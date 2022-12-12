 Skip to content
Retreating Russian forces leave behind booby-trapped washing machine. Behold, the tides of war
27
    More: Sick, Vladimir Putin, Ukrainian city of Kherson, Russia, Land mine, Russian forces, booby traps, Russian officials, first major Ukrainian city  
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Cowards. Not even worthy of a сука блять.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Every soldier in the Russian army needs to be executed. Every last one, even the ones who never stepped foot in Ukraine.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
img.fark.net???
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
What did they Gain?  Not All.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Mugato: [img.fark.net image 77x27]???


Yeah, they did that too.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Russians are farking subhuman filth.  Unfortunately Moscow can never be nuked without repercussions against the rest of the planet.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Jake Havechek: Russians are farking subhuman filth.


It's funny, if you said that about Chinamen, you'd probably be banned for racism or at the very least, the post deleted.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Mugato: Jake Havechek: Russians are farking subhuman filth.

It's funny, if you said that about Chinamen, you'd probably be banned for racism or at the very least, the post deleted.


Proper nomenclature please; Asians.
 
revrendjim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Mugato: Jake Havechek: Russians are farking subhuman filth.

It's funny, if you said that about Chinamen, you'd probably be banned for racism or at the very least, the post deleted.


Yeah, this. I personally know ethnic Russians who are good people. The current Russian government is incredibly evil, but that doesn't taint every Russian. That is the kind of thinking that is used to justify genocide.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

revrendjim: Mugato: Jake Havechek: Russians are farking subhuman filth.

It's funny, if you said that about Chinamen, you'd probably be banned for racism or at the very least, the post deleted.

Yeah, this. I personally know ethnic Russians who are good people. The current Russian government is incredibly evil, but that doesn't taint every Russian. That is the kind of thinking that is used to justify genocide.


Ask the Ukraine about genocide upon them due to an unjustified war started to deny them their own country and a right to their own self determination.
 
revrendjim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Jake Havechek: revrendjim: Mugato: Jake Havechek: Russians are farking subhuman filth.

It's funny, if you said that about Chinamen, you'd probably be banned for racism or at the very least, the post deleted.

Yeah, this. I personally know ethnic Russians who are good people. The current Russian government is incredibly evil, but that doesn't taint every Russian. That is the kind of thinking that is used to justify genocide.

Ask the Ukraine about genocide upon them due to an unjustified war started to deny them their own country and a right to their own self determination.


The US government orchestrated the genocide of native Americans, so every American should be hated and killed. How is that not the same argument?
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

revrendjim: Jake Havechek: revrendjim: Mugato: Jake Havechek: Russians are farking subhuman filth.

It's funny, if you said that about Chinamen, you'd probably be banned for racism or at the very least, the post deleted.

Yeah, this. I personally know ethnic Russians who are good people. The current Russian government is incredibly evil, but that doesn't taint every Russian. That is the kind of thinking that is used to justify genocide.

Ask the Ukraine about genocide upon them due to an unjustified war started to deny them their own country and a right to their own self determination.

The US government orchestrated the genocide of native Americans, so every American should be hated and killed. How is that not the same argument?


I'm aware of that, being half Sioux myself, so maybe you might think I can have empathy for the Ukrainian people.  If you want to talk about a right to self determination, you might need a common frame of reference.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
So the Tide of the battle changed?
 
CrazyCurt
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: What did they Gain?  Not All.


They won'[t change the Tide of war. It's looking Downy for Russia. They're losing Cheer.

/ Not like they're getting a Bounty either.
 
CrazyCurt
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
These scum are booby-trapping toys for kids. Inhuman. War crimes everywhere.

/ Now my serious side.
 
fsbilly
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
revrendjim: The current Every Russian government is incredibly evil,


It's cultural, man.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: revrendjim: Mugato: Jake Havechek: Russians are farking subhuman filth.

It's funny, if you said that about Chinamen, you'd probably be banned for racism or at the very least, the post deleted.

Yeah, this. I personally know ethnic Russians who are good people. The current Russian government is incredibly evil, but that doesn't taint every Russian. That is the kind of thinking that is used to justify genocide.

Ask the Ukraine about genocide upon them due to an unjustified war started to deny them their own country and a right to their own self determination.


Responding to genocide with genocide is not winning.  Responding to it by killing the hell out of those actually responsible for ordering or carrying out atrocities is justice
 
Dadoody
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Ukrainians used to view Russians as brothers and cousins, but, after this, they should know that the Ruskies aren't family any longer.
 
wickedragon
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

revrendjim: Jake Havechek: revrendjim: Mugato: Jake Havechek: Russians are farking subhuman filth.

It's funny, if you said that about Chinamen, you'd probably be banned for racism or at the very least, the post deleted.

Yeah, this. I personally know ethnic Russians who are good people. The current Russian government is incredibly evil, but that doesn't taint every Russian. That is the kind of thinking that is used to justify genocide.

Ask the Ukraine about genocide upon them due to an unjustified war started to deny them their own country and a right to their own self determination.

The US government orchestrated the genocide of native Americans, so every American should be hated and killed. How is that not the same argument?


<.<

>.>

<.<
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

CrazyCurt: These scum are booby-trapping toys for kids. Inhuman. War crimes everywhere.

/ Now my serious side.


Inhuman?  Have you met humans?

This is so very human
 
daffy
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: What did they Gain?  Not All.


I see what you did there. Is that ALL you could come up with?
 
knbwhite
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Pretty sneaky Sis.
 
Inebriated Bolshevik Muppet
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

revrendjim: Jake Havechek: revrendjim: Mugato: Jake Havechek: Russians are farking subhuman filth.

It's funny, if you said that about Chinamen, you'd probably be banned for racism or at the very least, the post deleted.

Yeah, this. I personally know ethnic Russians who are good people. The current Russian government is incredibly evil, but that doesn't taint every Russian. That is the kind of thinking that is used to justify genocide.

Ask the Ukraine about genocide upon them due to an unjustified war started to deny them their own country and a right to their own self determination.

The US government orchestrated the genocide of native Americans, so every American should be hated and killed. How is that not the same argument?


I think you might need to google The Holodomor. And you're right, we whities were slaughtering Tribes and First Nations left and right, but we stopped. The Russians won't. They weren't just slaughtering the locals, they were industriously shipping out kids. Where do you think they're going with the way they've been acting?

If Ukraine doesn't treat this like a war of absolute surrender on behalf of Russia, they'll never get those kids back.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bisi
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Mugato: Jake Havechek: Russians are farking subhuman filth.

It's funny, if you said that about Chinamen, you'd probably be banned for racism or at the very least, the post deleted.

Proper nomenclature please; Asians.


Some 3.3 billion non Chinese Asians might disagree with that.
 
Nosatril [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

CrazyCurt: Marcus Aurelius: What did they Gain?  Not All.

They won'[t change the Tide of war. It's looking Downy for Russia. They're losing Cheer.

/ Not like they're getting a Bounty either.


It's a new ERA.
 
Dreadskull
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Mugato: Jake Havechek: Russians are farking subhuman filth.

It's funny, if you said that about Chinamen, you'd probably be banned for racism or at the very least, the post deleted.

Proper nomenclature please; Asians.


Russians are Asians too. Asia is a big continent
 
