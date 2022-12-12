 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Today in nutty news: People actually discover what nutcrackers are for
108
RodneyToady [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's nice.  I look forward to the day when the NY Post discovers what journalists are for.  Because that day sure as fark ain't today.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When someone says "I was today years old..." for anything, you should probably delete them from your phone and never speak to them again.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tea bagging?
 
zez
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I assume the decorative ones like you get at World Market can't actually be used for this since they seem like they would just break apart
 
DeathByGeekSquad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't wait for the TikTok trend of nutcracking reveals.

/Did you know that you used to dial a phone by SPINNING A WHEEL
//they called it a ROTARY PHONE
///shocked duck lips to trendy beat
 
RaceDTruck [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's in the name.

Sheesh
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RaceDTruck: It's in the name.

Sheesh


Thanks for the tip.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: When someone says "I was today years old..." for anything, you should probably delete them from your phone and never speak to them again.


When people say things like "delete them from your phone" I think the same thing.
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But you fark one goat....
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How the hell are you supposed to crack a nut with those things? I can't even fit a finger in that gap let alone an almond.
 
tuxq
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Desperate journalists must love morons who express their idiocy on social media
 
jim32rr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RodneyToady: That's nice.  I look forward to the day when the NY Post discovers what journalists are for.  Because that day sure as fark ain't today.


You cracked your own nuts didn't you, feel better
 
Bob_Laublaw
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This reminds me of the time I figured out what Rice Krispies were made of
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I remember as a kid there always being these big bowls of varieties of nuts out at holidays in people's houses. Nuts you normally wouldn't come across. Nuts with funny names. Extremely racist nuts (most of the family was working class italians). 

Like 2 years ago, i bought a whole bunch of nuts and put them out. Nobody ate them, although a few did comment on what was going on with the nuts, and more than one was held up, and inquiry made about what kind of nut it was, and i didn't have an answer that wouldn't get me punched in the face.
 
Wily Wombat
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I've broken the jaw of a nutcracker trying that before. Yes, they can work, but unless you have a really sturdy/high quality one, it's not going to go well for you.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

LineNoise: I remember as a kid there always being these big bowls of varieties of nuts out at holidays in people's houses. Nuts you normally wouldn't come across. Nuts with funny names. Extremely racist nuts (most of the family was working class italians). 

Like 2 years ago, i bought a whole bunch of nuts and put them out. Nobody ate them, although a few did comment on what was going on with the nuts, and more than one was held up, and inquiry made about what kind of nut it was, and i didn't have an answer that wouldn't get me punched in the face.


Brazils? Yeah, they are pretty tasty.

I used to have a really good spring loaded cracker for Pecan season, but my in-laws sold that house and I didn't need it anymore.
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Alternate headline: "How to let everyone know you're mentally challenged without telling them you're mentally challenged"
 
sleze
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Frank the Fixer will also explain it to you if you reject his credit card.

angelfire.comView Full Size
 
AngryTeacher
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Wow...  People really are that stupid.


LineNoise: Extremely racist nuts (most of the family was working class italians).


I remember the first time I heard Brazilian Nuts called that by my brother-in-law. It should have been a warning. I'm sure you are probably shocked, but he went full Trump in 2020 and never looked back.
 
Pert
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I don't want to paint everyone with the same brush, but a lot of people are stupid.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: When someone says "I was today years old..." for anything, you should probably delete them from your phone and never speak to them again.



My wife and I made Cornish hens for Thanksgiving because I didn't want all the leftovers laying around.  My wife sent a photo to her oldest daughter.  Her reply was "what cute baby turkeys".  When my wife said Cornish hens are chickens, her daughter replied "I was today years old when I found out Cornish hens are not baby turkeys".  I wanted to lobotomize myself.
Of course, this is the same daughter that's all in on cryptocurrency and Web3 so I don't expect much from her.
 
wingedkat [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
When I was a kid I got into all sorts of trouble for breaking my mother's ornamental nutcrackers by trying to use them to crack  nuts.

My grandmother had functional nutcracker figurines made out of both cast metal and carved wood, and I didn't understand why the painted and ceramic ones my mother had didn't work the same way.

On the plus side, I got a cast iron nutcracker for Christmas the next year.

/end csb
 
TWX
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

zez: I assume the decorative ones like you get at World Market can't actually be used for this since they seem like they would just break apart


I predict follow-up TikTok videos of people breaking family "heirlooms" (mee-maw bought it at Wal-Mart back in the 70s) testing them out.
 
Hoopy Frood
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

LineNoise: I remember as a kid there always being these big bowls of varieties of nuts out at holidays in people's houses. Nuts you normally wouldn't come across. Nuts with funny names. Extremely racist nuts (most of the family was working class italians). 

