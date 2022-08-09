 Skip to content
(The Kyiv Independent)   Day 293 of WW3: ISW says Orc forces lack sufficient infrastructure to support Crimean troops. Russian bloggers claim the Sevastopol 1472nd Naval Clinical Hospital is facing blood donor supply shortages. It's your Tuesday Ukraine war discussion   (kyivindependent.com)
    Russian military bloggers, Crimea, Russia, Black Sea, Vladimir Putin, Military, hospital staff, blood donor supply shortages  
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user image

Fark user image

Fark user image
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user image

Fark user image


Fark user image
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
In the Supreme Court, 330 positions were reduced in order to save more than 185 million hryvnias

" The new structure provides for the centralization of managerial functions, consolidation of divisions and, accordingly, reducing their number, lowering their level (turning departments into departments, departments into sectors), which will allow achieving significant cost savings of more than UAH 185 million, without firing even more employees ," the press service of the court reports.

It was decided to reduce mainly administrative and technical personnel, and not the units that directly support the judicial process.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
To search for points of invincibility, we developed a chat bot

Using @nezlamnistbot , you can find out the operation of points, their addresses, and services that you can get there.

It is important to note that the addresses of Points of Invincibility in frontline settlements are not disclosed for security reasons - we are talking about Donetsk, Zaporozhye, Kharkiv and Kherson regions. Information about their location in these regions can be found in local authorities.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Joint statement of the G7 heads of State after a speech by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky:

The G7 supports Ukraine in the face of Russian aggression and will do so for as long as necessary.

Russia will ultimately have to pay for the restoration of critical infrastructure damaged or destroyed by its brutal war.

Putin and all those involved in the crimes will be brought to justice.

The sanctions policy will continue and will be tightened. Refusal of Russian oil and oil products is a priority, and circumvention of sanctions will be punished.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
December 13

Ukrainian Armed Forces repulsed enemy attacks in about 16 settlements

" Over the past day, units of the Defense Forces repelled attacks by the invaders in the areas of the settlements of Novoselivske, Stelmakhivka, Novoegorivka, Makiivka, Chervonopopivka and Bilohorivka of the Luhansk region and Verkhnekamenskoye, Soledar, Yakovlevka, Bakhmutskoye, Bakhmut, Klishiivka, Kurdyumovka, Mayorsk, Avdiivka and Marinka of the Donetsk region ," the morning report says.summary of the General Staff.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Ukraine is under fire. The situation in the regions as of this morning

📍 Kharkiv region
At night, the invaders launched an S-300 missile attack on the city of Kupyansk. The rocket hit a two-story administrative building, causing a fire on an area of 400 sq. m. the building was completely destroyed. No people were injured.

, Dnipropetrovsk region
The Russians spent the entire night firing Grads and heavy artillery at the Nikopol, Krasnogrigorovskaya and Marganets communities. Disfigured multi-storey and private houses, outbuildings, administrative buildings, shops, power lines. No dead or wounded.

📍Donetsk region
During the day, the Russians killed 3 civilians in Donetsk region: 2 in Gornyak and 1 in a temporary ravine. Another 16 people in the region were injured.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Invaders withdrew troops from Novonikolayevka and Mikhaylovka in Kherson region, - General Staff

" In the Kherson direction, the command of the invaders rotates. Arriving occupiers are settled in the premises abandoned and forcibly "liberated" by local residents. In addition, on December 10-11, the withdrawal of the invaders from the districts of Novonikolayivka and Mykhailivka in the Kherson region was observed, " the General Staff's morning report says.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The power unit of the nuclear power plant, which was disabled after a rocket attack, was reconnected to the power grid

On December 13, 2022, at 1:09 a.m., another Energoatom thousandth unit was connected to the grid, which was disabled on November 23 as a result of rocket attacks. We are currently recruiting power.

"This is another step towards the stability of the energy system. All 9 power units of domestic nuclear power plants located on the territory controlled by Ukraine are working to meet the needs of the population and the country 's economy, " Ukrainian Energy Minister Herman Galushchenko said.
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Good morning everyone.

