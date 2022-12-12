 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Biblical Snowfall hits England. Stiff upper lip still frozen in place   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I was in Canada one winter when it got that cold.  The moisture from your breath instantly condenses on your nose hairs when you breath out, and freezes when you breath in.  Very weird sensation.
 
Dissident Sheep [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Amateurs
 
Circle Girl [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Meanwhile, in Houston it's a nice balmy 70F.  😊
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
A balmy -10? Amateurs don't even need the generator.
assets.reedpopcdn.comView Full Size
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Haha, see what you get for complaining about 85 degree heat a few months ago.
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Circle Girl: Meanwhile, in Houston it's a nice balmy 70F.  😊


That isn't something to be happy about.
 
revrendjim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I don't remember any snow storms in the Bible.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Day After Tomorrow (2004) - British Royal Air Force Helicopter Crash
Youtube jWfX_k0pIN0
 
tembaarmswide
‘’ less than a minute ago  

revrendjim: I don't remember any snow storms in the Bible.


miro.medium.comView Full Size
 
