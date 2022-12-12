 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   The last in the line of Hawaiian Monarchs has passed away at age 96   (yahoo.com) divider line
RoboZombie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
moe i ka maluhia
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"No.  There is another..."

iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: "No.  There is another..."

That F-ing Jackass? I will admit to watching Raw at bars whilst it's on mute and I try to figure out what is going on.

/ Also...I get that he's supposed to be the villain or whatever but it's just ridiculous that he goes everywhere with his manager and his gang of basicwhite girls
 
tembaarmswide
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The American government did some super duper shiatty stuff to acquire Hawaii.  No way around that and we should at least acknowledge that history.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Good job white people.

foo monkey: "No.  There is another..."

Yeah white people want that too.
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Once again unnecessary violence triumphs!
 
Mock26
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
1954. Alongside a portrait of Princess Kaiulani.
 
morg
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
It's always a touchy subject which race people are like the Rock or Barry. Almost always.
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Ua make ka Moi, e ola ke alii
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

tembaarmswide: The American government did some super duper shiatty stuff to acquire Hawaii.  No way around that and we should at least acknowledge that history.


Is it not? I think everyone knows.
 
stevesporn2000
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

tembaarmswide: The American government did some super duper shiatty stuff to acquire Hawaii.  No way around that and we should at least acknowledge that history.


You mean the US toppled a despotic monarchy, brought democracy and then divided up the land that was held by the aristocrats and gave to the commoners? I know the US has not had a great track record in recent decades for putting in democracies but it has certainly done a fine job on several occasions including Japan, Hawaii and Germany.
 
