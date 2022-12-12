 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   Old and busted: Banning private jets. New hotness: Banning private helicopters   (jacobin.com) divider line
11
    More: Interesting, New York City, private jets, rich people, aerial view of the city, recent years, New Yorkers, New York City transportation activist, Lincoln Restler  
•       •       •

239 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Dec 2022 at 11:38 PM (33 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
give them jetpacks instead
 
olorin604
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Anyone who this affects already owns enough of the government to make it impossible to enforce
 
whatisaidwas [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
LAPD should not have helicopters, I tell you what.  How about starting with them?
 
Pop and Miracle Whip [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

whatisaidwas: LAPD should not have helicopters, I tell you what.  How about starting with them?


Fark user imageView Full Size


/Do you really want to make him angrier?
 
mr intrepid [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Either ban them, or legalize manpads.
 
TomDooley
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
But I was promised flying cars!
Fark user imageView Full Size


Was also a great Dr. Who episode:
Fark user imageView Full Size

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gridlock_(Doctor_Who)
 
whatisaidwas [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Pop and Miracle Whip: whatisaidwas: LAPD should not have helicopters, I tell you what.  How about starting with them?

[Fark user image image 320x256]

/Do you really want to make him angrier?


Would he scare the helicopters away if he were?
 
untoldforce
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Wait until the ultra-wealthy start commissioning reusable sub-orbital rockets from Elon to get around this.

Instead of trying to legislate away some of the "features" of being ultra-wealthy, focus on the root cause of the problem--inadequate tax codes with gaping loopholes which allow people to horde inordinate amounts of wealth.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
It's time for a blimp comeback!
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Creepy Lurker Guy: It's time for a blimp comeback!


I didn't even notice your mom had gone away.
 
brilett
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I thought that hyperloop was going to fix this problem?
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.