Fark user image


<pushes enormous pile 4' tall pile of greasy empty pizza boxes with a shop broom>

Guys? The Food thread hijack went a little over board and we're still cleaning up. Cupped pepperoni used as pasties? cmon people. Most of you should be past that stage in life. And now the restraints and most of the toys in the BDSM stuido are greasy, it'll take a while to clean all that up. Lets try to stay a bit more on topic today, as much as we all love a good food thread. And pizza. But a clean studio is more important; svetlana was not amused.

Additionally: <puts on oven mitt, reaches into burlap bag, produces orange cat being held by the scruff of the neck>

While almost all of us (indeed, all of us who matter, amirite) like cats, this cat was wearing about 100g of coke in a vial on his collar. I know Moritz the Office St Bernard wont be back til next week, but i dont think Coke Cat is an appropriate substitute, especially given how we have kids here now and again. So, fess up, who brought the cat? He'll be in this burlap bag til someone claims him. Use the mitt if you need to handle him.

<returns cat to bag, takes off oven mitt, turns clipboard page>

Looks like a good day to be an orc tanker, not a single Tank destroyed yesterday. I cant think of a day where ive seen that.

Only good vid this morning is the Switchblade vid taking out a heavy weapons crew. It looks like the one guy was on his phone until he was hiat... look, dont insta on the battlefield, k?

Keep Calm, and slava ukraini.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Father_Jack: Only good vid this morning is the Switchblade vid taking out a heavy weapons crew. It looks like the one guy was on his phone until he was hiat... look, dont insta on the battlefield, k?


I gotta say something here. As much as I love to see dead Orcs, this is a terrifying video. Consider: no ranging shots, no warning, just BLAM! Lights out. Absolute precision. Like... Terminator style. If their ghosts existed they would be very confused right now; they would literally not know they were dead.

But in the real world, this just seems... wrong, somehow. Quite seriously, I'm still trying to process the chaotic and often irrational feelings and thoughts I'm having right now, and reconcile both to the rational realities of modern warfare.

No wonder Russian casualties are so high.

I think what I'm saying is that the future of warfare is terrifying. Unless HUGE advances are made in individual infantry protections (both proactive and immediate defense), I would not like to be an infantryman on the battlefields of the future.

I speculate that those protections will be drone-centered. In the not-too-distant future, each individual soldier will be kitted with:
1)  their own personal AI computer (possibly an implant) to manage the kit,
2) possibly (if they can fix the noise and battery time issues) a "grunt" big Dog descendant to carry the kit,
3) a supply of replaceable attack/defense drones (think of these as just another form of ammo) that are controlled by the AI.

Battles will be between attack drone swarms (either autonomous or controlled by an AI somewhere), and defense swarms controlled by each soldier's AI. (AIs, of course, could link up to provide squad-level protection.) There would also be individual autonomous "assassin" attack drones, possibly stealth, that would have to be dealt with.

Battlefields will be contested by machines, with meat humans just a soft and squishy hindrance.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Company still here. I'm distracted this morning, sorry.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Russia Is Running Out of Fresh Ammo and May Need to Use 40-Year-Old Shells
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
War does not spare anyone. And he won't tell anyone:"You'll be next." The enemy doesn't care if he kills a man, a woman, a grandfather, a grandmother, or a child. He takes a life.

Today we remember another hero whose life was taken by the enemy. This is Maxim Fedorov, a military pilot. He lived in Mirgorod in the Poltava region. 

In 2011, the defender received the qualification of a military pilot of the 2nd class in the Lviv region. Since the beginning of our long war, he bravely defended his homeland from the enemy. 

In August 2014, by decree of the President of Ukraine, he was awarded the Order of Bohdan Khmelnitsky of the third degree for personal courage and heroism of Maxim Fedorov.

Without a doubt, Maxim continued to perform his military duty after the full-scale invasion. Unfortunately, on December 11, defending Ukraine, the defender was killed near Bakhmut.

We will not forgive or forget! Eternal glory to the hero!


Fark user image
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Canada gives Ukraine 50 lighting towers for power engineers to work at night

It is noted that 15 generator lighting towers with a height of eight meters have already arrived in Ukraine.

