(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 2003, Saddam Hussein was captured by US forces, finally allowing a grieving nation to get closure on 9/11, the Bowling Green Massacre, and the destruction of the Death Star   (history.com) divider line
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Saddam Hussein was an asshole, but the US should never have been there in the first place.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On this day in history, in 2003, TFG told George Bush where he could find Saddam and instructed Bush on how many, and which troops to use, and where to position them.
 
houstondragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bostonguy: Saddam Hussein was an asshole, but the US should never have been there in the first place.


This.

And Saddam Hussein was literally backed and funded by the US, until he got uppity towards the Kuwaiti oil fields.

Considering the aftermath and shiatshow after the US pulled out of Iraq, we did no favors there
 
Hallows_Eve
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You forgot Fark's subsequent announcement of Lisa 'Left Eye" Lopez being killed in an automobile accident.
 
Jacobin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bush Cheney Rumsfeld and the entire PNAC group should all be in The Hague
 
The Irrelevant Gamer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It is somewhat amusing in hindsight that the U.S. found and captured Saddam long before ever finding Bin Laden. Imagine an alternate timeline in which SOCOM found Bin Laden in 2003, and we never went into Iraq.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jacobin: Bush Cheney Rumsfeld and the entire PNAC group should all be in The Hague


Rumsfeld is dead, but I get the idea.
 
zbtop
‘’ 1 hour ago  

houstondragon: bostonguy: Saddam Hussein was an asshole, but the US should never have been there in the first place.

This.

And Saddam Hussein was literally backed and funded by the US, until he got uppity towards the Kuwaiti oil fields.

Considering the aftermath and shiatshow after the US pulled out of Iraq, we did no favors there


It also doesnt help that "Iraq", as a nation and identity, is almost entirely a 20th century western imposition on the region, and as a result its not a place that has been conducive to coherent rule by anything other than an oppressive asshole with foreign backing.
 
Fancy_Bear
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hallows_Eve: You forgot Fark's subsequent announcement of Lisa 'Left Eye" Lopez being killed in an automobile accident.


Hmmmmm..........I was wondering where she'd been.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.guim.co.ukView Full Size

Colin Powell, seen here in 2003, holds up the last of his credibility, offered as a sacrifice to the UN on behalf of the Republican Party
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

zbtop: houstondragon: bostonguy: Saddam Hussein was an asshole, but the US should never have been there in the first place.

This.

And Saddam Hussein was literally backed and funded by the US, until he got uppity towards the Kuwaiti oil fields.

Considering the aftermath and shiatshow after the US pulled out of Iraq, we did no favors there

It also doesnt help that "Iraq", as a nation and identity, is almost entirely a 20th century western imposition on the region, and as a result its not a place that has been conducive to coherent rule by anything other than an oppressive asshole with foreign backing.


That isn't limited to Iraq. Whenever you get the French and English agreeing to draw lines on a map, you're gonna get trouble.

/or Belgium
 
Mouser
‘’ 1 hour ago  

houstondragon: bostonguy: Saddam Hussein was an asshole, but the US should never have been there in the first place.

This.

And Saddam Hussein was literally backed and funded by the US, until he got uppity towards the Kuwaiti oil fields.

Considering the aftermath and shiatshow after the US pulled out of Iraq, we did no favors there


We were supporting Saddam against the Iranian mullahs.  He repaid our generosity by invading our ally Kuwait.

The US is pretty easy going, but if you betray our trust, you will die, your family will die, and your country will be destroyed.  Pax Americana is not cheap.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Still a mystery to me why the American right even bothered with the WMD ruse
 
Northern
‘’ 1 hour ago  

New Rising Sun: [i.guim.co.uk image 293x175]
Colin Powell, seen here in 2003, holds up the last of his credibility, offered as a sacrifice to the UN on behalf of the Republican Party


Oh, the guy who covered up the My Lai massacre in Vietnam?
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Irrelevant Gamer: It is somewhat amusing in hindsight that the U.S. found and captured Saddam long before ever finding Bin Laden. Imagine an alternate timeline in which SOCOM found Bin Laden in 2003, and we never went into Iraq.


The Kurds found Saddam, and kept him captive in said hole, until they could deliver to the American troops.

Thankfully USA repaid the favour, by not stabbing them in the back given the first chance.
 
thanksagainandagain
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mouser: houstondragon: bostonguy: Saddam Hussein was an asshole, but the US should never have been there in the first place.

