 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC News)   Andrei, you've lost ANOTHER shopping mall?   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
26
    More: Scary, Shopping mall, Area, Security guard, shopping mall, massive fire, second such blaze, Building, Security  
•       •       •

725 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Dec 2022 at 9:38 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



26 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
RodneyToady [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Officials said the fire was caused by a short circuit that came amid heavy rain in Moscow.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Lots of careless smokers have joined the electrician's labor union?
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would very much like to see a comparison between the number of large fires in Russia this year and in previous, non-special military operation years.
 
olorin604
‘’ 1 hour ago  
 "Once is happenstance. Twice is coincidence. Three times is enemy action."
 
CrazyCurt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
War on Shoes.

/ Al Bundy warned us all.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

namegoeshere: I would very much like to see a comparison between the number of large fires in Russia this year and in previous, non-special military operation years.


Why? As proof of Ukrainian sabotage, or Russian incompetence blaming Ukrainian sabotage for Russian screwups?
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

olorin604: "Once is happenstance. Twice is coincidence. Three times is enemy action."


Four times is glorious Russian fire safety practices!
 
Turbozutek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was confidently informed that there's no way jet fuel can melt a shopping mall.
 
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Trocadero
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

RodneyToady: Officials said the fire was caused by a short circuit that came amid heavy rain in Moscow.

[Fark user image 332x263]


From the laser cannon or the scorching sexual chemistry w/ Ally Sheedy?

Johnny 5 dancing with Stephenie - More than a Woman
Youtube dH-ipjtBikM
 
iToad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Defective electrical wiring in the rain for one of them, and unauthorized hot work/welding for the other one. Just another day in Mordor.
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

olorin604: "Once is happenstance. Twice is coincidence. Three times is enemy action."


OMG... we have ~ 1,300 fires each year... that's over 400 enemies!!!
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: namegoeshere: I would very much like to see a comparison between the number of large fires in Russia this year and in previous, non-special military operation years.

Why? As proof of Ukrainian sabotage, or Russian incompetence blaming Ukrainian sabotage for Russian screwups?


Both fire sites were big construction stores attached to malls.

Sounds like the owner of a remaining big construction store in Moscow is getting rid of competition
 
Wessoman
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Russia is so hurt by sanctions, they have taken to burning their own shopping malls for warmth this winter.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I want an Orange Julius.
 
ketkarsa
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I really want to know if we're just assuming these reports are out of place or if it's business as usual in Mordor.  If it's not normal, then I gotta wonder if there's partisan activity, such as anti-Putin oligarchs stoking their private armies into action.  If so, it's going to keep getting worse until a full on civil war breaks out and Putin is hanging like Gaddafi.
 
covfefe [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
i.makeagif.comView Full Size
 
covfefe [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: I want an Orange Julius.


I'll sell you this one for fifty cents. It's almost full.
 
jtown
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Russia's new flag:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
X-Geek
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Officials said the fire was caused by a short circuit that came amid heavy rain in Moscow.

I guess it's a not really practical to throw a mall out a window.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Man, this one just caught on fire.  After the last one blew the fark up in a Michael Bay type fireball, a simple fire is kind of a let down.
 
jtown
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: I want an Orange Julius.


I think they merged with Dairy Queen so you might be able to get one there.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Seen leaving the scene:

Fark user imageView Full Size

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Olympic Trolling Judge
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

ketkarsa: I really want to know if we're just assuming these reports are out of place or if it's business as usual in Mordor.  If it's not normal, then I gotta wonder if there's partisan activity, such as anti-Putin oligarchs stoking their private armies into action.  If so, it's going to keep getting worse until a full on civil war breaks out and Putin is hanging like Gaddafi.


It's possible that this stuff was happening all the time before and we just weren't paying attention.

If a shopping mall in Turkmenistan goes up in flames, would anyone notice? Would anyone care?
 
profdc9
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
It's not like there's anything left to sell in the malls.

Generalissimo Putin has put a lump of coal in every Russian's stocking this Christmas.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Olympic Trolling Judge: ketkarsa: I really want to know if we're just assuming these reports are out of place or if it's business as usual in Mordor.  If it's not normal, then I gotta wonder if there's partisan activity, such as anti-Putin oligarchs stoking their private armies into action.  If so, it's going to keep getting worse until a full on civil war breaks out and Putin is hanging like Gaddafi.

It's possible that this stuff was happening all the time before and we just weren't paying attention.

If a shopping mall in Turkmenistan goes up in flames, would anyone notice? Would anyone care?


If so, I can't imagine why. We've all got time enough to cry.
 
Displayed 26 of 26 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.