Caption this Christmas crime scene   (pbs.twimg.com)
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Original:
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
I told you it would fall over if you put all those ornaments on one side.  But did you listen Janet?  Nooooo...
 
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
"I getted the mouse.  You guys are safe now!  Please, don't thank me!"
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Don't look at me. Fido did it.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
What? You knew I was a cat.
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Xmas trees don't belong next to an electric baseboard heater.
You're welcome.
 
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
"What? Every damn year you put it up and then take it down and throw it outside!  I do the hard part this year so you guys can relax and now it's a bad thing?  I swear, we never should have let you monkeys come down out of the trees! I am SO going to leave the sparkly tinsel poops in your slippers tonight..."
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Use a proper tree stand, KAREN.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
"I left a present in your slippers, too. WHAR TREATZ??"
 
Dissident Sheep [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
It started it.
 
Firm Tautology [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Didn't you feel that earthquake?
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
You going to clean that up or take pictures?
 
RedZoneTuba [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
"It's performance art signifying the worldwide spread of fascism, destroying the better side of human nature that democracies have painfully built up over decades.
Duh."
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The Jews did this.
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Cat pondering: "Yeah. I think it's time I bought that boat."
 
Snubnose [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Tree fall!  You hear it?  Belong in woods!  Then not hear....  Welcome!
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"Smug, my ass. That's what you get for not renting the tree."
 
GhostOfSavageHenry
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
So have you seen the movie Gremlins?
 
chewd [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
It was a mercy killing.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
The cat eagerly awaits praise for attacking the invading tree.
 
Copperbelly watersnake
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I have vanquished the alpine invader and broken his dangerous flair. You may begin thanking me with affection and catnip now.
 
LF1
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
This time it was the tree.  Do you REALLY want to try for a NEXT time?

TREATS NOW!
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Trees aren't supposed to fall down when you climb them. Am I getting fat?
 
FirstDennis
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"Hunter Biden's laptop!  Hunter Biden's laptop!"
 
Creoena [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
"I got the spider!"
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Arthur Two Sheds Jackson: Grumpy Cat: The Jews dog did this.

FIFY


Yeah. I thought of accusing doggie. I thought Jews was funnier. Lol
 
UncleDirtNap
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
It was a big fat guy in a red suit. I barely got away with my life.
 