Like 2 years ago, i bought a whole bunch of nuts and put them out. Nobody ate them, although a few did comment on what was going on with the nuts, and more than one was held up, and inquiry made about what kind of nut it was, and i didn't have an answer that wouldn't get me punched in the face.


What, Brazil nuts? Those are the ones you have to shave first.
 
Communist Middleschool Student
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
So it's not CBT?
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Also buying a bunch of varietal nuts is expensive, and nobody eats them, and it brings up uncomfortable memories as you fill the bowl, and then you see someone who looks at a random one, snickers, and now you are wondering about them. And then there is the whole, "well shiat, i don't THINK anyone coming over has a nut allergy, but am i inadvertently making a statement about nut allergies by having small bowls of them around my house? If i ask ahead of time, am i somehow virtue signaling?"

Its just too much heavy stuff to have on your mind over the holidays, without even bringing the nut crackers themselves into the mix.
 
TWX
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

wingedkat: When I was a kid I got into all sorts of trouble for breaking my mother's ornamental nutcrackers by trying to use them to crack  nuts.

My grandmother had functional nutcracker figurines made out of both cast metal and carved wood, and I didn't understand why the painted and ceramic ones my mother had didn't work the same way.

On the plus side, I got a cast iron nutcracker for Christmas the next year.

/end csb


So in other words, you had nutcrackers that weren't for cracking nuts.
 
ShamanGator
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Wily Wombat


I've broken the jaw of a nutcracker trying that before. Yes, they can work, but unless you have a really sturdy/high quality one, it's not going to go well for you.


Next week in The New York Post. "Decorations dont actually function as the items they are coping. "
 
wingedkat [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Wily Wombat: I've broken the jaw of a nutcracker trying that before. Yes, they can work, but unless you have a really sturdy/high quality one, it's not going to go well for you.


This reminds me, I should look into getting a solid functional and ornamental nutcracker.  I love having nuts around to munch on, and it would make a great centerpiece without being a waste of space.
 
SwitchLord
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: NewportBarGuy: When someone says "I was today years old..." for anything, you should probably delete them from your phone and never speak to them again.


My wife and I made Cornish hens for Thanksgiving because I didn't want all the leftovers laying around.  My wife sent a photo to her oldest daughter.  Her reply was "what cute baby turkeys".  When my wife said Cornish hens are chickens, her daughter replied "I was today years old when I found out Cornish hens are not baby turkeys".  I wanted to lobotomize myself.
Of course, this is the same daughter that's all in on cryptocurrency and Web3 so I don't expect much from her.


Hand her a rotary phone and really blow her mind!!
 
TWX
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Couple decades ago I dated a single mom.  She told me a funny story, her four year daughter old took a soccerball or something to the lower abdomen and exclaimed, "Ow my nuts!"

She replied to her, "Honey, girls don't have nuts.  Why did you shout that?"

The girl explained that she saw her cousin (something like 12 years old) get hit 'down there' and he doubled-over in pain and shouted, "Ow my nuts!"  So she thought that this what one was supposed to shout when getting hit below the waist and above the legs.
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

LineNoise: I remember as a kid there always being these big bowls of varieties of nuts out at holidays in people's houses. Nuts you normally wouldn't come across. Nuts with funny names. Extremely racist nuts (most of the family was working class italians). 

Like 2 years ago, i bought a whole bunch of nuts and put them out. Nobody ate them, although a few did comment on what was going on with the nuts, and more than one was held up, and inquiry made about what kind of nut it was, and i didn't have an answer that wouldn't get me punched in the face.


Brazil nut...
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Butt plugs?
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

zez: I assume the decorative ones like you get at World Market can't actually be used for this since they seem like they would just break apart


That's actually kind of what the point of TFA is.... I mean, they're called "nutcrackers", but not only are they clunky and cumbersome to use, they don't really look like they'd do the job, so I'm not entirely surprised that people don't realize this. They always look cheap to me...
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: LineNoise: I remember as a kid there always being these big bowls of varieties of nuts out at holidays in people's houses. Nuts you normally wouldn't come across. Nuts with funny names. Extremely racist nuts (most of the family was working class italians). 

Like 2 years ago, i bought a whole bunch of nuts and put them out. Nobody ate them, although a few did comment on what was going on with the nuts, and more than one was held up, and inquiry made about what kind of nut it was, and i didn't have an answer that wouldn't get me punched in the face.

Brazils? Yeah, they are pretty tasty.


My father and I would fight over them (cheap mixes would only have two or three Brazil nuts and way too many walnuts). The biggest victory was to get one out of the shell whole without stabbing yourself with a nutpick.