" In total, our friends and partners from the Canada-Ukraine Foundation will hand over 50 such installations before the New Year, so that our power engineers can work day and night ," Ukrainian Ambassador to Canada Yulia Kovaliv said.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Russia's war against Ukraine undermines Putin's geopolitical campaigns, - ISW

However, it seems that the Russian president is still unwilling to sacrifice his geopolitical initiatives in the short term and risks facing a financial predicament in which he will not be able to balance aggressive goals in Ukraine with his power engineering campaigns, analysts at the Institute for the Study of War (ISW)note

According to experts, Putin continues to try to restore Russia's position in Central Asia, unsuccessfully proposing the creation of a trilateral alliance between Russia, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.

Putin's continued spending on regional "soft power" initiatives has already upset military bloggers, who have criticized the Kremlin for allegedly allocating nearly six billion rubles (about $95.5 million) to develop Russian-language schools in Tajikistan without providing Russian troops on the battlefield.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
russia looks smaller every day.
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

That war will become ever more driven by self autonomous machines is clear.

But how is that worse than giving peasants a rifle and having them charge machine guns where the commanders know they'll use up a battalion of 800 Ken in a weekend?

Remember we used to have to garrison a mountain pass w a battalion of marines w rifles. Now we loiter a drone controlled by a kid drinking a mountain dew in a Florida trailer.

Yes it's getting more faceless but the fewer men the better.
 
CheatCommando [TotalFark]
Fark user image

There is a crazy lady outside who says she's a Goddess from Ancient Egypt and we have her cat.
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fark user image

Give her the cat. Keep the collar
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm on a train home!

Freeeeeeee
 
bertor_vidas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For those of you new to the Ukrainian War threads or who are only able to check them occasionally, here's my post summarizing the WW3 threads for December 3 to December 9 and the welfare check ins. Had to split them due to the number of links in the update.

Oneiros should be around to post the most up-to-date list of aid links, but here's the most recent list which should be mostly fresh until he is. Older summaries along with an archive of threads can be found here in a spreadsheet being maintained by notmyjab if you need to catch up on that. Specific posts are under the "articles" tab. And if you need a good laugh, check out danceswithcrow's meme emporium or toraque's improved Russian press releases.

As always, let me know if there's anything more to include that I missed and help me keep an eye out over the upcoming week for key events.
 
bertor_vidas
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Father_Jack: I'm on a train home!

Freeeeeeee


Unlike the World Cup trophy, you're coming home?
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bertor_vidas: Father_Jack: I'm on a train home!

Freeeeeeee

Unlike the World Cup trophy, you're coming home?


Yep. Sex negotiations w the wife are ongoing
 
Oneiros
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ukraine aid links

A month and a half into the war (day 44), many of us felt helpless and listless at not being able to do more to help, so here is a list of things that we can do.

There are plenty of charities that could use your help, but even if you don't have spare cash lying about, there are still things you can do, so keep reading


If you know any Ukrainians in need or in the war zone, see 'other notes' for links for them.

You can donate directly to Ukraine if you want to help them make more videos of tanks blowing up. (See 'military aid' below)

There are lots of humanitarian groups working to feed the displaced people and even their pets.  (See 'humanitarian aid')

And even if you're not in a position to give cash, you might be able to find a group that needs some volunteer help or attend a protest.  If you don't have a group in your area specifically helping Ukraine, you can likely still find other worthwhile causes.  And there are groups that have tasks that can be done online or over the phone without even leaving your home. (See 'other notes'). Even just calling politicians to remind them that we need to support Ukrainians.

