(South Florida News-Press)   Step aside Florida alligators, here come the Florida crocodiles   (news-press.com) divider line
13
    Florida, word crocodile, Crocodile, American crocodiles, Florida's East Coast, Alligatoridae, eight-foot crocodile, number of Florida crocodiles  
•       •       •

13 Comments     (+0 »)
H31N0US
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Always been crocs in the Everglades. They're not as nasty as the Australian kind though.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Guess they decided that in a while was better than later.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

H31N0US: Always been crocs in the Everglades. They're not as nasty as the Australian kind though.


What is?
 
p51d007
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Blamed on "climate change" in 3...2...1... LOL
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Crocodiles in Florida? They're making a comeback.

"Don't call it a comeback, I've been here for years"
ichef.bbci.co.ukView Full Size
 
Trocadero
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

neongoats: Guess they decided that in a while was better than later.


And they didn't caiman in last place.
 
Pestifer [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

p51d007: Blamed on "climate change" in 3...2...1... LOL


While their population increase isn't likely a direct result of warmer climate, part of the reason they've always been less common than alligators in the US is alligators greater tolerance for periods of cold weather.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Number 216
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
AeAe
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
American crocodiles are much smaller than the Nile & saltwater crocs
 
Communist Middleschool Student
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Trocadero: neongoats: Guess they decided that in a while was better than later.

And they didn't caiman in last place.


THEIR BELLIES ARE FULLY ARMORED LANA!!!
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Let me know if Florida Deinosuchus makes a comeback

/it has been a while
 
Chompachangas [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

H31N0US: Always been crocs in the Everglades. They're not as nasty as the Australian kind though.


Back in high school, our town was built on the Everglades. You could drive maybe a mile out of town, down Loxahatchee road and straight into the swamps. I was really into photography at the time with my Pentex K1000. It's not only a camera but also a weapon. I trudged around the 'glades a lot, snapping photos of wildlife. Somewhere I have a photo of a 8-9' albino gator... Anyways, I never got to see an American Crocodile, but I'd sure like to if I ever find myself back down there (gods forbid).

Then I found 5 bucks. The end.

/CSB
//Moved my Yankee ass back north
 