/also grew up in a working-class Italian household, and never called them by a racist name.
//Never even HEARD of the racist name until I was an adult, and that was from reading about it online.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
One of the few things that still isn't a dildo, despite all the bravery in the world.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
How It's Made: Nutcrackers
Youtube vLTa5H9783E
 
dyfsunctional
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I was today years old when I learned that Brazil nuts have a racially insensitive alternate name.
 
TheRedMonkey
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Wily Wombat: I've broken the jaw of a nutcracker trying that before. Yes, they can work, but unless you have a really sturdy/high quality one, it's not going to go well for you.


Most of them are just for show now and not really for cracking nuts.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Turns out, the true function of nutcrackers lies within its name.

More quality reporting from the people that brought us Hunter Biden's laptop.
 
catmandu
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Just filled mine last week and it is usually empty by the end of January. The bowl was the one we had when I was growing up. I got it after Mom passed away.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Oh I've been sticking my nuts in mouths for years.

On topic, no they aren't, they haven't been made to do that since probably the early 1900s.

/has some stupid expensive old wooden German made ones that ain't crackin any nuts.
//made with fur, lead paint, the good stuff.
///dez nuts
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Petite Mel: Another Government Employee: LineNoise: I remember as a kid there always being these big bowls of varieties of nuts out at holidays in people's houses. Nuts you normally wouldn't come across. Nuts with funny names. Extremely racist nuts (most of the family was working class italians). 

Like 2 years ago, i bought a whole bunch of nuts and put them out. Nobody ate them, although a few did comment on what was going on with the nuts, and more than one was held up, and inquiry made about what kind of nut it was, and i didn't have an answer that wouldn't get me punched in the face.

Brazils? Yeah, they are pretty tasty.

My father and I would fight over them (cheap mixes would only have two or three Brazil nuts and way too many walnuts). The biggest victory was to get one out of the shell whole without stabbing yourself with a nutpick.

/also grew up in a working-class Italian household, and never called them by a racist name.
//Never even HEARD of the racist name until I was an adult, and that was from reading about it online.


my grandma called them the n-name, back in the 1970s... and we kids weren't allowed to 'talk back' to her so we had to sit there and cringe.

i did get her back a little bit by scrawling BISH (but... spelled biatch.. .stupid filter) behind her bed using one of her beloved red lipsticks. my parents were mighty upset but my oldest sister nearly elevated me to family sainthood for it.
 
syzygy whizz
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

zez: I assume the decorative ones like you get at World Market can't actually be used for this since they seem like they would just break apart


If one has read the story of The Nutcracker it becomes fairly obvious that they are used to crack nuts.
In fact, this ability becomes a plot point.
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

catmandu: [Fark user image image 850x1133]Just filled mine last week and it is usually empty by the end of January. The bowl was the one we had when I was growing up. I got it after Mom passed away.


Bark exteriors are always so fragile. It's frustrating to me, because people charge a metric ass load of money for those, and they're doomed to break quickly unless *really* well cared for.
 
Al Tsheimers
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

LineNoise: I remember as a kid there always being these big bowls of varieties of nuts out at holidays in people's houses. Nuts you normally wouldn't come across. Nuts with funny names. Extremely racist nuts (most of the family was working class italians). 

Like 2 years ago, i bought a whole bunch of nuts and put them out. Nobody ate them, although a few did comment on what was going on with the nuts, and more than one was held up, and inquiry made about what kind of nut it was, and i didn't have an answer that wouldn't get me punched in the face.


I had to teach grandma that they were called Brazil nuts. When I was 6 yrs. old. She didn't know any better, since out on the farm that wasn't a need to know thing.
There was no malice involved, just ignorance. Grandma was a very kind widow who never had a pot to piss in. Until I was about 12, it was outhouse down the hill and behind the garage.
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

TWX: Couple decades ago I dated a single mom.  She told me a funny story, her four year daughter old took a soccerball or something to the lower abdomen and exclaimed, "Ow my nuts!"

She replied to her, "Honey, girls don't have nuts.  Why did you shout that?"

The girl explained that she saw her cousin (something like 12 years old) get hit 'down there' and he doubled-over in pain and shouted, "Ow my nuts!"  So she thought that this what one was supposed to shout when getting hit below the waist and above the legs.


When my daughter was like 3 or 4, something along the same lines happened. I got hit square in the junk with a football when not paying attention, fell over, everyone laughed, etc.

So i tried to explain how it hurts more for boys than girls, and the humor that everyone sees in a good nut shot.

I did a bad job, because like 2 minutes later, she kicked her cousin in the nuts when he wasn't expecting it.

Which to be fair, was absolutely hysterical considering the misunderstanding and the circumstances.
 