This.

And Saddam Hussein was literally backed and funded by the US, until he got uppity towards the Kuwaiti oil fields.

Considering the aftermath and shiatshow after the US pulled out of Iraq, we did no favors there

We were supporting Saddam against the Iranian mullahs.  He repaid our generosity by invading our ally Kuwait.

The US is pretty easy going, but if you betray our trust, you will die, your family will die, and your country will be destroyed.  Pax Americana is not cheap.


All those Iraqis killed surely justify ... whatever prideful blather it was you shared.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How I long for the halcyon days of the 'spider hole'.
 
shinji3i
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ketchuponsteak: The Irrelevant Gamer: It is somewhat amusing in hindsight that the U.S. found and captured Saddam long before ever finding Bin Laden. Imagine an alternate timeline in which SOCOM found Bin Laden in 2003, and we never went into Iraq.

The Kurds found Saddam, and kept him captive in said hole, until they could deliver to the American troops.

Thankfully USA repaid the favour, by not stabbing them in the back given the first chance.


I thought some kids from Colorado found him?

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Dryad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Correction; today is the anniversary of the ANNOUNCEMENT of the capture of Hussein.
Unless you buy that we happened to find him the exact morning the Patriot Act II expansion was passed, the soldiers that claim we had him under wraps for a couple weeks are probably correct.
-
Hussein got all the press that day, there was no major news story on the broad expansion of the Patriot Act at all.
 
Moroning [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HotWingConspiracy: Still a mystery to me why the American right even bothered with the WMD ruse


Got to have a casus belli
 
SoupJohnB [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not nice to fact shame, Subby. Not this close to Christmas. Ceiling Santa is watching.
 
Super_pope
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Mouser: houstondragon: bostonguy: Saddam Hussein was an asshole, but the US should never have been there in the first place.

This.

And Saddam Hussein was literally backed and funded by the US, until he got uppity towards the Kuwaiti oil fields.

Considering the aftermath and shiatshow after the US pulled out of Iraq, we did no favors there

We were supporting Saddam against the Iranian mullahs.  He repaid our generosity by invading our ally Kuwait.

The US is pretty easy going, but if you betray our trust, you will die, your family will die, and your country will be destroyed.  Pax Americana is not cheap.


Now that's what I call Yikes, Volume 4, with cringe inducing hits from the 80s, 90s, and 2000s including "That post where Mouser says the US is 'pretty easygoing' when it comes to foreign policy" and The Collected Posts of Carter Pewterschmidt
 
clovercat
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
On this day in 2003 my nephew was still in the Army. I'll guess I should check facebook for the anniversary reminder. He was in the group.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Moroning: HotWingConspiracy: Still a mystery to me why the American right even bothered with the WMD ruse

Got to have a casus belli


We never declared war.
 
Northern
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Mouser: houstondragon: bostonguy: Saddam Hussein was an asshole, but the US should never have been there in the first place.

This.

And Saddam Hussein was literally backed and funded by the US, until he got uppity towards the Kuwaiti oil fields.

Considering the aftermath and shiatshow after the US pulled out of Iraq, we did no favors there

We were supporting Saddam against the Iranian mullahs.  He repaid our generosity by invading our ally Kuwait.

The US is pretty easy going, but if you betray our trust, you will die, your family will die, and your country will be destroyed.  Pax Americana is not cheap.


You are aware there was a miscommunication between Saddam and the HW Bush administration?  He was initially told he could invade Kuwait.  Then once the money from Kuwait oil barons arrived in DC it was no longer OK.
I still find it shocking however that the decisive victory that Bush the Greater and the US military achieved wasn't enough to get him Re-elected.
 
Moroning [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Mouser: houstondragon: bostonguy: Saddam Hussein was an asshole, but the US should never have been there in the first place.

This.

And Saddam Hussein was literally backed and funded by the US, until he got uppity towards the Kuwaiti oil fields.

Considering the aftermath and shiatshow after the US pulled out of Iraq, we did no favors there

We were supporting Saddam against the Iranian mullahs.  He repaid our generosity by invading our ally Kuwait.

The US is pretty easy going, but if you betray our trust, you will die, your family will die, and your country will be destroyed.  Pax Americana is not cheap.


Easy going!?!  Unless your a socialist in South America, heh?
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
They were mobile WMD labs!  They had missiles and chemicals and biologicals and if we don't do somethiSQUIRREL!!!!
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I like the part where we declared victory, and then hung around for a couple more decades.
 
