(NPR)   Are you finding it difficult to maintain an appropriately high smug level? Consider renting a potted Christmas tree that gets planted after you're done with it -- that should give you the boost you need   (npr.org) divider line
Rucker10
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Some serious grumpy old man vibes here. "I don't like it when people do stuff I don't understand or care about!"

Hey man, don't worry about it. Nobody is gonna drag you out of your house and make you plant the damn tree.
 
gregario
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Did that many years ago. But renting???! I bought a smallish tree and planted it in the yard in the spring. How is that smug?
 
TWX
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Sure.  Like how your childhood pet dog went to a farm upstate.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I was gonna say you could donate them to a local zoo - elephants love 'em - but the zoos only take unsold leftovers from the tree farms. Send yet worry the "used" ones might have chemicals or other ickiness on them.
 
Maturin [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Of course it's silly because trees are inanimate and of no intrinsic value. We should burn them all down
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
 our xmas tree is a weed plant. our smug stays high the whole time.
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
It's ok, little subby, other people's choices do not reflect on you nor do their choices say anything about you.
 
kindms
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
ours get picked up by the town and turned in to mulch.
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Rucker10: Some serious grumpy old man vibes here. "I don't like it when people do stuff I don't understand or care about!"

Hey man, don't worry about it. Nobody is gonna drag you out of your house and make you plant the damn tree.


No one cares enough about Subby to even bother, and that is the source of his agitation.  It woulda been great if his thread about it got zero replies and he hung himself on x-mas.

/was that a little dark?  I haven't had my coffee yet
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Rucker10: Some serious grumpy old man vibes here. "I don't like it when people do stuff I don't understand or care about!"

Hey man, don't worry about it. Nobody is gonna drag you out of your house and make you plant the damn tree.


Seriously. This fairly reeks of the guy who says to vegetarians "For every animal you don't eat, I'll eat three." Kneejerk oppositional defiance is a way of life for conservatives, it's all they know.
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

kindms: ours get picked up by the town and turned in to mulch.


Same here...that is a great thing that got started, our town has drop off spots and for a week or two after xmas they even pick em up on the corner.
 
kindms
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
This is actually pretty stupid considering that christmas trees are farmed. So it isnt like they are being ripped from the earth never to be replaced

they were grown on a farm and 2 have been planted for everyone they cut. So I guess if you have some weird aversion to killing a tree you could rent it
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
So, instead of chopping down a live tree to decorate your living room for a few weeks to honor Babby Jeebus you can choose to add a tree to the world. Nothing silly about that.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


everyone in this thread looking down on trashy boomer subby
 
