(PennLive)   Pennsylvania city bans preserving your furniture   (pennlive.com) divider line
17
NotCodger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Good for them! Read the article if you don't understand why. Declawing is unnecessary and inhumane.
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I've had several fully claws cats and there is only one chair they damaged.  It was 60s looking curvy thing with a covering that was nasty itchy and they loved it.  The old cat would sit in it with her arm on the armrest and the claws in the arm with a look like "I'm cool".  That char was part of a package deal when a friend needed to move out and I need some furniture and the deal was all or none.  She was always broke so I expect she found it discarded somewhere.

The solution to kittens and claws is to tap their claw with a fingernail.  Dragging a claw over a fingernail seems to be like fingernails on a blackboard sort of annoying for a cat. They also respond well to "outch!" and stop playing with them when they get too aggressive.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
"Furniture"?  It's just the one couch.  And you never liked that couch much anyway.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Should have used the "Spiffy" tab, subster.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I had an old stray living in the deck. Didn't know she was declawed until I was grooming her after gaining her trust.
She disappeared after awhile.
But was safe here.
I have zones for them. And. Heated crates all over.
You can't smell anything. There are mixed mulched beds all over out there and a lovely lack of rodents for the first time in a century
 
Therion [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Whomever submitting / approved this with the Sad tag should have the tips of their fingers removed at the first joint.
 
Therion [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
630am Englishing I can good.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Here's some music to celebrate:

Cat Scratch Fever ( Ted Nugent ) Marcus Nimbler
Youtube rMgsQHt55gg
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Let's cut off your thumb and index finger. See how you like it.
 
Armchair_Invective
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
It's never been considered humane.  The practice is akin to removing your kid's fingers because he broke a vase.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
We have expensive furniture and cats. No one is getting their fingers chopped off.
 
anuran
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
akm-img-a-in.tosshub.comView Full Size
 
anuran
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Therion: Whomever submitting / approved this with the Sad tag should have the tips of their fingers removed at the first joint.


The third joint
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Cat nip and carpet samples. How f*cking hard is that.
 
omnimancer28
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Maybe whoever submitted this should try giving their cat something to scratch besides the couch before meandering off to go fark themselves.
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Give them something to claw, they'll claw it.  If not, they'll find something.

We've got the big cat tower, the smaller cat tower in the bedroom, the little cat tower/pedestal in the craft room.  Nothing else gets clawed.  The pedestal has had its sisal rope replaced 4-5 times now.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ less than a minute ago  
The practice has already been illegal in states such as New York since 2019.

Wth does that mean?
 