You can call out dumbasses online who are spreading russian propaganda and otherwise spewing toxic crap.  (Or join groups like NAFO) And by ignoring or blocking the assholes on here who try that shiat. (Make sure to watch for other threads, not just the daily one)

And you can even support capitalism, and buy stuff made in Ukraine or are fundraisers for the war effort.  (See 'buying stuff')

This is in no way a comprehensive list.  This is just groups that Farkers have mentioned in past threads.  (Which I had to start trimming to comply with Fark's 100 link limit per comment). If you want a more comprehensive list, see https://supportukrainenow.org . They also have links to specific groups by country that you're coming from for protests, taking in refugees, etc.  You might also find interesting charities at https://standwithukraine.today/ukrainian-charities/ and https://www.reddit.com/r/ukraine/comments/tgc00n/want_to_support_ukraine_heres_a_list_of_charities/

I make no claims about any of these groups.  I've trimmed a few that people have said might be suspect, but I have no personal knowledge of any of them.  If you feel the need to vet them before donating, see GuideStar or Charity Navigator. (Links to them below)

If you're currently employed by a large-ish company, they may have a donation matching program.  You can check https://doublethedonation.com/ but it's also worth contacting your HR to ask even if they're not listed there.

Brits and such should consider donating to UK charities as they can get 25% 'Gift Aid' matching from the UK government.

If you've gained profits from stocks, consider donating the stocks directly, so they get the full value and you don't need to hold some back to pay capital gain taxes.

...

Military aid (or mixed with a military component):

United24, the central Ukrainian website for donations for defense, de-mining, medical aid, and rebuilding:  https://u24.gov.ua

Come Back Alive:  https://www.comebackalive.in.ua

Prytula Foundation (includes lists of needed supplies):  https://prytulafoundation.org/en

Stavnitser Foundation (support for female troops) : https://stavnitser.com/en

Unite with Ukraine: https://www.unitewithukraine.com

Army SOS: https://armysos.com.ua

For Americans who want a 501(c)3:
Liberty Ukraine: https://www.libertyukraine.org
Volunteers for Ukraine:  https://volunteerforukraine.org/donate/


Humanitarian aid:

Christmas gifts for Ukrainian kids: https://twitter.com/TGearhardt/status/1597744509822959616 (do it now before Twitter collapses)

Clothing for wounded soldiers: https://send.monobank.ua/jar/2pHGe7F2yr

Future for Ukraine: https://ffu.foundation/en

Helping hospitals: https://donorbox.org/lievschreiber and https://www.usukrainianactivists.org

Disasters Emergency Committee (UK): https://donation.dec.org.uk/ukraine-humanitarian-appeal

Supplies to Ukrainians who stayed: https://beaheroua.org/en/

Helping amputees: https://www.limbcare.org

Teenager filling backpacks for refugee kids: https://f-df.pl/2022/08/09/f-df-pl-kidsforkids/

World Central Kitchen:  https://donate.wck.org/give/393234/#!/donation/checkout

Doctors Without Borders: https://www.doctorswithoutborders.org/get-involved/ways-to-give

Kids with cancer: https://tabletochki.org/en/

Books for kids: https://www.bettertimestories.com

Help Ukrainians with disabilities: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-disabled-ukrainians

Ukraine Children's Action Project: https://www.eifoundation.org/partners/ukraine-childrens-action-project/

Direct Relief: https://www.directrelief.org/emergency/ukraine-crisis/

Voices of Children:  https://voices.org.ua/en/

Razom for Ukraine: https://www.razomforukraine.org

Klitschko Foundation: https://www.klitschkofoundation.org/en/

Save Our Allies: https://saveourallies.org

Myria Aid:  https://www.mriyaaid.org

Ukraine Aid Ops:  https://www.amazon.com/registries/custom/HMNYO2ISQGNP

UNICEF:
https://www.forbes.com/sites/chloesorvino/2022/11/07/jos-andrs-has-some-things-to-get-off-his-chest-as-world-central-kitchen-prepares-for-brutal-ukraine-winter/?sh=30f088451fd5

A Kyiv bakery distributing bread to people in need:  https://eng.goodbread.com.ua

Ukrainian Emergency Art Fund:  https://ueaf.moca.org.ua

Canadian-Ukraine Foundation:  https://www.cufoundation.ca

US-Ukraine Foundation: https://usukraine.org

Animal welfare groups operating in Ukraine (or Poland for refugees with pets):  https://happypaw.ua/en/ ;
https://www.ifaw.org/action/ukraine-emergency-aid-update ;  https://www.facebook.com/shelterFriendDnepr ;  https://www.karg.kiev.ua/https://animal-id.net/en/donate

