 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(AOL)   Richmond, Virginia removes their last public Confederate statue, suggesting that the South has decided to put off rising again for another year   (aol.com) divider line
3
    More: Interesting, Virginia, Confederate States of America, American Civil War, last public Confederate statue, Robert E. Lee, Circuit court, news outlets, statue of Confederate General A.P. Hill  
•       •       •

20 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Dec 2022 at 10:30 PM (10 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



3 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Floki [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The South is risible again!
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Good. No monuments glorifying traitors. No history is being erased.
Anything you want to know about them, go to a Civil War museum and read some books.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Richmond removed its other Confederate monuments amid the racial justice protests that followed George Floyd's killing in 2020. But efforts to remove the statue of Confederate General A.P. Hill, which sits in the middle of a busy intersection near a school where traffic accidents are frequent, were more complicated because the general's remains were interred beneath it.

Weird Hill to die on.
 
Displayed 3 of 3 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.