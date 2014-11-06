 Skip to content
(Helsingin Sanomat (Finland))   Snowstorm closes streets and messes up public transport? In the UK they shut down everything, in Finland people just ski to work   (hs.fi) divider line
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Only one person is working in Finland.  This is rush hour.
 
towatchoverme
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That is a light dusting at best.
 
Armchair_Invective
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Disagrees.
imgresizer.eurosport.comView Full Size
 
turbocucumber [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Note everyone in the UK can be Eddie the Eagle.
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those streets weren't closed.
It takes a lot more than that to shut down the roads in Scandinavia. If nothing else, their plow game is strong.

/that's what he said?
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Armchair_Invective: Disagrees.
[imgresizer.eurosport.com image 850x478]


Fark user imageView Full Size


Whoops, late for work!

/ yes, Rally Sweden, but it all looks the same up there this time of year
 
Rambino [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

swahnhennessy: Those streets weren't closed.
It takes a lot more than that to shut down the roads in Scandinavia. If nothing else, their plow game is strong.

/that's what he said?


TFA is about Finland, not Scandinavia.

But regardless - - skiing isn't what you do when the roads are closed. It's the preferred means of transportation in the winter.

I skiied to school as a kid, all the time. It was easily the best way to get there. Ppl ski to work on the regular.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
In Texas we just shut down everything until it melts.
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
You never really appreciate websites like Daily Mail and The Sun until you visit one that doesn't have the common courtesy to use English.

/apologies to Steve Martin
 
RoLleRKoaSTeR
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
It is really nice in Finland
LIVE @ Santa Claus Village - Arctic Circle - Rovaniemi - Lapland Finland
Youtube VClJIez-w6Y
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Snowstorm
Youtube nsFtmGyigoo


Anytime I can post a Galaxie 500 song in a thread, it's gonna be a great day.
 
