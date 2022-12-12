 Skip to content
(KOLD News 13)   Okay. What kind of mine digs for guns and ammunition?   (kold.com) divider line
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
A mine field?  Or is that where you grow them?
 
DoctorCal [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The kind where police and thieves frequent?
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This is why more care needs to be taken during police photos.

Clearly the only thing we are interested in about this story is what the fark that tattoo on her neck says...and for the life of me I cannot figure it out.

Please--police photogs the world over--know your audience.
 
LordBeavis [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Sorelian's Ghost: This is why more care needs to be taken during police photos.

Clearly the only thing we are interested in about this story is what the fark that tattoo on her neck says...and for the life of me I cannot figure it out.

Please--police photogs the world over--know your audience.


I was trying to figure out that as well.  Ragon?  Ragu?

My takeaway was not the same, though.  I was thinking people need to take more care when getting neck tatts.  What if she's in a presidential debate and people can't clearly read the neck tatts?  She's losing votes, that's what.
 
Munden [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LordBeavis: I was trying to figure out that as well.  Ragon?  Ragu?


A word that makes sense could be Dragon, but that would mean the first letter is entirely obscured and it would make the word off-center
 
Munden [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
girl with the ragon tattoo
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Pinal penal?
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
'Murica Mines, subby, are the ones that you extract guns and ammunition from.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
If they were minors they probably would've just been sent home.
 
ColleenSezWhuut
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Oooh oooh I know that area!

If it's the one I'm thinking of, it's a marble quarry that is kind of run as a guy's hobby more than anything and he lives out there.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

aleister_greynight: A mine field?  Or is that where you grow them?


A mine field grows mines...I guess a gun range is where they feed out.
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

DoctorCal: The kind where police and thieves frequent?


but you repeat yourself
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

DoctorCal: The kind where police and thieves frequent?


I hear what you say
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I was confused by the idea of a mine near Catalina. Oh, it's Arizona? They probably found the guns and ammo when they were strip mining houses for copper.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I'm guessing the tat is supposed to say No Regrats.
 
kobrakai
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

DoctorCal: The kind where police and thieves frequent?


thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
WyDave
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
If you lived out there, you'd be armed, too.  Just in case Pauly Shore breaks containment.

saginawartmuseum.orgView Full Size
 
X-Geek
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
A land mine?


/be here all week
 
frankb00th
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
