Russia complains of Ukraine Military's "Aggressive Behavior" in a late submission for least self aware statement of the year
posted to Main » and Politics » on 12 Dec 2022 at 3:50 PM



perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

When the oppressors whine about you being impolite, you're doing something right.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Has "Mom, they're hitting me back" ever worked?
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
How dare the country we invaded actually shoot back!
 
geocacherphil
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
FAFO, biatches
 
maniacbastard
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
They think it is bad now? Wait until the ground freezes biatches.
 
kbronsito [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
nakmuay
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Bbbbut...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rockymountainrider
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Хм, это последствия моих действий?  +/- Hmm, these are the consequences of my actions?

\per G translate anyway
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Bootleg: Has "Mom, they're hitting me back" ever worked?


Maybe. A-hole kids tend to have a-hole parents. Don't have any concrete examples, though.
 
Northern
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Harry Wagstaff: How dare the country we invaded actually shoot back!


Russia: The war will be over in a year!
Also Russia: No, not like that!
 
Ixnay on the ottenray
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
So, if Zelensky is Time's Man of the Year...does that make Putin the Twit of the Year?

Cuz this is what their border crossing (invasion) reminds me of
i.makeagif.comView Full Size
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. carrot
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I really wish Igor or Viktor or Yuri or whoever would hurry up and rid us of that human tumor.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
"If Ukraine would have just surrendered and let us install our puppet, none of this would be happening."
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

kbronsito: [y.yarn.co image 400x215]


Be Aggressive
Youtube m3M6q4w7wO0
 
jethroe
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

maniacbastard: They think it is bad now? Wait until the ground freezes biatches.


Yeah because if there's one thing Russians can't handle, it's winter.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

jethroe: maniacbastard: They think it is bad now? Wait until the ground freezes biatches.

Yeah because if there's one thing Russians can't handle, it's winter.


As long as it isn't in Finland.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Northern: Harry Wagstaff: How dare the country we invaded actually shoot back!

Russia: The war will be over in a year!
Also Russia: No, not like that!


Time traveler from the future: "Did Ukraine occupy Moscow yet?"
 
jethroe
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: jethroe: maniacbastard: They think it is bad now? Wait until the ground freezes biatches.

Yeah because if there's one thing Russians can't handle, it's winter.

As long as it isn't in Finland.


Lucky thing it's not 1939 then.
 
Mr.Insightful
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
"You can't shoot my gun! Do you know how much this costs?!?"

"Time out, okay?"

Possibly one of the best gunfight scenes...
Youtube RDqx0gfYi-o
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Man, that's awful. I bet if you packed up your stuff and went home it might stop.
 
wage0048
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Is Ukraine destroying whole Russian cities?

No?

Then I'd say they're showing a remarkable level of restraint in dealing with a terrorist-state that has invaded them.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

jethroe: Mrtraveler01: jethroe: maniacbastard: They think it is bad now? Wait until the ground freezes biatches.

Yeah because if there's one thing Russians can't handle, it's winter.

As long as it isn't in Finland.

Lucky thing it's not 1939 then.


Does Russia know that?
 
poorjon [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
"I mean, we're just over here doing a light genocide, and they keep blowing up our stuff and shooting our dudes. WTF?"
 
Krieghund
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: jethroe: maniacbastard: They think it is bad now? Wait until the ground freezes biatches.

Yeah because if there's one thing Russians can't handle, it's winter.

As long as it isn't in Finland.


The Soviet Union certainly paid a lot of lives for their victories in the First and Second Soviet-Finnish Wars.

Unfortunately, trading a lot of peasant lives for a relatively small gain of land is actually a win-win for the Russian leadership and extremely relevant to what is happening in Ukraine right now.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Shaolin Soccer (2001) Tournament matches | Movie Scene HD
Youtube 7OQMZ0sBDrA
 
davynelson
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Really sorry for all the fighting back, but bullying is so last century.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: jethroe: Mrtraveler01: jethroe: maniacbastard: They think it is bad now? Wait until the ground freezes biatches.

Yeah because if there's one thing Russians can't handle, it's winter.

As long as it isn't in Finland.

Lucky thing it's not 1939 then.

Does Russia know that?


Based on their tactics, training, and equipment, they haven't a clue about the year.
 
jethroe
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: jethroe: Mrtraveler01: jethroe: maniacbastard: They think it is bad now? Wait until the ground freezes biatches.

Yeah because if there's one thing Russians can't handle, it's winter.

As long as it isn't in Finland.

Lucky thing it's not 1939 then.

Does Russia know that?


Do they have clocks and calendars in Russia?  It's a mystery.
 
