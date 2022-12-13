 Skip to content
(Fox 8 Cleveland)   Not secret enough   (fox8.com) divider line
    OTTAWA COUNTY  
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Cops don't enjoy cavity searches, but they do enjoy the look on your face
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Notabunny: Cops don't enjoy cavity searches, but they do enjoy the look on your face


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Don't ride dirty. That shiat is easy as pie if you never live dirty.
 
Snargi
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
During a probable cause search, OSHP reports tamper marks were observed on the dashboard by troopers, who say it was actually a hidden compartment that contained 11 pounds of cocaine and cash. Troopers seized the drugs, which they say has a street value of $162,000.

11 lbs only $162k? I guess I valued coke a little higher or Cleveland coke sucks as much as anything else from that city.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
OSHP reports "criminal indicators were observed" but did not elaborate.

Gold spoon on a chain around the neck.
Boz Scaggs playing on the 8-track.
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rehab Is For Quitters
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
a hidden compartment that contained 11 pounds of cocaine and cash.

What was the street value  of the cash?

Cop math much?
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Don't ride dirty. That shiat is easy as pie if you never live dirty.


The problem is this is most drug traffickers are not riding dirty, it's car maintenance that gets them caught. I was lucky enough to have a beer with a cop at a bar and he told me the reason why he pulled over black guys so much was because they didn't take care of their car, even though most drug traffickers were white and followed the law. One tail light out and you're under arrest.

The guy in the article was pulled over for too dark tint, which is probably bs. I was pulled over in the Carolinas for having too dark of a tint. The cops spent about 10 minutes convincing me that he was making a fair stop, and couldn't believe I had never been stopped before. He interrogated me for 30 minutes until he was satisfied. He asked if I had any drugs or cash (10k or more) and I said no. Interestingly enough, he questioned me further on the money aspect because I looked "up and to the left", which meant I was lying or thinking or something. I told him if I had $10,000 cash I wouldn't be driving through the Carolinas.

When he let me go I fired up a joint and smoked because I was stressed as a mofo!
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Escape velocity from the moon is 1/7 of the escape velocity of Earth.  If we ever want to get people on Mars, we need to have a refueling station on the Moon first.
 
invictus2
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
See that is why you  need an Suv. The  asshole  should have watched the French Connection to get tips
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
For reference: At 1G acceleration it would only take take 3 hours to reach the moon, with deceleration considered into the computation.
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

aleister_greynight: For reference: At 1G acceleration it would only take take 3 hours to reach the moon, with deceleration considered into the computation.


9.8 meters per second...
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

aleister_greynight: aleister_greynight: For reference: At 1G acceleration it would only take take 3 hours to reach the moon, with deceleration considered into the computation.

9.8 meters per second squared...


FTFM
 
