(CBS8 San Diego)   Hey, look out, dude - They're coming for your mom   (cbs8.com) divider line
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh. only FOR?
 
SamLowryDZ-015
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sooner or later some people will not be amused and will take corrective action.  Seems like he's purposely trolling the whole hispanic culture with it.
 
FigPucker [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
😆.  I hope they own guns.  They might need them.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kinda seems like a dick move, especially in a border town
/East Village goes a little way to explaining it
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Enjoy your 10MPG "statement", I guess.
/A fool and his money...
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Too late, I already did.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I'll bet the ladies are fighting over him. Every woman I know loves to be called That Ho Over There
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Someone did that around Detroit.  It's pretty much exactly the same except it says BOOTY PATROL.
 
robodog
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

C18H27NO3: Enjoy your 10MPG "statement", I guess.
/A fool and his money...


People who can buy $80-100k trucks and do custom wraps aren't worried about the cost of gas. Plus the wraps he's apparently sold probably covered the cost of gas for the life of the truck.
 
Spice Must Flow
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
In the 70s or 80s my friend's dad drove a forestry service truck, which was very close to the same shade of green the Immigration trucks were. So the guy is just driving around doing forestry stuff, and have his truck get shot at by people who thought he was La Migra and coming to mess with them.

This dude seems like a wooshbag.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: I'll bet the ladies are fighting over him. Every woman I know loves to be called That Ho Over There


He's probably pulling more than guys wearing this uniform
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
It's no Pussy Wagon
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
should've gone with a tesla and been the e-thot patrol
 
kb7rky
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
So nice of the incel asshole to out himself like this...
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Is phrasing not a thing anymore?
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

robodog: C18H27NO3: Enjoy your 10MPG "statement", I guess.
/A fool and his money...

People who can buy $80-100k trucks and do custom wraps aren't worried about the cost of gas. Plus the wraps he's apparently sold probably covered the cost of gas for the life of the truck.


Plus he has two more vehicles and lives in downtown (sort of) San Diego
 
waxbeans
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

kb7rky: So nice of the incel asshole to out himself like this...


🙄
 
kb7rky
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

waxbeans: kb7rky: So nice of the incel asshole to out himself like this...

🙄


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
heywood-jablome
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I've seen this kind of thing elsewhere. The dudes driving look just like you'd think they would.
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
think of all the hot takes he posts in wrap around sunglasses in it
 
cefm
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
And this from the article just sums up the problem nicely:
"McGennis said he has never had any negative run-ins with law enforcement regarding the scheme of his truck and that it has helped him make new friends who work in law enforcement."
Also explains the lack of enforcement. That logo (the eagle emblem) clearly infringes the  US govt and DHS trademarks but someone has to give a shiat before anything happens and the CBP apparently thinks this shiat is hilarious because they're all rapey murderous arseholes.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

C18H27NO3: Enjoy your 10MPG "statement", I guess.
/A fool and his money...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
