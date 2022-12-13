 Skip to content
Dog was his copilot
18
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
flamark [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was hoping for more of something like this ...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fano
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
If there wasn't video, that would be a fun one to explain to the insurance company....
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Dogs drive manual transmissions better than millennials.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
no bad dogs, just stupid humans. your auto insurance policy states you lock your vehicle upon exit.
 
Ty Webb [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
CarFax TV Commercial HD
Youtube FGdrv7odttQ
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
showmerights.orgView Full Size
 
jnoel
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
'The dog had leapt into the car through the drivers seat.'
What??
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
BFletch651
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I hope the insurance claim describes this as an "Act of Dog".
 
theoceans
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I love the way the dog looks away when the girl runs up, as if to say, "What? Did I do something wrong?"
 
p51d007
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
2.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
it's a jeep thing, you wouldn't understand
 
Pert
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
If it was a manual, why wasn't the handbrake on? (Parking brake, if you prefer).

If it was an auto, I really don't believe this at all.
 
Armchair_Invective
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
You really need to stress the importance of using the hand brake to your dog, else this tragedy could occur again.  (Or you could just set the handbrake yourself...)
 
GalFisk
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

jnoel: 'The dog had leapt into the car through the drivers seat.'
What??


pdssoftware.comView Full Size
 
