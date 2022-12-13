 Skip to content
(CNBC)   Inflation retreats ever-so-slightly from the anus. Happy holidays   (cnbc.com) divider line
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
This is bad news for Biden
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Gas is less than $2.70/gal where I live.

CNN:  "This is bad for America and Biden and here is why ..."
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Glockenspiel Hero: This is bad news for Biden


shakes fist.
 
SplittingAces
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The real winner of today's inflation report? Florida governor Ron DeSantis.
 
W_Scarlet
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
What inflation?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Thank God the Republicans have Hunter Biden's laptop. Because they have nothing else.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
This is bad news for anyone who gets a pay raise at the start of the New Year.

"oh inflation? didn't you see the numbers, it's only 0.2%"
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The CPI has very little to do with the cost of living.
 
Muta
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The >5% year over year inflation started early last year.  If I remember right, it was last January.  The .2 and .3% month over month rates tell me we should start expecting reasonable inflation year over year inflation rates in the first quarter.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: The CPI has very little to do with the cost of living.


They figure that you have a $4,000,000 portfolio indexed for inflation. doesn't everyone?
 
electricjebus
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I noticed November 2022 was the best month since November 2021...  Nobody is resetting prices right now, they're usually set in June or January.  At the very least by quarter.
 
OmnomnomCookies
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Inflation is retreating because the Migrant Caravan is on its way to the border to finish the war on Christmas once and for all - with Hunter Biden's laptop!
 
carnifex2005
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The stock market is so thirsty for low interest rates. This news is putting Dow futures up by 700 points.
 
growinthings [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Thank God the Republicans have Hunter Biden's laptop. Because they have nothing else.


hahah plus, they have no proof that it actually is Hunter's laptop, Huter ISN"T running for POTUS and there's no chain of evidence for the laptop.  Not to mention that the man who "found" the laptop is far from an independent source of information.
 
Fizpez
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Saw gasoline for $2.38 a couple days ago - guess Biden is trying to bankrupt the poor oil companies and ruin the job market by pulling his magic gas price lever again.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

growinthings: NewportBarGuy: Thank God the Republicans have Hunter Biden's laptop. Because they have nothing else.

hahah plus, they have no proof that it actually is Hunter's laptop, Huter ISN"T running for POTUS and there's no chain of evidence for the laptop.  Not to mention that the man who "found" the laptop is far from an independent source of information.


Chain of custody... Learn that term, it will become important over the next 24 months.

No, it's all bullsh*t, but they specialize in bullsh*t.
 
cryptozoophiliac
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
It's not the 1970's. The American worker doesn't have the means to support much inflation beyond these levels.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

OmnomnomCookies: Inflation is retreating because the Migrant Caravan is on its way to the border to finish the war on Christmas once and for all - with Hunter Biden's laptop!


And Target butt plugs. Sales are way up, kicking off the economy!
 
Marshmallow Jones
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Terrific- this means lower rates, including mortgage rates.   Which in turn means a return to out of control home prices!  Wahoo!
 
Ray_Finkle
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
i.ebayimg.comView Full Size
 
thornhill
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Feeling good on my prediction that the S&P 500 ends the year down only in the single digits.
 
MBooda
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Fizpez: Saw gasoline for $2.38 a couple days ago - guess Biden is trying to bankrupt the poor oil companies and ruin the job market by pulling his magic gas price lever again.


Hell, it's still above $3/gal here. To be fair, it's a red state, so they may be higher just to keep the locals angry at Joe.  Or those unreasonable fuel taxes that go toward road maintenance and plowing and such.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Who cares?  America ran out of diesel fuel!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
eKonk
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Just last weekend I went by a billboard that said "Biden Economics: $6/gallon gas and empty shelves"

Pretty sure it went up months ago when gas prices were over $4/gallon. Could only sit there and think "Gee, that aged well..."
 
