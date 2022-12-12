 Skip to content
(BBC) Coroner rules that man chose to commit suicide by tipping himself out of his mobility scooter into a lagoon of liquid cow shiat... because, given the choice, that is how most of us picture a peaceful, dignified death
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The whole thing smells to high heaven if you ask me.
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like he was rascal-ly drunk.
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: The whole thing smells to high heaven if you ask me.


Yeah, this whole situation seems sketchy as fark.
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's really such a shiatty way to go.
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like misadventure if I've ever heard it.
 
Raider_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Shouldn't it be sewercide ?
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Mr Barnett died on the same day he changed his will in favour of his son and daughter.

2 weeks from now:

"Newly revealed security footage shows Mr. Barnett's son and daughter leading him to the slurry pit and then tipping him into it."
 
Mock26
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
"A retired farmer whose body was found in a slurry pit...

His body was found by a diver at Holly Farm, near Whitchurch, Shropshire."

I wonder if, "I'm a slurry pit diver" is a good pick up line at the local pub?
 
lilistonic [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Definitely a case for DI Barnaby.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Birnone
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The story contains the whole, uh, story. The farmhand who has been working there for 35 YEARS was set to inherit the farm. The son and daughter had plans to develop the land and get rich. So they pressured him into putting them in the will by making him an offer he couldn't refuse, then dumped him in the pit before the farmhand could do anything to block their scheme. I know this because an episode of Columbo was just like this.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Yes that seems entirely reasonable.

I love the "he gave me one extra hug" story. I've seen enough Perry Mason to know that's a cover line.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Is it too soon to break the news on what actually happened to Joy and Bernice on their Hoverrounds at the Grand Canyon?
Hoveround commercial
Youtube X2CzeRaZrYc

/They went out in a blaze of limited mobility glory
 
MythDragon
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
indy_kid
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

berylman: Is it too soon to break the news on what actually happened to Joy and Bernice on their Hoverrounds at the Grand Canyon?
[YouTube video: Hoveround commercial]
/They went out in a blaze of limited mobility glory


The "Thelma and Louise" ending of a Matlock episode?

I wonder if the farmhand got anything? He was supposed to get it all, then gets cut out of the will? Why? Seems like a good motive to me, and he also likely had the means and opportunity. Just not enough evidence to convict.

/Former GF's grandfather had the same gardener for 20 years. He got something from the old man's estate.
 
