If the Tribbles on the bridge get to be too much for you, head to Ten Forward or one of the holodeck bedrooms
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
oy
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tr0mBoNe: oy


It's backwards yo
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Set phasers to nerd.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tr0mBoNe: oy


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I want to raze the place and plant a field of wildflowers.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Completely unrelated, but you've got to love Fark infrastructure (from the outage page)

Some backend webservers reported issues:

Database seems OK.

gin frontend webserver looks BROKEN
gin auth backend webserver looks BROKEN
gin apiv1 backend webserver looks BROKEN
gin apps1 backend webserver looks BROKEN
gin apps2 backend webserver looks BROKEN
gin apps3 backend webserver looks BROKEN

tequila frontend webserver looks BROKEN
tequila auth backend webserver looks BROKEN
tequila apiv1 backend webserver looks BROKEN
tequila apps1 backend webserver looks BROKEN
tequila apps2 backend webserver looks BROKEN
tequila apps3 backend webserver looks BROKEN
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's like a 13 year-old boy who just found his Dad's Playboys and decided that's what a mansion must look like.
 
40 Dollars In A Checking Account
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Remember, every holodeck is also a replicator- and thus a disintegrator. Sleep tight!
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Completely unrelated, but you've got to love Fark infrastructure (from the outage page)

Some backend webservers reported issues:

Database seems OK.

gin frontend webserver looks BROKEN
gin auth backend webserver looks BROKEN
gin apiv1 backend webserver looks BROKEN
gin apps1 backend webserver looks BROKEN
gin apps2 backend webserver looks BROKEN
gin apps3 backend webserver looks BROKEN

tequila frontend webserver looks BROKEN
tequila auth backend webserver looks BROKEN
tequila apiv1 backend webserver looks BROKEN
tequila apps1 backend webserver looks BROKEN
tequila apps2 backend webserver looks BROKEN
tequila apps3 backend webserver looks BROKEN


Tell him about the filter.
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think all those weird Zillow house have ruined me, I kind of like some of it.
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rage Against the Thorazine: Tr0mBoNe: oy

It's backwards yo


The animal is inside out.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Tell him about the filter.

Filter?  I didn't see any farking filter on my Boobies.  Well son of a biatch

Some backend webservers reported issues:

Database seems OK.

gin frontend webserver looks BROKEN
gin auth backend webserver looks BROKEN
gin apiv1 backend webserver looks BROKEN
gin apps1 backend webserver looks BROKEN
gin apps2 backend webserver looks BROKEN
gin apps3 backend webserver looks BROKEN

tequila frontend webserver looks BROKEN
tequila auth backend webserver looks BROKEN
tequila apiv1 backend webserver looks BROKEN
tequila apps1 backend webserver looks BROKEN
tequila apps2 backend webserver looks BROKEN
tequila apps3 backend webserver looks BROKEN

Tell him about the filter.


Filter?  I didn't see any farking filter on my Boobies.  Well son of a biatch
 
Ant
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
WTF is wrong with Florida?
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

talkertopc: I think all those weird Zillow house have ruined me, I kind of like some of it.


This one isn't bad, but Holy fark, $200 Grand/month for RENT? I couldn't even pay thatuch for something I owned...
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Ant: WTF is wrong with Florida?


WTF is wrong with fark.com?

The daily WW3 thread seems to have lost a little weight:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Double_B
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
What in the hell is this room supposed to be? A ceiling with asbestos caving in?

photos.zillowstatic.comView Full Size
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Ant: WTF is wrong with Florida?


You didn't stay for the NYU pillows? gott damned yankees, that's what.

Ragin' Asian: I want to raze the place and plant a field of wildflowers.


Is it wrong that I was hoping the reason this place was listed was because of a murder-suicide that took out the whole stinking family?
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Farkers here looking very carefully at the situation... obviously a major malfunction
 
Mock26
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Anyone ever asks for a definition of "gaudy" just show them pictures of this place, except the Enterprise theater. That is actually pretty cool.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Double_B: What in the hell is this room supposed to be? A ceiling with asbestos caving in?

[photos.zillowstatic.com image 800x533]


A bunker I'd imagine.  Supposed to be being the important part of the appellation
 
foo monkey
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Double_B: What in the hell is this room supposed to be? A ceiling with asbestos caving in?

[photos.zillowstatic.com image 800x533]


It's the basic training-themed room dedicated for Call of Duty sleepovers with your bros.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Beautiful house, the outside.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

studebaker hoch: Rage Against the Thorazine: Tr0mBoNe: oy

It's backwards yo

The animal is inside out.


media.tenor.comView Full Size


And then it exploded.
 
JTtheCajun
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

talkertopc: I think all those weird Zillow house have ruined me, I kind of like some of it.


I liked some of it, too. I saw the 200 grand price and I started wondering what was wrong with it.

Then I realized that was the monthly rental. GTFO...
 
Mock26
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Double_B: What in the hell is this room supposed to be? A ceiling with asbestos caving in?

[photos.zillowstatic.com image 800x533]


Camouflage netting, camo jackets, bunks, gaming chairs, I am guessing a barracks themed game room.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

JTtheCajun: talkertopc: I think all those weird Zillow house have ruined me, I kind of like some of it.

I liked some of it, too. I saw the 200 grand price and I started wondering what was wrong with it.

Then I realized that was the monthly rental. GTFO...


Hey now, you could film a lot of pornography there in one month, you'd easily make your $200k pretty quick.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
There's no way in hell that's only $199k !
ohhhhhh, I see.

/That's a hard pass for me, dawg.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
There's not really anything that looks Star Trek like.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: I want to raze the place and plant a field of wildflowers.


Give it 5-10 years and it will be underwater.

/Is there a rule among the rich that good taste isn't allowed?
 
indy_kid
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

foo monkey: It's like a 13 year-old boy who just found his Dad's Playboys and decided that's what a mansion must look like.


An issue from 1974 at that.
 
bobbifleckman [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The color schemes are horrible.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I feel sorry for whoever has to clean the holodeck after I'm done with it.
 
proteus_b [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Double_B: What in the hell is this room supposed to be? A ceiling with asbestos caving in?


If you couldn't LARP a bit of Lord of the Rings in that room (and Charlotte's Web on weekends) then I don't know what's wrong with your imagination.

indy_kid: Give it 5-10 years and it will be underwater.


In another year, if that housing correction ever shows up. Oh you meant literally.
 
