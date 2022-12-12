 Skip to content
(UPI)   Woman sets Guinness world record for getting her panties in a bunch   (upi.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
That would be more uncomfortable than a wedgie.
 
olorin604
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
So she has the world record for donning black underpants quickest. Who has the record for pink ones or blue ones.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Played backwards, it's a demonstration of why I no longer date clowns.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

LoneVVolf: Played backwards, it's a demonstration of why I no longer date clowns.


I'd think there'd be more general interest in someone who was the fastest in the world at removing the one pair they were wearing
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
A U.S. woman living in Ireland

*sigh* we drive away our best and our brightest.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Anyone else sort of underwhelmed by this record? I'm not saying I could beat it this morning, but I really feel as if this is the sort of thing you could "train" for in about three days.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: LoneVVolf: Played backwards, it's a demonstration of why I no longer date clowns.

I'd think there'd be more general interest in someone who was the fastest in the world at removing the one pair they were wearing


It's subbys mom.  It's always subbys mom.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
No man wants a woman with that skill
 
