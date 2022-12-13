 Skip to content
(Vancouver Sun)   Driving bans for dementia patients are discrimination, claims man who hates farmer's markets   (vancouversun.com) divider line
4
Ravage [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
No. My mom has alzheimer's and while she was upset to lose her right to drive, it was absolutely the correct action.
 
akede
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Any different if one were to do 30mg Ambien then have some naked driving time?
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Yes, mate, and when your elderly mother is involved in yet another accident, finally managing to injure herself instead of others you will be the first one to complain that somebody should "do something".

Driving is a privilege, not a right.
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Mild cognitive impairment is no bueno regardless of cause, if it's chronic then it's probably time to hang up the keys.
 
