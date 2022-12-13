 Skip to content
(CBS News)   Not news: Recovering alcoholic opens non-alcoholic bottle shop in Minneapolis "to help others in their sobriety journey." Fark: They also sell cannabis and THC-infused drinks   (cbsnews.com) divider line
jiggitysmith
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean, if we're being puritan, yeah how dare they.

If we're using common sense, it's an alternative that's significantly less hazardous to your health.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I was diagnosed with end stage liver disease due to cirrhosis due to alcoholic hepatitis and placed on the transplant list. I quit drinking and took up cannabis. Within 5 years my liver has returned to normal function.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Endocannabinoid_system

The endocannabinoid system (ECS) is a biological system composed of endocannabinoids, which are endogenous lipid-based retrograde neurotransmitters that bind to cannabinoid receptors (CBRs), and cannabinoid receptor proteins that are expressed throughout the vertebrate central nervous system (including the brain) and peripheral nervous system.[1][2] The endocannabinoid system remains under preliminary research, but may be involved in regulating physiological and cognitive processes, including fertility,[3] pregnancy,[4] pre- and postnatal development,[5][6][7] various activity of immune system,[8] appetite, pain-sensation, mood, and memory, and in mediating the pharmacological effects of cannabis.[9][10] The ECS plays an important role in multiple aspects of neural functions, including the control of movement and motor coordination, learning and memory, emotion and motivation, addictive-like behavior and pain modulation, among others.[11]

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cannabinoid_receptor

Cannabinoid receptors, located throughout the body, are part of the endocannabinoid system - a class of cell membrane receptors in the G protein-coupled receptor superfamily.[1][2][3][4]

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cannabinoid

Cannabinoids (/kəˈnæbənɔɪdzˌ ˈkænəbənɔɪdz/) are several structural classes of compounds found in the cannabis plant primarily and most animal organisms (although insects lack such receptors) or as synthetic compounds.[1][2]
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Addicted to.one thing, now addicted to another.
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
"I believe sobriety is a total spectrum and people should feel accepted anywhere they fall on that line," she said.

no.

i participate in three (3) different philosophies of recovery and each one espouses total abstinence. it comes down to the difference between an addict and a problem drinker. an addict is on a spectrum from bad to worse to dead. a problem drinker just needs to learn better stress management skills. but it's dangerous to lump the two together, because every alcoholic longs to drink normally, or at all, because hey guess what- we love drinking! and a lot of time, meaning a lot of damage, goes by while we dick around with failed attempts at moderation.
obv. the pandemic did create or reveal a whole lot of problem drinkers who just need to get out of an unhealthy rut. this place sounds really fun for them, and it will no doubt be a big success. i'm just saying getting high is not sobriety; there is no spectrum.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

rainbowbutter: "I believe sobriety is a total spectrum and people should feel accepted anywhere they fall on that line," she said.

no.

i participate in three (3) different philosophies of recovery and each one espouses total abstinence. it comes down to the difference between an addict and a problem drinker. an addict is on a spectrum from bad to worse to dead. a problem drinker just needs to learn better stress management skills. but it's dangerous to lump the two together, because every alcoholic longs to drink normally, or at all, because hey guess what- we love drinking! and a lot of time, meaning a lot of damage, goes by while we dick around with failed attempts at moderation.
obv. the pandemic did create or reveal a whole lot of problem drinkers who just need to get out of an unhealthy rut. this place sounds really fun for them, and it will no doubt be a big success. i'm just saying getting high is not sobriety; there is no spectrum.


Getting high is a lot different than getting drunk in many ways. The biggest thing I noticed quitting alcohol and taking up cannabis was my nightmares went away. That is just one of many differences.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I mean, put a stoner like Tommy Chong up against a drunk like Alex Jones. Can't you see a difference in mental state, alone?
 
dryknife
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Some poppy tea would be a good addition. Or addiction.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

rainbowbutter: "I believe sobriety is a total spectrum and people should feel accepted anywhere they fall on that line," she said.

no.

