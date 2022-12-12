 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   Takeaway: Authors have massive egos that require constant stroking
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If butthurt and grudging understanding for a select group of friends is the best you can come up with, you weren't their friend in the first place.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If I don't read your book, then I can't be asked my opinion of it.  So it it sucks, I won't have to lie.  However  if my friend had personalized a copy of their book to me, I would ditch it a week later at a used book store.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BizarreMan: If I don't read your book, then I can't be asked my opinion of it.  So it it sucks, I won't have to lie.  However  if my friend had personalized a copy of their book to me, I would ditch it a week later at a used book store.


Wouldn't ditch it damn it.
 
Chariset [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I like having my family and my readers as separate groups.
 
Andric [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Well, you got their money, anyway.
 
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
It's not the massive egos that require constant stroking, they stroke themselves just fine.

It's the authors with crippling self doubt that require a lot of support.
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Books & their authors, huh... it's a bind alright.
 
nijika
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Buddy I don't even read the books I buy.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Aardvark Inc.: bind


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
poorjon [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
How many people would you help get rid of a body? Who amongst them them are you sure would do that for you too? Those are your real friends. Don't get too hung up on what the others do
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

nijika: Buddy I don't even read the books I buy.


I buy a lot of books with lots of pictures in it.
 
Supadope
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Bums me out a little when I publish a new song and only three to five friends like it.
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: BizarreMan: If I don't read your book, then I can't be asked my opinion of it.  So it it sucks, I won't have to lie.  However  if my friend had personalized a copy of their book to me, I would ditch it a week later at a used book store.

Wouldn't ditch it damn it.


I agree. You don't have to read the book if you don't fancy it. But if the author values you enough as a person to gift you a signed copy, the least you could do is to give it space on your bookshelf.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Supadope: Bums me out a little when I publish a new song and only three to five friends like it.


me too

PaziSteklo - YouTube
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Supadope: Bums me out a little when I publish a new song and only three to five friends like it.


BTW,

Took a listen to your music. Keep up the good work.

Wish you lived close so we could collaborate.

Bummer.
 
karl2025
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
There are a lot of books that I'm sure are very good that I have no interest in reading. I'm not going to hold it against somebody if they feel that way about stuff I write.
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I'm not an attorney, but I do have something massive that I spend too much time stroking.

/Only massive in the sense that it has mass.
 
IdentInvalid
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

JessieL: It's the authors with crippling self doubt that require a lot of support.


I used to be a half-decent artist.  I used to be someone who was always told "You should write a book!"  Absolutely choked 20+ years ago and forgot any sort of innate talent I had, if not walled it off.  Every time I think about going back to it, it's that doubt multiplied by "I'm going to be starting from square one, relearning everything."  I've got a feeling I might get back into some of it as I delve into alcoholism therapy in the next few days.
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

I May Be Crazy But...: I'm not an attorney, but I do have something massive that I spend too much time stroking.

/Only massive in the sense that it has mass.


Our an author.
 
Wessoman
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

poorjon: How many people would you help get rid of a body? Who amongst them them are you sure would do that for you too? Those are your real friends. Don't get too hung up on what the others do


Exactly.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SimonElectric
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I suspect this applies to a very narrow group of writers. No writer I've known has ever asked if I read their book. Maybe an unpublished first time author just eager to know that someone has read their work.
 
PlaidJaguar
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
No, I don't want my friends to read my work and give me "feedback"

Not all of my friends share all of my interests - many would have no desire whatsoever to read the sort of thing I write, and I would be a bad friend if I tried to force them to.

If I want feedback on something I've written, I contract an editor, I don't try to press-gang people I socialize with into doing it for free.

On an alternate note, a thought I've had previously regarding authors and egos that I was reminded of upon reading the headline.

It started when I was watching some TV show, I don't remember what, where through happenstance, coincidence, and the agency of the heroes of the show, the day was saved and all was well, and a character was thanking God that the happenstance and coincidence had occurred, and I realized that in a way the character was thanking and praising the show's writer.

My settings aren't areligious, but they never involve God as an active participant and I generally don't narrate it if a character is praying. (I'm more of a 'head bowed in contemplation' type jungle cat)

It just seems kind of...... masturbatory.  Because I am the God of the world I am writing into existence, so a character who prays to God to ask for something would be me writing a character who prays to me to ask me for something.  And if the thing the character wants comes to pass and they thank God, they're actually thanking me, and I just don't think of myself that highly.

\I do have some stuff in settings with gods who are active in the world and interact with mortals, but those gods are characters in their own right, with their own drives and desires, not omnipotent universe-controllers.
 
IdentInvalid
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Oh crap.  I'm not even a fan of Family Guy, but I can't believe nobody called her out on being Brian Griffin going, "Surely you've read my book..."
 
GRCooper [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I have friends *in* my books who haven't read them. I give less than a crap.

I'm in it for money, not to make myself look cool to my friends

/an impossibility
 
DrunkenBob
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
When you give away your work, it's no longer yours.  Any art I gave away, I assume they burned it the next day.  Or it was wadded and thrown on the street.  It's part of the process of making sure I realize it is no longer mine and what happens to it is out of my hands.

And no, I wouldn't disown a friend for doing that.  They know that that they can tell me my art is too ugly to look at long before (which they have and it is).
 
