(Lifehacker)   Holiday protip: learn to crop and swap
34
RogueWallEnthusiast
1 hour ago  
"Go stand in the placeholder spots, Brenda and Chuck...hey, where ya going?  Didn't we make you feel welcome?"
 
DarkSoulNoHope
1 hour ago  
Don't try to make a relationship work out nor keep each other happy, learn Photoshop skills, says the writer of this article!
 
Harry Wagstaff
1 hour ago  
or just don't be such a sensitive little biatch.
 
Caelistis
1 hour ago  
Or you could just accept that a person is part of your past and go on like a rational, sane person would do barring abusive relationships.
 
starlost
56 minutes ago  
My bad relationships are solved with dig, drop and cover.
 
psychosis_inducing
55 minutes ago  
Protip: If you hate when your loved ones drag out all the old photos of you, date people they don't like and make sure your future exes are in every shot.
 
The Smails Kid
53 minutes ago  

starlost: My bad relationships are solved with dig, drop and cover.


Shoot, shovel, and shut up?

/ BRB someone's knocking at the door
 
Copperbelly watersnake
52 minutes ago  
Or you could just keep it simple and take some photos with just family. If your so is hurt by that, than you've got a clear sign to get the hell out of the relationship.
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
50 minutes ago  
"Why don't you stand here off to the side so I can crop you out after I dump your ass." Sigh... What a romantic!
 
johnny_vegas
50 minutes ago  
static.boredpanda.comView Full Size
 
Elzar
47 minutes ago  

Caelistis: Or you could just accept that a person is part of your past and go on like a rational, sane person would do barring abusive relationships.


This is an outrage! Don't people have the right to retcon every aspect of their lives? If not for their sake, for the sake of social media?
 
eKonk
45 minutes ago  
I insist that we each have our photos taken individually in front of a green screen, then take a separate photo of the desired background with no one in it. This way I can mix and match to get the desired group in the final image. This worked particularly well with wedding photos, as I was able to just cut out my ex and put in my current wife, Morgan Fairchild...
 
tuxq
43 minutes ago  
Holiday photos are odd. Oh look it's Christmas, everyone's kinda miserable because even if they can afford it, the stores are slammed full of self-centered a-holes and the parking lot is 100x worse. Let's all pretend to be joyous because it's Christmas.

This is why I do my shopping in early November/late October. I can stay festively drunk and pretend to be full of cheer. But I'm really just wincing every time I see someone who's clearly faking it worse than I am who seems to resent the fact that I'm not stressed or in a rush.

Now pass the farking egg nog and Appleton rum please.
 
SpectroBoy
42 minutes ago  
In my family we have a special process for the new boyfriend / girlfriend at the holiday gathering. We just take a few pictures of all of us flipping them off. That way when they leave we can say "We never liked him/her anyway."

Seems as sane as this blog entry.
 
8tReAsUrEz
42 minutes ago  
*sigh* To think I was once part of all this shiat...

/4 yrs single and couldn't be happier
 
Squid_for_Brains
42 minutes ago  
If it was an okay person and the relationship didn't work, leave it alone. Like this guy who isn't my dad, kissing my mom. He was a decent boyfriend who treated her well, so I ain't mad. It's a cute photo.
Fark user imageView Full Size


If the person was a spiteful shiat who never wanted to be seen touching you, salvaging an otherwise great photo is easy. Thanks, douche!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
macadamnut
37 minutes ago  
Ask significant others stand on the end in group pictures

Ask for "family-only" shots

Yeah, no.  And my wife's cousin has gone through five or six(?) remarkably similar men and we still have Christmas cards with every one of them.
 
Ambitwistor
36 minutes ago  
Nothing a little Photoshop can't fix.

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
macadamnut
35 minutes ago  
Anyway, Merry Christmas from the Gronkowski family!

lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
Somaticasual
35 minutes ago  

psychosis_inducing: Protip: If you hate when your loved ones drag out all the old photos of you, date people they don't like and make sure your future exes are in every shot.


*and* in the center. Let's not make ex-cropping easy, folks - it can't be as simple as a fold away.
 
Shaggy_C
34 minutes ago  
In my day a breakup meant a full fledged "scorched earth" approach - throw away the keepsakes, pawn the jewellry, and burn the pictures. Eliminate the person from your memory.

I guess the modern version would be a combination of untagging, blocking, and deleting. What is this 'cropping' crap? You'll still know exactly where the photo was taken and under what circumstances. The goal is to suppress the memories and make it like it never happened, not keep reminding yourself all the time about how great you looked back when you were with so-and-so and oh how you wish you could once again get back to that high water mark.
 
