 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NPR)   So, are we planning to bring those astronauts back home sometime soon?   (npr.org) divider line
20
    More: Awkward, Apollo 17, Moon, Apollo program, scientific research, Apollo 11, Astronauts Eugene Cernan, U.S. astronauts, Eugene Cernan  
•       •       •

1367 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Dec 2022 at 7:38 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



20 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's too late. They've been up there so long they've evolved to their final form.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Also, they don't want to go back to Ohio.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Squid_for_Brains: It's too late. They've been up there so long they've evolved to their final form.

[Fark user image image 425x405]

Also, they don't want to go back to Ohio.


Pretty sus.
 
whidbey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
BWAHAHAHAHAHA

freaking NPR.  All that Republican blood is constricting their brain.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
kb7rky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AppleOptionEsc: Squid_for_Brains: It's too late. They've been up there so long they've evolved to their final form.

[Fark user image image 425x405]

Also, they don't want to go back to Ohio.

Pretty sus.


Came in here to say this.

Leaving satisfied.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No, but check out these cool HD pictures!
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I assume this really took place.  But. I assume. What firm proof do I have aside from people's word. ??????
 
kkinnison [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
And Artemis 2 is expected to only do a flyby of the moon sometime on or after may 2024
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
LOL at all you gullible farkers who think people went to the moon
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
They've been watching the news, and have no desire to come back.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
You'd think we would have gone back already, what with all the advances they've made with special effects
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: LOL at all you gullible farkers who think people went to the moon


Look at captain globe-brain here thinking the moon is real.  ITS A PROJECTION ON THE FERNICILARUM, PAL.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
When are we going back to the moon? Go ask Alice.
 
groppet
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I was just at the air and space museum over the weekend and they are doing a huge renovation. They have Neil Armstrong's restored suit on display.
Fark user imageView Full Size

The whole moon landings area looks great
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Biff Wellington III
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: No, but check out these cool HD pictures!


You should see the ad directly under your comment lol
 
RedVentrue
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: [Fark user image image 850x494]


I developed a spin technique for taking off from Mun when that happened.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
if you finally got away from here would you want to go back?
 
minnesotaboy
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Blame these two knuckleheads:
Fark user imageView Full Size
No reason to go to the moon unless you can make your enemy look bad.
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.