i participate in three (3) different philosophies of recovery and each one espouses total abstinence. it comes down to the difference between an addict and a problem drinker. an addict is on a spectrum from bad to worse to dead. a problem drinker just needs to learn better stress management skills. but it's dangerous to lump the two together, because every alcoholic longs to drink normally, or at all, because hey guess what- we love drinking! and a lot of time, meaning a lot of damage, goes by while we dick around with failed attempts at moderation.
obv. the pandemic did create or reveal a whole lot of problem drinkers who just need to get out of an unhealthy rut. this place sounds really fun for them, and it will no doubt be a big success. i'm just saying getting high is not sobriety; there is no spectrum.


no its becky.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

johnphantom: When I was diagnosed with end stage liver disease due to cirrhosis due to alcoholic hepatitis and placed on the transplant list. I quit drinking and took up cannabis. Within 5 years my liver has returned to normal function.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Endocannabinoid_system

The endocannabinoid system (ECS) is a biological system composed of endocannabinoids, which are endogenous lipid-based retrograde neurotransmitters that bind to cannabinoid receptors (CBRs), and cannabinoid receptor proteins that are expressed throughout the vertebrate central nervous system (including the brain) and peripheral nervous system.[1][2] The endocannabinoid system remains under preliminary research, but may be involved in regulating physiological and cognitive processes, including fertility,[3] pregnancy,[4] pre- and postnatal development,[5][6][7] various activity of immune system,[8] appetite, pain-sensation, mood, and memory, and in mediating the pharmacological effects of cannabis.[9][10] The ECS plays an important role in multiple aspects of neural functions, including the control of movement and motor coordination, learning and memory, emotion and motivation, addictive-like behavior and pain modulation, among others.[11]

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cannabinoid_receptor

Cannabinoid receptors, located throughout the body, are part of the endocannabinoid system - a class of cell membrane receptors in the G protein-coupled receptor superfamily.[1][2][3][4]

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cannabinoid

Cannabinoids (/kəˈnæbənɔɪdzˌ ˈkænəbənɔɪdz/) are several structural classes of compounds found in the cannabis plant primarily and most animal organisms (although insects lack such receptors) or as synthetic compounds.[1][2]


Keep going strong. I had the same diagnosis. Before I had decent health insurance, microdosing on LSD helped me. Our brain chemistry is a weird thing. Social mores shouldn't keep us from fixing the janky wiring in our heads.
 
raz4446
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
its called cali-sober.  been on that train for 7 months
 
raz4446
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

rainbowbutter: "I believe sobriety is a total spectrum and people should feel accepted anywhere they fall on that line," she said.

no.

i participate in three (3) different philosophies of recovery and each one espouses total abstinence. it comes down to the difference between an addict and a problem drinker. an addict is on a spectrum from bad to worse to dead. a problem drinker just needs to learn better stress management skills. but it's dangerous to lump the two together, because every alcoholic longs to drink normally, or at all, because hey guess what- we love drinking! and a lot of time, meaning a lot of damage, goes by while we dick around with failed attempts at moderation.
obv. the pandemic did create or reveal a whole lot of problem drinkers who just need to get out of an unhealthy rut. this place sounds really fun for them, and it will no doubt be a big success. i'm just saying getting high is not sobriety; there is no spectrum.


oh god you're so full of  crap, but coming from someone who drank the jesus kool-aid at AA meetings i'm not surprised
 
mrinfoguy
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

raz4446: rainbowbutter: "I believe sobriety is a total spectrum and people should feel accepted anywhere they fall on that line," she said.

no.

i participate in three (3) different philosophies of recovery and each one espouses total abstinence. it comes down to the difference between an addict and a problem drinker. an addict is on a spectrum from bad to worse to dead. a problem drinker just needs to learn better stress management skills. but it's dangerous to lump the two together, because every alcoholic longs to drink normally, or at all, because hey guess what- we love drinking! and a lot of time, meaning a lot of damage, goes by while we dick around with failed attempts at moderation.
obv. the pandemic did create or reveal a whole lot of problem drinkers who just need to get out of an unhealthy rut. this place sounds really fun for them, and it will no doubt be a big success. i'm just saying getting high is not sobriety; there is no spectrum.

oh god you're so full of  crap, but coming from someone who drank the jesus kool-aid at AA meetings i'm not surprised


Jesus is the best example we have.
He also made some excellent wine.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
how is this different from millions of little stores that have a great non-alcoholic beverage choice?
 
GreenSun
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
From one addiction to another.

"I used to steal jewelry because I can't help it, but now I only shoplift the occasional candy."
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: how is this different from millions of little stores that have a great non-alcoholic beverage choice?


