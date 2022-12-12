 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Will toilets for Skid Row provide relief for that Motley Crue? Or will a bunch of W.A.S.P.y Ratts try to Poison the deal through a Quiet Riot? STRYPER   (theguardian.com) divider line
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Enufz enufz, subby. Let me get your Autograph.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Basic sanitary conditions benefit the whole community. As does education and health care. Tax me.
 
whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Without any toilets, you gotta expect Skid Marks.
 
darch
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Ratt was far and away the best of that bunch. Fight me.
 
Richard Freckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

darch: Ratt was far and away the best of that bunch. Fight me.


We could go round and round all day about this.
 
