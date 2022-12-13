 Skip to content
(Some Troll)   $17.5 million, and you can live under a bridge. Wear roller skates if you want to get to the bathroom in a hurry   (robbreport.com) divider line
    House, spiral staircase, main level, primary residence, main residence, aptly named Bridge House, floor-to-ceiling slate fireplace, wood-frame guest house  
Biscuit Tin [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I love this place. The views in the Autum must be heart-stopping.
 
Raider_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's not how bridges or homes work.

Other than that a clever idea that looks great.
 
Trik
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We call those a creek in my neck o' the woods.
 
Concrete Donkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And you wont get covered for any kind of water damage or fire damage there
 
ansius
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Biscuit Tin: I love this place. The views in the Autum must be heart-stopping.


Check out this place in Norway: The Twist. Part bridge, part museum, completely beautiful.

cdn.cnn.comView Full Size


https://www.kistefosmuseum.com/art/the-twist-gallery

https://edition.cnn.com/travel/article/norway-art-museum-bridge-twist/index.html
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
images-cdn.9gag.comView Full Size
 
starlost
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
That guy is one great architect. 
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
TWX
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
TFA is disingenuous.  They complain that there was a creek on the lot so it was necessary to build this house to fit the land, then later go on to describe the lot as 240 acres.  In other words, they wanted a bridge-house, rather than needing a bridge-house.

It's interesting, but thermally it's a bit of a mess.  That long, windowed open-floorplan without strong distinctions between the lower and upper floors is going to be very expensive to climate-control, and with the nighttime space being the lower level, the heat will rise away from the bedrooms at night.

But then again the person that can afford this can probably afford to heat and cool it.  but I question if it's really avant-garde enough to justify the money they're asking for it.  It's like someone saw The Bridges of Madison County and was immediately inspired, without really considering how memorable the film would resonate decades later.
 