Fano
33 minutes ago  

Caelistis: Or you could just accept that a person is part of your past and go on like a rational, sane person would do barring abusive relationships.


No it is handy when they post pictures on ok Cupid and you don't have to wonder who that guy in The picture is. Friendly cousin? Ex? Guy she still hasn't gotten over and is trying to make jealous by being on a dating site?
 
steklo
33 minutes ago  

Caelistis: Or you could just accept that a person is part of your past and go on like a rational, sane person would


CSB Circa 2003

One day waking up next to my wife, she says..."Stek, I don't want to be married to you anymore. Let's kill the marriage and save our friendship"


So with that being said, I realized she fell out of love with me and well, accepted that and we both moved on. No fights, not arguments, there's not much one can do when your partner falls out of love with you. No matter how hard you try. You can't make someone love you.
 
SpocksEars
33 minutes ago  
Or, now hear me out, stop posting every friggin' bowel movement and grilled cheese sandwich on your Instagram/whatever account.

Just a thought.

/adjusts Onion belt
 
SpocksEars
31 minutes ago  

steklo: Caelistis: Or you could just accept that a person is part of your past and go on like a rational, sane person would

CSB Circa 2003

One day waking up next to my wife, she says..."Stek, I don't want to be married to you anymore. Let's kill the marriage and save our friendship"


So with that being said, I realized she fell out of love with me and well, accepted that and we both moved on. No fights, not arguments, there's not much one can do when your partner falls out of love with you. No matter how hard you try. You can't make someone love you.


Yes, yes I can.
And they will all stay in the basement until they learn.
 
kb7rky
31 minutes ago  
Trying to get my ex to even leave her house was like pulling teeth. She visited with me a grand total of four times during our entire relationship, where I visited with her at least two weekends a month for over 20 years.

Holidays with the families? She came to see me for exactly ONE Christmas (I even took her to my company's Christmas party), and even at that, she threw a temper tantrum, and decided she wanted to go home a few hours after she got here, making up some excuse about how her grandma was going to die if she wasn't there. Then, a few days later, she was bragging about how she went out doing "fun Christmas things with my friends". Yeah, just rub more salt into that farking wound, why don't you?

Then, when we tried to get back together just a few years ago, she had the utter farking gall to tell me she'd come visit me if she had a car. I countered that claim with, "My dear, when you *HAD* a car, you never came to visit me...and, even when you did, *I* came to get you, and you barely stayed more than a few hours before you decided you needed to go back home, so shove your faux affections squarely up your ass."

Just one of the many reasons why she and I broke up for good this time...not to mention just how mentally abusive, perpetually angry, and emotionally manipulative, she was.
 
chewd
30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
farkitallletitend
28 minutes ago  
Memories from the corners of my mind. Misty mother farking memories of what a dick we were.
 
eKonk
24 minutes ago  

SpocksEars: steklo: Caelistis: Or you could just accept that a person is part of your past and go on like a rational, sane person would

CSB Circa 2003

One day waking up next to my wife, she says..."Stek, I don't want to be married to you anymore. Let's kill the marriage and save our friendship"


So with that being said, I realized she fell out of love with me and well, accepted that and we both moved on. No fights, not arguments, there's not much one can do when your partner falls out of love with you. No matter how hard you try. You can't make someone love you.

Yes, yes I can.
And they will all stay in the basement until they learn.


Err.....I know it's awkward to ask on here, but I don't know any other way to get your attention. Would you mind refilling my water dish, please?
 
tom baker's scarf
23 minutes ago  
or stop pretending that life has always been perfect and exactly in control forever.   sure that you broke up with a month later is in last year's christmas photos, who the F cares?   it's a visual record of what your life looked like at that point in time. it doesn't need to be some sanitized version of what you wish had been else you are a failure.  also it's probably good to remember why that relationship failed if for no other reason than to spot-check your current one.
 
debug
20 minutes ago  

Caelistis: Or you could just accept that a person is part of your past and go on like a rational, sane person would do barring abusive relationships.


And realize that you almost never look at your old pictures anyway.
 
apoptotic
19 minutes ago  
As the 'where should we place her so make it easiest to crop her out later' person at my ex's family's gatherings, I always headed off that awkward nonsense by just offering to take the pictures.
 
steklo
11 minutes ago  

SpocksEars: Yes, yes I can.
And they will all stay in the basement until they learn


Fark user image
 
zbtop
7 minutes ago  
If you're having to plan all the photos you take around expecting to break up with someone, you probably have bigger issues.
 
