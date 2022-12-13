 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   In addition to finding the faces of Trump supporters particularly delicious, the United States' only wild jaguar has also developed a taste for bears   (a-z-animals.com) divider line
Q-Tron
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Who doesn't love a nice beer.
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Picture of said bear-attacking jaguar

static.clubs.nfl.comView Full Size
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Figures. The one Jaguar that makes it back to the states is insane.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
So now we have undocumented jaguars crossing the border? Thanks, Biden.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
JAG-yoo-ah
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Don't worry. It'll be stuck in the shop soon enough.
 
Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Bears. Beets. Battlestar Galactica.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
El Jefe means "the boss jefe" in Spanish. He was named this because he managed to cross the heavily guarded border fence designed to prevent Mexican immigrants from crossing.

And yet if Republicans are to be believed (btw never ever do that), this fence is supposed to stop animals with opposable thumbs, a larger brain, and the abilities to coordinate teamwork and use tools.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: opposable thumbs, a larger brain, and the abilities to coordinate teamwork and use tools.


Thanks.  I'm going to use this as my new dating profile.
 
AlgaeRancher [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: El Jefe means "the boss jefe" in Spanish. He was named this because he managed to cross the heavily guarded border fence designed to prevent Mexican immigrants from crossing.

And yet if Republicans are to be believed (btw never ever do that), this fence is supposed to stop animals with opposable thumbs, a larger brain, and the abilities to coordinate teamwork and use tools.


Cats are extremely good at climbing

/Film at 11
 
Inebriated Bolshevik Muppet
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
They always have. First ursine fossil on record looked like it was taken down by a felis of one kind or another.
 
whidbey
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
In 1949, the last female jaguar in the United States was hunted and killed in Arizona. Since then, some jaguars have been spotted in Arizona, near the US-Mexico border

wtf am I reading?
 
MBooda
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Watch out!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