Rebuilding-specific groups:
Sports gyms for kids: https://www.flyhigh.fund
Farmers / rural: https://www.wrru.org
De-mining: https://halotrust.org
Humans: https://zelenskafoundation.org/en
Injured: https://www.superhumans.com
Students: https://ukraineachievementfund.org

Refugee assistance:
Halifax: https://www.halifax-ukrainian-store.ca/donate
Niagara: https://amdforhope.com/
New York: https://www.ukrainianhabitatfund.org/donate


Other notes & ways to help:

If you know any Ukrainians in need, give them this link: https://mobile.twitter.com/Flash43191300/status/1558794397868859393
(If anyone has a link to that info that's hotlinked, please let me know).  For people with destroyed homes, see https://espl.com.ua.  Advice for travelers (in Ukrainian) to avoid sex traffickers: https://www.helpforukrainians.info/ukrainian/ .  To report unexplored ordinance, send quantity, condition, location, etc, with a photo to https://t.me/evorog_bot .  Female warriors needing uniforms (including maternity uniforms): https://stavnitser.com .  Medical doctors (free medical manuals in Ukrainian): https://www.msdmanuals.com/uk/professional/resourcespages/medical-content-in-ukrainian ; free Norwegian army cold weather ops manuals (in English): https://www.forsvaret.no/en/organisation/centre-of-excellence-cold-weather-operations/handbook-and-lectures

You should check to see if your employer has a donation matching program.  Some may be listed at https://doublethedonation.com/

Some donations may be eligible to get you nudie pics:  https://teronlyfans.com/english/

If you want to fund reporting of the war:  https://www.gofundme.com/f/kyivindependent-launch;  https://www.patreon.com/kyivindependenthttps://dattalion.com/donate-to-dattalion/

If you can't donate money, but have free time and the health to do it, consider volunteering your time to groups to help them free up money to spend in Ukraine.

You can search Charity Navigator ( https://www.charitynavigator.org ) or GuideStar (https://www.guidestar.org/NonprofitDirectory.aspx) for terms like Ukraine, and look find a group near you that needs extra hands.  If you can't find a Ukraine specific one, pick another one with a mission that you support.

If you want to donate drones, medical supplies and such:  https://www.mriyaaid.org/aid

If you want to have a supper club or bake sale fundraiser and would like recipes:  https://www.cookforukraine.orghttps://klopotenko.com/en

There are even ways to contribute online, for the home bound people:

Help Ukrainians practice conversational English:  https://mobile.twitter.com/OlenaChek/status/1544689140725325825. (And if you want to learn Ukrainian, sign up with Pimsleur before the end of the year: https://www.pimsleur.com/c/free-ukrainian )

If you're a US citizen, call your congress critters and let them know how you feel:  (202) 224-3121.  Or if you want to sponsor refugees:  https://ukraine.welcome.us.  But you may want to try to find an NGO, as if you directly sponsor them you're financially responsible for two years.  (https://www.uscis.gov/ukraine ; So tell your representatives to give them refugee status).

If you would like to avoid doing business with companies still operating in russia, see https://www.dontfundwar.com

If you use streaming music services, search for Ukrainian artist playlists, so you'll give them a fraction of a penny and maybe find some new artists to support more directly.  See https://linkpeak.io/l/defendukrainehttps://m.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLL7h_otRo2v9j1fPVfVkibCjFbmLlThjx

If you watch cam sites, consider supporting Ukrainians (although some may currently be displaced, others may tag Ukraine to show support because they're from neighboring countries, and some of the most in need of support may not currently have internet access; I don't have any sort of definitive list)

There are also efforts to DDoS Russian websites such as the "Ukraine IT Army", but I'm not linking to them to avoid risking the mods removing this whole list.

