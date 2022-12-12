 Skip to content
(CNBC)   Fried fried
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
F
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Behind The Bastards had a good episode on him recently.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I nied a ried.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Amazing how fast the DOJ moved here. It's as if their primary purpose is protecting the wealthy.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: Amazing how fast the DOJ moved here. It's as if their primary purpose is protecting the wealthy.


And now the DOJ is too efficient. Hmm. Shocked that you're unhappy
 
North_Central_Positronics [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sammy's about to find out what happens when you steal money from Rich People.
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
foinf around, founf out
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who'd have thought that spending several weeks confessing to fraud on social media and in interviews could have any consequences?
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What did he do? Steal from rich people?
 
ShawnKemp
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good.
 
Lochsteppe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: What did he do? Steal from rich people?


It's really frowned upon.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
comb.ioView Full Size
 
NeoCortex42
‘’ 1 hour ago  

somedude210: [Fark user image 425x446]


"The Prosecution would like to submit defendant's own Twitter feed as Exhibits A through ZZ-Alpha.  The Prosecution rests, your Honor."
 
nursetim
‘’ 1 hour ago  

somedude210: [Fark user image image 425x446]


They was taking notes on a criminal farking conspiracy
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good....what a scamming douche bag.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lochsteppe: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: What did he do? Steal from rich people?

It's really frowned upon.


Literally the only crime in the US more frowned upon is stealing from very rich people.
 
Omnivorous [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mom and dad, both Stanford legal professors, were touts for FTX.  They need to be in bankruptcy too.
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

enry: Behind The Bastards had a good episode on him recently.


Why watch a movie that's only half finished?
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: What did he do? Steal from rich people?


He also donated some of it to Democrats.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is Maxine Waters ok?
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The 5th Amendment is only as good as a criminal's ability to SHUT THE F@CK UP.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're going to drive him back next week
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Omnivorous: Mom and dad, both Stanford legal professors, were touts for FTX.  They need to be in bankruptcy too.


Those motherfarkers put their goddamn branding on the Cal football field. farking Stanfurd scum.
 
The Red Zone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is the Pope next?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought he was going to testify at congressional hearing this week? Why is the DoJ stealing congress-critter thunder?
 
max_rebo_groupie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You done messed up boy. You're supposed to steal from the peasants.
 
phedex
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ironic that a fella named bankman was actively avoiding the typical banking system.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tr0mBoNe: foinf around, founf out


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Social Justice Warlock
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This fread delivers
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bahamian regulators and FTX's attorneys had been engaged in a bruising battle in chambers and in the court of public opinion. Earlier Monday, FTX attorneys accused the Bahamian government of allegedly working with Bankman-Fried to spirit away FTX assets from company control and into into crypto wallets controlled by Bahamian regulators.

Because when I think about fairness, justice, and transparency, I immediately think of the Bahamas.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All that money and yet he never got to the hair stylist.
 
Eastern Airlines
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Has this been shown yet? Dios mio...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ivo Shandor: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: What did he do? Steal from rich people?

He also donated some of it to Democrats.


This is the same Democratic Justice Department that's arresting him?

Ok
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now he'll be Sam Bankman-Grilled.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: Amazing how fast the DOJ moved here. It's as if their primary purpose is protecting the wealthy.


Explains why TFG is still on the loose.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why would you try to escape to the Bahamas?! That's the first place they'd look.
 
valkore
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Hey guys, what's going on in this polyamorous sex mansion thread?
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: Amazing how fast the DOJ moved here. It's as if their primary purpose is protecting the wealthy.


What wealthy. He mostly ripped off Farkers.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ivo Shandor: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: What did he do? Steal from rich people?

He also donated some of it to Democrats.


Oof.

He'll be lucky to only get life.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

valkore: [Fark user image image 425x318]

Hey guys, what's going on in this polyamorous sex mansion thread?


She looks like the little sister of my college roommate.  Who is she?
 
pollyprepper
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd really love it if the Staples
Center got it's name back. The Crypto Arena sounds so low class.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

strathmeyer: enry: Behind The Bastards had a good episode on him recently.

Why watch a movie that's only half finished?


Because as someone who follows crypto only tangentially and thus never heard of him or FTX until it was bankrupt it was good background info.
 
bcostlow
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nursetim: somedude210: [Fark user image image 425x446]

They was taking notes on a criminal farking conspiracy


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
groppet
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: Amazing how fast the DOJ moved here. It's as if their primary purpose is protecting the wealthy.


Well he did lose rich people money, the worst crime in the books.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: Ivo Shandor: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: What did he do? Steal from rich people?

He also donated some of it to Democrats.

This is the same Democratic Justice Department that's arresting him?

Ok


Yeah, but they're not doing it fast enough because he's rich, and also too fast because he stole from rich people.
 
max_rebo_groupie
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ivo Shandor: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: What did he do? Steal from rich people?

He also donated some of it to Democrats.


He donated more to republicans
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
dyhchong
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Warthog: valkore: [Fark user image image 425x318]

Hey guys, what's going on in this polyamorous sex mansion thread?

She looks like the little sister of my college roommate.  Who is she?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
soupafi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guy should have went to a non-extradition country
 
