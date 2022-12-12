 Skip to content
(ABC News)   Fake psychic sentenced in $3M fraud scheme. See, this is why you never want to get hooked on faux noetics   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
zerkalo
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
She didn't see it coming?
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

zerkalo: She didn't see it coming?


i was about to prophylactically mock that joke but dammit
 
Summoner101
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Small medium does big time.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

zerkalo: She didn't see it coming?


And we're done here. Someone get the lights, please.
 
Azz
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
People like this make me stabby. The victim was likely emotionally vulnerable and they took full advantage. fark them, they should rot in prison.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
As opposed to all of the real psychics running around out there...
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Trocadero: As opposed to all of the real psychics running around out there...


Right.
Funny how the real psychics never speak out about the fraud issues.
 
revrendjim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Trocadero: As opposed to all of the real psychics running around out there...


I'm for real psychic, the doctor said so. They pronounced it "psychotic" but I'm pretty sure that's the same thing.
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
A psychic is fake by definition.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Herr Flick's Revenge: Trocadero: As opposed to all of the real psychics running around out there...

Right.
Funny how the real psychics never speak out about the fraud issues.


The Psychic Reader Network hasn't issued a statement?  Damn, who is gonna speak for the real psychics if Miss Cleo is silent?  WHO?
 
Your Hind Brain
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
There was a band once that added the letter k to Psychic .

/"They" aren't around anymore due to chemistry/physics/logistics/entropy.
//Doesn't mean you have to lie about it!
///Unless you are that One Dude from the Beatles record
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Summoner101: Small medium does big time.


Until she escaped, then there was a small medium at large.
 
apathy2673
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Summoner101
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Prof. Frink: Summoner101: Small medium does big time.

Until she escaped, then there was a small medium at large.


Trump's take is this small medium is YUUUUGE!
 
Eastern Airlines
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

zerkalo: She didn't see it coming?


And we're done here. Turn out the lights...the party's over...
 
Toxophil
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Herr Flick's Revenge: Trocadero: As opposed to all of the real psychics running around out there...

Right.
Funny how the real psychics never speak out about the fraud issues.

The Psychic Reader Network hasn't issued a statement?  Damn, who is gonna speak for the real psychics if Miss Cleo is silent?  WHO?


The mediums reached out, but Ms. Cleo refused to comment.

/pretty sure she's dead.
//inside at least.
///funny how mediums never get hell's torture screams or heaven's sex moans.
 
