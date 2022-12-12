 Skip to content
(Fox News)   - .... . / .-.. . - - . .-. / ... / .-- .- ... / ... . -. - / --- -. / - .... .. ... / -.. .- -.-- / .. -. / .---- ----. ----- .----   (foxnews.com) divider line
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It said: Be sure to drink your Ovaltine
 
Hal5423
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Dot's nice. He dashed off a little message.
 
nakmuay
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Marconi plays the mambo?
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The headline alone is enough to get it greenlit since effort was put into it.
 
uncoveror
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Marconi plays the Mamba!
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
DOMINION VOTING MACHINES ARE DEEP STATE FRAUD
 
Subtonic
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Walker: It said: Be sure to drink your Ovaltine


We all knew this would be the initial posting.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
The comment section is 100% people wanking to Tesla and whining how Marconi screwed him out of patent royalties.  I would have expected racism about Irish-iatalians, but the good people in the Fox News comment section surprised me today.
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I can't hear you.  Use capital dashes and periods.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Walker: It said: Be sure to drink your Ovaltine


A crummy commercial?!

/Son of a biatch.
 
Fisty Bum
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
"Our twelfth caller will receive tickets to Supertramp!"
 
baron von doodle [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Walker: It said: Be sure to drink your Ovaltine


Courage mom.
 
Slypork
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
.-- . .----. ...- . / -... . . -. / - .-. -.-- .. -. --. / - --- / .-. . .- -.-. .... / -.-- --- ..- / .- -... --- ..- - / -.-- --- ..- .-. / -.-. .- .-. .----. ... / . -..- - . -. -.. . -.. / .-- .- .-. .-. .- -. - -.--
 
Moose out front
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

foo monkey: The comment section is 100% people wanking to Tesla and whining how Marconi screwed him out of patent royalties.  I would have expected racism about Irish-iatalians, but the good people in the Fox News comment section surprised me today.


Not 100%. There's still some comments in there biatching about Biden and liberals and so forth too.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
YYZed
-.-- -.-- --..

RIP Neil!
 
mcmnky
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Cool would be if fark stopped posting links to propaganda mills like fox news.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Subby missed a golden opportunity to put "I HAVE A MONSTER HORSE COCK" in a fark headline.

Subby, I am disapoint.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpocksEars [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Stoopid Marconi hogging all of Tesla's work again!
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Slypork
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Lsherm: Subby missed a golden opportunity to put "I HAVE A MONSTER HORSE COCK" in a fark headline.

Subby, I am disapoint.

[Fark user image 480x600]


... . -. -.. / -. ..- -.. . ...
 
cwheelie
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Then he invented Marconi & Cheese
 
Devo Cornholiosky
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Through the air, across the ocean, for the first time, ever.
 
Northern
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
There is a great French restaurant near Marconi Point on Cape Cod (PB Boulongerie).  I highly recommend.
I think one anchor remains of Marconi's tower, erosion has eaten the rest of the site.
 
yellowjester
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EvilVanMan [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I need to get back to learning morse.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The cake is a lie.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"Hey Rudy, I have Hunter Biden's laptop"
 
tsjonesosu
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
It's aFox link, there is no way it's cool.

/ackbaritsatrap.jpg
 
Betep
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Northern: There is a great French restaurant near Marconi Point on Cape Cod (PB Boulongerie).  I highly recommend.
I think one anchor remains of Marconi's tower, erosion has eaten the rest of the site.


Not Marconi Point, Marconi Beach. Anyway, I grabbed an 'artifact' (1/2 a brick) off the beach before it was swept out to sea. Gave it to the Chatham Wireless Museum.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

bighairyguy: The cake is a lie.


The cake is a rye.

No, wait, that's a bread or racism.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

SpocksEars: Stoopid Marconi hogging all of Tesla's work again!


If Tesla were alive I firmly believe he would death ray Elon Musk and have his charred remains picked apart by birds
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

EvilVanMan: I need to get back to learning morse.


.-- .... --- / ..- ... . ... / -- --- .-. ... . / -.-. --- -.. . ..--..

They don't even teach it to sailors.
 
