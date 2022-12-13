 Skip to content
(AOL)   British royals told to keep away from Russian embassy, possibly because centuries of inbreeding means they also have to be told not to stick their hands in fan blades or attempt to gargle the Queen's Corgis   (aol.com) divider line
189 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Dec 2022 at 1:53 AM



2 Comments
thisispete
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Queen Camilla has corgis?
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Are non-inbred non-Brits still allowed to gargle the Queen's Corgis? Asking for a friend.
 
