housing.

But they target the poor, because if you go after the rich, then suddenly the cops will actually do something about it.
 
Trevt
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: "Security and community sources told Spotlight that paramilitary loan sharks exist in all communities where there is poverty - but they say the problem is most widespread and acute in loyalist urban areas."

So what I'm hearing is that Protestant loyalists are exploiting their own people.

Way to convince Ulster to stay apart of the UK.

Seriously though, Northern Ireland needs to leave the UK. Tell the the loyalists if they love England so much to pack their bags and head on over to Britain. I'm sure they'll be welcomed with open arms there...


The paramilitaries don't love anyone or anything, they are the thugs every nation produces, just a bit more pretentious than most. And Ironically enough, they mostly have more Irish ancestry than the IRA they claimed to fight.
I'm sure we can all agree how much your opinion of the status of Northern Ireland is worth, but the Irish Republic is teetering on the edge of economic ruin as it is, the massive burden of a depressed area like Ulster entering it would destroy it's finances totally right now, however much the idea appeals to foreigners.
 
Trevt
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

SBinRR: Trevt: C18H27NO3: "I'm in the IRA.  Don't come near me ever again."

This is the IRA. Also the other side, but the IRA haven't gone away, you know, they just use cover names.

They changed their name to Sean Penn or something I think.


Madonna agrees with you, I'm sure.
 
Trevt
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Trevt: iheartscotch: Oh...Northern Ireland is dangerous! Better let the Royal Ulster Constabulary arrest people for no reason, hold them for years without a trial and maybe beat them a little bit because they're Irish.

The RUC was disbanded 21 years ago.

You know what I mean. I know that you know what I mean. You know that I know that I know that you know what I mean.


Well, kinda. But what does anything mean?
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Bith Set Me Up: [Fark user image 850x699]


Yes, but would you rather be killed violently and with great prejudice by some foreign person you've naught in common with, or by something closer to home - something warm and familiar like your own heart?
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Trevt: iheartscotch: Trevt: iheartscotch: Oh...Northern Ireland is dangerous! Better let the Royal Ulster Constabulary arrest people for no reason, hold them for years without a trial and maybe beat them a little bit because they're Irish.

The RUC was disbanded 21 years ago.

You know what I mean. I know that you know what I mean. You know that I know that I know that you know what I mean.

Well, kinda. But what does anything mean?


Regardless,

Whatever you say, say nothing 
When you talk about you know what 
For if you know who could hear you 
You know what you'd get 
For they'd take you off to you knowwhere 
For you wouldn't know how long 


/ So for you know who's sake
Don't let anyone hear you singing this song
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Bith Set Me Up: [Fark user image image 850x699]


Fark user imageView Full Size


Area man passionate critic of how he imagines government spending to be.
 
genner
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

iamskibibitz: Huh. "Paramilitary", "loan sharks", and "food bank users" aren't three things I would ever expect in the same headline.

But here we are.



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Bith Set Me Up: [Fark user image image 850x699]


"In the councils of government, we must guard against the acquisition of unwarranted influence, whether sought or unsought, by the military-industrial complex.."
- Dwight D. "The UnAmerican Pinko Communist" Eisenhower
 
Bith Set Me Up [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: Bith Set Me Up: [Fark user image image 850x699]

[Fark user image 365x257]

Area man passionate critic of how he imagines government spending to be.


When Wall Street wants something: "Let's do this. LEEROOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOY JENKIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIINS!!!"

When ordinary people want something: "Your call is important to us. Please continue to hold."
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Trevt: Claude Ballse: "Security and community sources told Spotlight that paramilitary loan sharks exist in all communities where there is poverty - but they say the problem is most widespread and acute in loyalist urban areas."

So what I'm hearing is that Protestant loyalists are exploiting their own people.

Way to convince Ulster to stay apart of the UK.

Seriously though, Northern Ireland needs to leave the UK. Tell the the loyalists if they love England so much to pack their bags and head on over to Britain. I'm sure they'll be welcomed with open arms there...

The paramilitaries don't love anyone or anything, they are the thugs every nation produces, just a bit more pretentious than most. And Ironically enough, they mostly have more Irish ancestry than the IRA they claimed to fight.
I'm sure we can all agree how much your opinion of the status of Northern Ireland is worth, but the Irish Republic is teetering on the edge of economic ruin as it is, the massive burden of a depressed area like Ulster entering it would destroy it's finances totally right now, however much the idea appeals to foreigners.


Absolutely none if it is about patriotism, loyalty, or anything else. Narcotics trafficking is the excuse to fund operations for "the cause", but in reality the leadership of the paramilitary groups are just skimming nearly all the profits for themselves. So in reality it's all about dealing drugs.

Given how one of, if not THE largest gold deposits has now been found in the western areas of Northern Ireland, and the depressed real estate is a dream for foreign investors with an English-speaking western European city with cheap land unlike Dublin, don't be so sure that the Republic of Ireland isn't going to jump on the chance to take on Ulster and it's current and potential wealth that they bring to the table.

Why the hell else do you think that England is so keen on keeping it?
 