Also see the official Ukrainian website on ways to support their effort:  https://war.ukraine.ua/support-ukraine/


Buying stuff made in Ukraine or as fundraisers (consider shipping time/delays for Christmas presents, so order early):

Shirts, stickers and flags (Canada/US):  https://www.saintjavelin.com/
Shirts, socks, hoodies, jackets, etc. (Ukranian):  https://www.aviatsiyahalychyny.com/en/
Housewares / accessories (Ukraine): https://guniaproject.com
Clothing (Texas; imports from Ukraine):  https://www.ukiestyle.com
Video games (Ukrainian fArmy):  https://ukrainian.itch.io/ukrainian-farmy
Beer:  https://drinkersforukraine.com
Games studios in Ukraine: Frogwares; SarniGames ; nightcatstudios ; Best Way ; N-Game Studios
T-shirts and art (Ukraine):  https://artforukraine.world/catalogue/
T-shirts and other stuff (Estonia? Using Printify): https://supportukraine.art
Posters (Europe?): https://againstwar.gallery
Metal signs:  https://displate.com/stand-with-ukraine/make-art-not-war
Wooden toys & models (Ukraine): https://ugearsmodels.com
Lego figures and sets: https://www.brickmania.com/donations/
Messages on Ukrainian ordinance: https://signmyrocket.com
T-shirts and hoodies (Ukraine): https://visitukraine.shop/collections
Candles: https://doorcountycandle.com/product/ukraine-candle/
Pinhole cameras: https://jollylook.com
Postage stamps: https://postcardsua.com/collections/stampshttps://volstamp.in.ua/en/catalog/marki_ukraini_2022-id391https://postmark.ukrposhta.ua (set language in menu)
Fetishwear: https://www.brightandshinystore.com
Misc: https://store.greatergood.com/search?q=Ukraine
Symbolic tickets to liberated cities: https://concert.ua/en/events/kvitki-do-peremogi
Patches (made by TelemonianAjax):  https://www.etsy.com/listing/1182030528/iron-on-patch-set-of-8-ukraine-childrens

If you buy stuff on Amazon, go to https://smile.amazon.com/ and in settings, go to 'Your AmazonSmile' and designate a charity to receive a fraction of your purchases whenever you use the 'smile' website to buy stuff.

If you're still feeling anxious or depressed about this whole thing, consider professional help, but I also found the book 'Lost Connections' helped me years ago:  https://fourminutebooks.com/lost-connections-summary/


PS.  You don't need to tell us what you do (but you can if you think it would help keep your sanity)
PPS.  If you reply to stuff in this thread, please trim down your reply
PPPS. If you want me to add something, reply (trimmed down!) with an English language link
PPPPS. Some of the new faces are people trying to understand what's going on.  Not everyone asking questions is a shill, even when they say 'the Ukraine'
Px5S. Some newcomers have been flagging posts as off topic; this is in part a therapy thread, with thread jacks & callbacks to past threads to add levity and balance out the atrocities
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Heading over the Rhine
Fark user image
 
paranand
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Father_Jack: Heading over the Rhine[Fark user image image 425x191]


I'm about to cross the Rhein into Mainz, so getting a kick yadda yadda.
I'm more a lurker than a contributor, but I wanted to say welcome home. Glad the foot is still attached
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image


In further corrections to official Russian government statements:

* Reports that a mass breakout of laboratory animals from the army research center program attempting to train feral street cats to drive tanks are untrue. While this previously unannounced program aimed at reducing the manpower and conscription requirements for the army has produced some interesting results, and while there has been a cat-tank based "incident" prompted by loose catnip controls, there are fewer than two dozen main battle tanks roaming the streets of Moscow looking for treats. A helicopter crew armed with a red laser pointer has been dispatched to control the animals, and extra precautions have been put in place at the chimpanzee rocket launcher facility. *Explosion in background* Moving on.

* There is absolutely no truth to any reports that hospitals in Sevastopol are running low on critically needed blood donors. In fact, every conscript who manages to make it to the hospital spontaneously donates blood into the waiting buckets of the hospital orderlies, who meticulously mop up any spillage for later use. These falsities have been spread by nefarious Western media sources who wish to incite anger and fear against the vampires on the hospital staff.

