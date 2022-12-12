 Skip to content
(WFAA Fort Worth)   Own a Subaru Ascent? Congratulations, here's a new badge for you and 272,000 of your closest friends. Please affix this Asplode badge to it and move quickly away after parking it outdoors   (wfaa.com) divider line
TWX
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Nah, it's just the over-voltage indicator lamp:

laserpointerforums.comView Full Size
 
stuffy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fall Out Boy-Light 'Em Up (Lyrics Video)
Youtube Z5LJ2NX2ggQ
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
That's hot
 
Russ1642
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The company says a bolt that holds the ground terminal of a heater may not have been fastened properly during assembly.

Sounds like a very easy fix. But you'll still need to take it to a phd certified auto mechanic to tighten the lug.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

TWX: Nah, it's just the over-voltage indicator lamp:

[laserpointerforums.com image 465x362]


That looks like an overcurrent indicator lamp
 
debug
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
But I was told only EV's burned up.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
We bought an SUV a year and a half ago, and we would have checked out one of these, but there weren't any around.  Our Subaru dealer was cleaned out.
 
jtown
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
genner
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.comView Full Size
 
ColleenSezWhuut
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: We bought an SUV a year and a half ago, and we would have checked out one of these, but there weren't any around.  Our Subaru dealer was cleaned out.


I recall getting junk mail from the dealer I bought my ru from telling me I should trade in my car for THE BIGGEST YUGEST MOST BIGLY YUUUUUUGE SUBARU EVAR!

Apparently I wasn't the target audience for that sales pitch.
 
abbarach
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Recalls: It's what makes a Subaru, a Subaru.

You know, I don't know if I've ever owned a car, of ANY make, that hasn't had at least one recall at one point in time or another.  The current Subaru was recalled because the fuel gauge/miles to empty estimation were inaccurate and may let you run out of fuel while you still had some left.  My prior Mazda had a recall for stereo software issues, then another one related to the ground for the wiper motor.  Before that my 1988 Honda Accord had an issue where the seatbelts could unbuckle if they were forced sideways hard enough (the fix was to bolt a little "tongue" to the seatbelt latch to transfer the sideways force to a tension-load force).
 
Smidge204
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

debug: But I was told only EV's burned up.


Customers started taking delivery of Subaru's first all-electric SUV last month. Now Subaru SUVs are bursting into flames. Coincidence?!
=Smidge=
 
freakdiablo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Russ1642: The company says a bolt that holds the ground terminal of a heater may not have been fastened properly during assembly.

Sounds like a very easy fix. But you'll still need to take it to a phd certified auto mechanic to tighten the lug.


Well it's free warranty work.

Which is good, because while it's just tightening a bolt, you have to remove a headlight, the AC unit, front bumper, driver's door, three ducks, a yak, and a small badger to get to it.
 
SumoJeb [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
My truck's heater hopefully won't start any fires, but it does a damn good job keeping coffee hot.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
