Beets. Boulevards. Blizzards
15
    More: Cool, Michigan, Road, Snow, slippery roads, Water, Copyright, tons of salt, Mid-Michigan road officials  
posted to Main » on 12 Dec 2022 at 8:25 PM



15 Comments     (+0 »)
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Michigan officials using beet juice as road salt alternatives

You know who else beet juice?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

SBinRR: Michigan officials using beet juice as road salt alternatives

You know who else beet juice?


LAPD?
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
So they can drop some sick beets?
 
Texas Gabe
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Battlestar Galactica
 
Snort
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
That shiat stains!
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Three things that have never been in my kitchen?
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: So they can drop some sick beets?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Shadow Blasko [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Time for the annual beet thread eh?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

SBinRR: Michigan officials using beet juice as road salt alternatives

You know who else beet juice?


64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Meh, I'd rather join 'em.
 
ModernPrimitive01
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Enjoy your beet color stained cars
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

SBinRR: Michigan officials using beet juice as road salt alternatives

You know who else beet juice?


img.nbc.comView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Beets. Boulevards. Blizzards

Time to invoke pure chaos?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Beet juice makes a great antphrodisiac.  A psychic is predicting the antpocalypse for March, she'll give details for bail and relocation from Florida.


Fark user imageView Full Size



Poor Timmy and his magnifying glass experiments
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gough
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Have the Big Three raised a fuss about this?  That  half a million tons of salt that they used last year helps ensure that the MI residents will need to buy new cars sooner.
 