Snake Oiler
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
But not over Macho Grande
 
Moroning [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: Moroning: HotWingConspiracy: Still a mystery to me why the American right even bothered with the WMD ruse

Got to have a casus belli

We never declared war.


Pendantants deserve junk punches
 
Kyle Butler
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
whyy.orgView Full Size
 
DynoFARKjr
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
"Despite a prolonged search, weapons of mass destruction were never found in Iraq."

Now watch this drive.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
"Hey guys! What's goin' on?"
static.independent.co.ukView Full Size
 
Creidiki
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
And Iraq turned into a progressive democratic nation as a result, just like Jihadism disappeared after Bin Laden was summarily executed.
 
houstondragon
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Mouser: houstondragon: bostonguy: Saddam Hussein was an asshole, but the US should never have been there in the first place.

This.

And Saddam Hussein was literally backed and funded by the US, until he got uppity towards the Kuwaiti oil fields.

Considering the aftermath and shiatshow after the US pulled out of Iraq, we did no favors there

We were supporting Saddam against the Iranian mullahs.  He repaid our generosity by invading our ally Kuwait.

The US is pretty easy going, but if you betray our trust, you will die, your family will die, and your country will be destroyed.  Pax Americana is not cheap.


Offer not valid for the bonesaw loving Saudis, of course
 
StillInFayettestan [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Dennis was in the rotation.
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: [i.guim.co.uk image 293x175]
Colin Powell, seen here in 2003, holds up the last of his credibility, offered as a sacrifice to the UN on behalf of the Republican Party


That is absolutely spot on.
 
zedster [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
How it started
Fark user imageView Full Size


How it ended

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Northern: Mouser: houstondragon: bostonguy: Saddam Hussein was an asshole, but the US should never have been there in the first place.

This.

And Saddam Hussein was literally backed and funded by the US, until he got uppity towards the Kuwaiti oil fields.

Considering the aftermath and shiatshow after the US pulled out of Iraq, we did no favors there

We were supporting Saddam against the Iranian mullahs.  He repaid our generosity by invading our ally Kuwait.

The US is pretty easy going, but if you betray our trust, you will die, your family will die, and your country will be destroyed.  Pax Americana is not cheap.

You are aware there was a miscommunication between Saddam and the HW Bush administration?  He was initially told he could invade Kuwait.  Then once the money from Kuwait oil barons arrived in DC it was no longer OK.
I still find it shocking however that the decisive victory that Bush the Greater and the US military achieved wasn't enough to get him Re-elected.


Arsenio Hall defeated Bush the Greater. He made Clinton look hip and cool

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The war in Iraq is the Vietnam of Generation X.

We all knew it was bullsh*t. We all knew they had no reason to go there. We all knew they were lying right to our faces.

Worldwide protests were staged, urging the US not to attack.

But they did it anyway.

Catastrophic loss of life for absolutely no good reason.

Unconscionable.
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
and then the middle east was peaceful and free for all time.   The End.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
This is my new favorite band name.
f4.bcbits.comView Full Size
 
macadamnut
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
He deserved it.


lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Thanks Obama
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

macadamnut: He deserved it.

[lh3.googleusercontent.com image 296x226]


You. I like you.
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Saddam brought armed guards into congress and started dragging people out and having them shot until everyone was literally licking his boots and you have to consider that some people just plain admire him for it.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Rev.K: The war in Iraq is the Vietnam of Generation X.

We all knew it was bullsh*t. We all knew they had no reason to go there. We all knew they were lying right to our faces.

Worldwide protests were staged, urging the US not to attack.

But they did it anyway.

Catastrophic loss of life for absolutely no good reason.

Unconscionable.


Waaah! I don't own Haliburton stock!  I don't live in a democracy!   Waaah!

Just kidding, you're right.  I got in a fight with a roommate who tried to hang a US flag on the house.
 
drunk_bouncnbaloruber
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Rev.K: The war in Iraq is the Vietnam of Generation X.

We all knew it was bullsh*t. We all knew they had no reason to go there. We all knew they were lying right to our faces.

Worldwide protests were staged, urging the US not to attack.

But they did it anyway.

Catastrophic loss of life for absolutely no good reason.

Unconscionable.


It was the Vietnam of the millennials, as well.  The fresh-out-of-HS kids for the next ten years had the option to go there, and the subsequent economic fallout hurt that generation the most.
 
