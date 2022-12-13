 Skip to content
(KRON 4)   Yosemite 'Firefall' is no longer a hidden gem, reservations now required   (kron4.com) divider line
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I haven't been to Yosemite in 25 years. I thought the crowds today were getting so bad that they were going to make visitors get reservations, if not year-round, then at least during high season.

/ still the most beautiful place I've ever been
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Soon to be cancelled entirely by Fox.
 
On-Farkin-On [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We went to Yosemite this summer and even scored permits to climb Half Dome. It was so nice (aside from the forest fire smoke) to be able to move around without throngs of people. I went to Yellowstone a few years ago and did not enjoy the easy to get to big features because of the huge crowds that you had to navigate. We planned way in advance, but had friends that went a month later with next to no planning, so I'm not sure how many actually get turned away. I've seen photos of the crowds that try to see the Firefall and if a permit can make it more manageable it's probably for the better. Issue with the Firefall is the conditions have to be just right for it to happen so it mainly seems like it will impede the local's ability to check it out.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is the crowd waiting on Old Faithful when I was there in 2017.  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fizpez
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: I haven't been to Yosemite in 25 years. I thought the crowds today were getting so bad that they were going to make visitors get reservations, if not year-round, then at least during high season.

/ still the most beautiful place I've ever been


We could solve all these problems if the Federal gov't got away from stealing land from the states.  The states could afford to lower taxes by selling this land to private companies for development.  I could see Disney doing a great job turning Yosemite into a theme park.  You could book a fast pass to see Old Faithful and then buy something memorable at the gift shop at the end of walkway.   Market pricing would help control the crowds.

/s (but all too accurate)
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: This is the crowd waiting on Old Faithful when I was there in 2017.  [Fark user image 850x232]


I was last there in 1976. I don't remember it being that crowded.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
This is why all the neat pretty places I go to, I never tell anyone, and I don't post any pictures
 
bdub77
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: This is the crowd waiting on Old Faithful when I was there in 2017.  [Fark user image 850x232]


Wow you saw it all the way from Yosemite? :D
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I didn't realize a group of photographers was called a flock, thanks article!
 
tirk
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Just to point out, Old Faithful is not in Yosemite for those commenting on it, though I suspect it gets even more crowds than Firefall does.
 
bdub77
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Incog_Neeto: I didn't realize a group of photographers was called a flock, thanks article!


I thought it was called a paparazzi?
 
Copperbelly watersnake
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The crowds in the Smokies have gotten ridiculous. We've pretty much given up on ever seeing Laurel Falls again. Even when we've gone in the off season the parking lot was packed. You can still find some solitude on the quiet walkways, but that's only bc they only typically have parking for two or three cars.

Worst part is you know that a good portion of those people are just doing their obligatory day trip into the park before spending the rest of the day at the cheap tourist carp in Gatlinburg and pigeon forge.
 
houstondragon
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
"Two or three years ago it was just another snake cult!"
 
bdub77
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

tirk: Just to point out, Old Faithful is not in Yosemite for those commenting on it, though I suspect it gets even more crowds than Firefall does.


I saw it. It's a pretty cool natural phenomenon, but you get tired of looking at boiling water after like, 3? 3 minutes.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Copperbelly watersnake: The crowds in the Smokies have gotten ridiculous. We've pretty much given up on ever seeing Laurel Falls again. Even when we've gone in the off season the parking lot was packed. You can still find some solitude on the quiet walkways, but that's only bc they only typically have parking for two or three cars.

Worst part is you know that a good portion of those people are just doing their obligatory day trip into the park before spending the rest of the day at the cheap tourist carp in Gatlinburg and pigeon forge.


I've been to Gatlinburg in mid July and it is too full of tourists kicking and gouging in the mud. Not to mention the blood in the beer. Hard pass.
 
Misch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
A lot of National Park sites now require reservations for things. Haleakala in Maui, Hawaii requires reservations for the observatory-at-sunrise. The cost is a nominal $1.
 
kokomo61
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: I've been to Gatlinburg in mid July and it is too full of tourists kicking and gouging in the mud. Not to mention the blood in the beer. Hard pass.


Son, this world is rough. :D
 
phoenixdan
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Went to Yosemite in the summer of  2021 when you needed reservations to get visit. Best experience visiting a National Park. The National Park service should make all national parks reserved entry.
 
AcneVulgaris
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Nick Nostril: stuhayes2010: This is the crowd waiting on Old Faithful when I was there in 2017.  [Fark user image 850x232]

I was last there in 1976. I don't remember it being that crowded.


that was before the Chinese tour busses, fires, and earthquake. Yellowstone is a shadow of what t epwas.
 
