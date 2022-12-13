 Skip to content
(People Magazine)   Jazzy ran away from her Texas home after being frightened by fireworks, Seven years later she was found abandoned in a Florida hotel room. No one knows how she ended up there, but she was reunited with her family just in time for Woofday Wetnose Wednesday   (people.com) divider line
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Jazzy's story reminds us how important it is to microchip our pets and ensure that our contact info is up to date. Without that Jazzy likely would have never been reunited with her family and lived out her years in a shelter or foster care.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: [Fark user image 425x280]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: [i.chzbgr.com image 587x594]


Good one!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

kdawg7736: [scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.net image 481x455]


FYI - here is a list of days of the year celebrating dogs (and other critters).
 
CrankyAndi [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



Tootsie is not pleased with me.he has scratched one of his warts and it bled...and matted a bit.  He is upset with me because I have been getting it wet to clean it up.  And he keeps itching it.  Sigh.

It is under his right ear flap.  So I will keep cleaning it.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  

CrankyAndi: [Fark user image 850x1133]


Tootsie is not pleased with me.he has scratched one of his warts and it bled...and matted a bit.  He is upset with me because I have been getting it wet to clean it up.  And he keeps itching it.  Sigh.

It is under his right ear flap.  So I will keep cleaning it.


:(
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
BBL, I'm off to the pub to win another gift card at trivia.  Wish me luck!
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: BBL, I'm off to the pub to win another gift card at trivia.  Wish me luck!


luck!!!!!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
CrankyAndi [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Tootsie finally ate dinner and treats.  He didn't want to be near me since I was cleaning up his face.   But food tempted him. And dog treats are awesome.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LucklessWonder [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

This pretzel is your Zeke of the Week
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

CrankyAndi: Tootsie finally ate dinner and treats.  He didn't want to be near me since I was cleaning up his face.   But food tempted him. And dog treats are awesome.

[Fark user image 850x1133]


♥♥
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

LucklessWonder: [Fark user image 425x320]
This pretzel is your Zeke of the Week
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
The Desi update - Nothing from the Vet.  Mrs S will be calling tomorrow.  So instead of news have some naked Desi belly
Fark user imageView Full Size


Naked leg and belly
Fark user imageView Full Size


/he's doin' just fine
//he's a happie Desi
 
akimbotoo [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  

CrankyAndi: Tootsie finally ate dinner and treats.  He didn't want to be near me since I was cleaning up his face.   But food tempted him. And dog treats are awesome.

[Fark user image 850x1133]


What a good boy!
 
akimbotoo [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  

Snuffybud: The Desi update - Nothing from the Vet.  Mrs S will be calling tomorrow.  So instead of news have some naked Desi belly
[Fark user image 595x801]

Naked leg and belly
[Fark user image 449x800]

/he's doin' just fine
//he's a happie Desi


Aww! What an adorable pink belly he has!  Good boy Desi, thanks for showing us your adorable belly!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

Snuffybud: The Desi update - Nothing from the Vet.  Mrs S will be calling tomorrow.  So instead of news have some naked Desi belly
[Fark user image 595x801]

Naked leg and belly
[Fark user image 449x800]

/he's doin' just fine
//he's a happie Desi


♥♥
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

CrankyAndi: [Fark user image 850x1133]


Tootsie is not pleased with me.he has scratched one of his warts and it bled...and matted a bit.  He is upset with me because I have been getting it wet to clean it up.  And he keeps itching it.  Sigh.

It is under his right ear flap.  So I will keep cleaning it.


Oh Tootsie, mama is just trying to help you. Leave that wart alone!
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: [i.chzbgr.com image 800x420 why you don't blow dry your hair after a shower]


media.comicbook.comView Full Size
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

Snuffybud: The Desi update - Nothing from the Vet.  Mrs S will be calling tomorrow.  So instead of news have some naked Desi belly
[Fark user image 595x801]

Naked leg and belly
[Fark user image 449x800]

/he's doin' just fine
//he's a happie Desi


So glad to hear it!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
CrankyAndi [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Cone of shame is going to put on Tootsie after our morning walk.  I want him to leave the damned wart alone.  I have some triple antibiotic cream that will be put on it too, after I clean it up a bit more


Yes, that IS side-eye that I am getting from him..


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ProcrastinationStation [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Got the tree decorated last night.
Three in memoriam (two cats and a dog),  two not (cat and dog)
Fark user imageView Full Size


I strongly encourage folks to make clay ornaments.  I'm so glad I did.  Our furballs are with us every holiday.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Bathia_Mapes: [i.chzbgr.com image 800x420]


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Many years ago my husky (who died 11 months ago. RIP girl) absolutely did not like fireworks. The following 4th, I thought maybe I could sit with her outside, give her a couple pets, and show her everything is okay.
She did not agree. She said "fark a bunch of this" and suddenly hauled ass down the street. She rounded a corner and I lost sight of her, and just as I started to freak, she said "fark a bunch of that" and came hauling ass back.
I guess she decided there were also fireworks wherever she got to, and the house was actually her best bet.

/she also hated thunder. First distant rumble and she would be on top of me.
 
LukeR
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
We had some severe storms blow through North Texas yesterday. Tornado sirens went off and Grandma and Rainbow took shelter in the bathroom
Fark user imageView Full Size

Afterwords, Rainbow had to keep an eye out to make sure nothing else was going to happen
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.