A bottle shop can be triggering. If someone goes into a bottle shop and has the option not to buy that pint of Jameson to hide in their backpack all day, it can make a difference.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Are people of color or gays allowed to purchase products at that store, as long as  we're putting conditions on this.
 
caffeine_addict
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: how is this different from millions of little stores that have a great non-alcoholic beverage choice?


It's not really. Except maybe the addition of THC products?  I don't know the area so can't say for certain

It's a nice concept but will get lost on most as the average "normies" will be coming in there for their Coke and THC fix not even paying attention to the underlying concept
 
olorin604
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

raz4446: rainbowbutter: "I believe sobriety is a total spectrum and people should feel accepted anywhere they fall on that line," she said.

no.

i participate in three (3) different philosophies of recovery and each one espouses total abstinence. it comes down to the difference between an addict and a problem drinker. an addict is on a spectrum from bad to worse to dead. a problem drinker just needs to learn better stress management skills. but it's dangerous to lump the two together, because every alcoholic longs to drink normally, or at all, because hey guess what- we love drinking! and a lot of time, meaning a lot of damage, goes by while we dick around with failed attempts at moderation.
obv. the pandemic did create or reveal a whole lot of problem drinkers who just need to get out of an unhealthy rut. this place sounds really fun for them, and it will no doubt be a big success. i'm just saying getting high is not sobriety; there is no spectrum.

oh god you're so full of  crap, but coming from someone who drank the jesus kool-aid at AA meetings i'm not surprised


Meh, sobriety is a whatever works for you type thing.

The other side of that is anyone claiming to have the only path to sobriety, is basically an evangelist having to reify their way as the Truth.
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

raz4446: rainbowbutter: "I believe sobriety is a total spectrum and people should feel accepted anywhere they fall on that line," she said.

no.

i participate in three (3) different philosophies of recovery and each one espouses total abstinence. it comes down to the difference between an addict and a problem drinker. an addict is on a spectrum from bad to worse to dead. a problem drinker just needs to learn better stress management skills. but it's dangerous to lump the two together, because every alcoholic longs to drink normally, or at all, because hey guess what- we love drinking! and a lot of time, meaning a lot of damage, goes by while we dick around with failed attempts at moderation.
obv. the pandemic did create or reveal a whole lot of problem drinkers who just need to get out of an unhealthy rut. this place sounds really fun for them, and it will no doubt be a big success. i'm just saying getting high is not sobriety; there is no spectrum.

oh god you're so full of  crap, but coming from someone who drank the jesus kool-aid at AA meetings i'm not surprised


i.pinimg.comView Full Size

and just what, *if* i may ask, is all this crap of which- according to you sir!- i am supposedly so full?
that's what i thought.
good day sir. I said good day!
 
anuran
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

raz4446: rainbowbutter: "I believe sobriety is a total spectrum and people should feel accepted anywhere they fall on that line," she said.

no.

i participate in three (3) different philosophies of recovery and each one espouses total abstinence. it comes down to the difference between an addict and a problem drinker. an addict is on a spectrum from bad to worse to dead. a problem drinker just needs to learn better stress management skills. but it's dangerous to lump the two together, because every alcoholic longs to drink normally, or at all, because hey guess what- we love drinking! and a lot of time, meaning a lot of damage, goes by while we dick around with failed attempts at moderation.
obv. the pandemic did create or reveal a whole lot of problem drinkers who just need to get out of an unhealthy rut. this place sounds really fun for them, and it will no doubt be a big success. i'm just saying getting high is not sobriety; there is no spectrum.

oh god you're so full of  crap, but coming from someone who drank the jesus kool-aid at AA meetings i'm not surprised


Yep. An explicitly evangelical organization which lies about itself, is bitterly and violently opposed to science, and claims that its century old Book made up by a marketer is Unquestionable Truth. Its track record is no better than deciding to quit, and it only really does well with narcissistic men. But we MUST  believe in the System because the System cannot fail. It can only BE  failed. One size fits all. All problems even tangentially related to drug seeking are the same thing and must be treated the same way. No research into addiction is necessary because an advertising man with no scientific credentials is the Way and the Truth.
 
Animatronik [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
With the notable exception of caffeine consumed in moderation, long-term consumption of a different drug to cure oneself of addiction is always a bad idea.
 
