And now, some lesser known world records
15
Brawndo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What, no record for sticking marshmallows up a single nostril?

guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Duane Hansen broke a world record when he paddled 38 miles down the Missouri River in a hollowed-out pumpkin.

SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Brawndo: What, no record for sticking marshmallows up a single nostril?

who's been messing with my cards?
 
bacchanalias and consequences
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And I thought I waste my time...
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So far I hold the world record for the longest time being me.
 
Monumenticus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm aspiring for "Most Posts without Reading the Article."
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
johnphantom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah I had one of these books in the early 1980s. It was cool to read as a 12 year old kid, but I never wanted to read another one. I'd be interested in seeing an article of like the top 100 longest standing records. THAT would be notable.
 
chewd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh... its a vanity book. For $20k they'll find a way to put your name in it.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

johnphantom: Yeah I had one of these books in the early 1980s. It was cool to read as a 12 year old kid, but I never wanted to read another one. I'd be interested in seeing an article of like the top 100 longest standing records. THAT would be notable.


St Simeon.  Sat on a pillar for 37 years starting in 521 AD.  I doubt that one will ever be broken.
 
FarkMeThatsGood
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guinness World Records no longer can sell their coffee table books, so they've parried to selling publicity. They'll help you make up a world record, so you can break it. That's why they're so ridiculous. There was a segment on John Oliver about how the leader of Turkmenistan collects world records like "World's Largest Cycling Awareness Lesson".

Last Week Tonight
 
Uzzah
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guinness (the World Record people, not the bar towel company) makes a considerable slice of its revenue through "consulting" fees.  Want to set a "world record"?  Need publicity?  For $50k or so, they'll work with you to devise a new category of record for you, figure out what you need to do to prepare for an attempt, send judges, certify it for you, and then send out press releases announcing your new record.

That's not speculation.  The advertise it outright.
 
unchellmatt [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: johnphantom: Yeah I had one of these books in the early 1980s. It was cool to read as a 12 year old kid, but I never wanted to read another one. I'd be interested in seeing an article of like the top 100 longest standing records. THAT would be notable.

St Simeon.  Sat on a pillar for 37 years starting in 521 AD.  I doubt that one will ever be broken.


Oh I dunno. that twat Betsy Devos has had an entire pillar shoved up her ass for 64 years, I think that counts.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Toothless bumpkin paddles pumpkin down a river for 38 miles. Now holds the worlds record which is sumpthin.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Vermont teenager Ariana Wunderle, who has been performing with a youth circus since the age of 2, donned 4-inch high heels and walked 639 feet 7 inches across a tightrope at Bellows Falls Union High School in May, while she was a senior at the school.
Wunderle's feat demolished the previous record of 49.2 feet, which was set by Russian performer Oxana Seroshtan in 2014.

USA USA USA
 