* This week's episode of the groundbreaking science fiction drama Tsar Trek, titled "Mudd's Women" has unfortunately raised ire among some viewers, who complain that the episode objectified women and at the same time treated them as nefarious schemers only wishing to steal coal from the Tsar Ship Suvrovov's Dilithium boilers. While Mr. Spockula was immune to their feminine wiles due to his ancestry from the planet Vodka and able to save the ship from crashing, the producers have agreed that the climactic scene involving a drunken orgy on the bridge was inappropriate for younger viewers. The followup episode "Mudd's Scorching case of Gonorrhea" has been sent back to the writer's room for a rework.
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Aaaaaand have concluded in a way that was satisfactory to all parties. Badda Bing
 
mederu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Update from Ukraine | The Critical Ruzzian Supply was Cut | Melitopol will be taken back by Ukraine
Youtube O8FGHr7sL4c

Yesterdays daily Denys for those that missed it
He's renewing his pilot license today, good luck!
 
mederu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Occupiers smoked carelessly in Melitopol
Youtube JX2SfVhOLqk

Yesterdays Artur
 
mederu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
12 Dec: Ukrainians RUIN RUSSIAN PLAN. Attack on Pidhorodne CANCELED | War in Ukraine Explained
Youtube g_Oqa0Fodh8

Yesterdays Reporting from Ukraine

/Back on the hunt for caffeine
 
danny_kay [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Father_Jack: Heading over the Rhine[Fark user image 425x191]


That's my plan for Thursday. Company Christmas party in Köln.
I don't dare to check if that wreck in Gifhorn(?) has been cleared from the tracks yet, or whether I'll have to take a detour...
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure Russia can force its citizens to donate blood
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not enough blood to refill gopniks? Crimea river.
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Viel spass in kölle! Bier ist schlecht aber die Leute sind cool
 
towatchoverme
‘’ 1 hour ago  

As my buddy says: "I'm gonna try to catch her in the corner with her head down."

Why yes, he's Canadian. And a dreamy romantic to boot.
 
Polish Hussar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Father_Jack: I'm on a train home!

Freeeeeeee


Fark user image
 
exqqqme
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harlee: Russia Is Running Out of Fresh Ammo and May Need to Use 40-Year-Old Shells


Failure rate is already sky high on what they've been using. And it explains why so many unexploded missiles are showing up planted in fields & houses

I also expect more of this...

Fark user image
 
danny_kay [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Danke :-)
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

A handy with eye contact?
 
exqqqme
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Father_Jack: I'm on a train home!

Freeeeeee


Congratulations!
PS - We made you a cake

Fark user image
 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Leaving his life in Bakhmut had seemed impossible. Now he's lost a friend, a limb and a livelihood

How about starting the day off with a depressing bummer of a story?
 
ptr2void
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

I'm guessing the hot Italian nurse did not make an appearance in these negotiations?

Congrats on your freedom!
 
freakdiablo [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Fark user image

Do we still get the kiddie pool full of coffee? I was running late this morning and didn't get a chance to shower.
 
danceswithcrows [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
As usual, some of the images from yesterday's thread are now up on the latest page of the memes collection.  Mick Ryan on winning the adaptation battle, the Wagner people tweet their location and then Find Out, somebody is Farkied appropriately, distracted by pizza and gyros, and a coloring book page about bad equipment are all in there.
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

She will probably just lie on her side and look on her phone but hey can't complain
 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Hungary agrees deal and lifts veto on €18bn EU aid package for Ukraine

They were finally bribed enough.
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

It kinda looks like a sunflower. I recognize it's not from this war, but how poetic.
 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
5 takeaways from David Letterman's interview with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

For those who haven't watched it yet or don't have Netflix.

Pre-war footage of a young Zelenskyy mocking Putin during a standup routine is shown, and the president offers a joke during the interview that began with "two Jews from Odessa" and ended with Zelenskyy bashing the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

Now, that's a complete misread of Zelenskyy's joke.  NATO wasn't the one being made fun of; Russia was!  The joke was Russia was suffering all of these losses in its war with NATO, and NATO hasn't even shown up to the fight yet.
 
