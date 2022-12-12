 Skip to content
(National Today)   If you could read my mind / What a tale my thoughts could tell / Welcome to Fark you nosy bastard/ Now take a header in a wishing well   (nationaltoday.com) divider line
19
    More: Silly, Human rights, Freedom of thought, Universal Declaration of Human Rights, United Nations Human Rights Committee, Bill of Rights, freedom of religion, unmentionable thoughts, member states of the International Covenant  
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
That's great, subby, and I'mma let you finish, but "Gore's Gold" was the greatest greatest hits album of all time! OF ALL TIME!!
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Gore's? fark you, autocorrect. "Gord's ".
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The NSA already knows.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Don't Troll Me Bro!: That's great, subby, and I'mma let you finish, but "Gore's Gold" was the greatest greatest hits album of all time! OF ALL TIME!!


Just admit, if you recognize those lyrics you're old.
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Herr Flick's Revenge: Don't Troll Me Bro!: That's great, subby, and I'mma let you finish, but "Gore's Gold" was the greatest greatest hits album of all time! OF ALL TIME!!

Just admit, if you recognize those lyrics you're old.


What Makes This Song Great?™ Ep.94 Gordon Lightfoot
Youtube X33YyowZZxQ
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Unmentionable? Sounds like a very quiet festival
 
OccamsWhiskers
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Herr Flick's Revenge: Don't Troll Me Bro!: That's great, subby, and I'mma let you finish, but "Gore's Gold" was the greatest greatest hits album of all time! OF ALL TIME!!

Just admit, if you recognize those lyrics you're old.


I won't read this thread again
Because the last post's just to hard to take
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I really wanted to pick her nose and take the ring on her finger, but I shouldn't mention that at a funeral.
 
stuffy
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
So everyone has wondered what Hillery Clinton looks like naked at some point?
 
Unright
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Drew Curtis is a poor man's version of Elon Musk

/unmentionable thought
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size


Ok, but it should have been unmentioned.
 
Weaver95
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The only thing that is unmentionable on this website is the fact that Donald Trump is going to be convicted and will probably die in jail.
But you can't state facts anymore, you just get more death threats that way.
 
Weaver95
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Unright: Drew Curtis is a poor man's version of Elon Musk

/unmentionable thought


Except that Elon was the smarter of the two.
 
GrymRpr
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Just like an old time movie...  'Bout a ghost from a wishin' well.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UberSmyth
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
My mind is a swirling miasma of scintillating thoughts and turgid ideas.
 
Bob_Laublaw
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Since the thread is anchored in Canadian singer/songwriter gold, I will say my real life persona f*cked up badly once with an unpopular opinion. I admitted that though I hugely respect Buffy Saint Marie, I didn't like her voice much. 

I thought I was going to be killed. The reaction was the equivalent of kicking a puppy at a dog show. 

/Canadian people problems
 
waxbeans
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Weaver95: The only thing that is unmentionable on this website is the fact that Donald Trump is going to be convicted and will probably die in jail.
But you can't state facts anymore, you just get more death threats that way.


If only.  Isn't Maddoff the only time an old rich white dude got real punishment?
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Bob_Laublaw: Since the thread is anchored in Canadian singer/songwriter gold, I will say my real life persona f*cked up badly once with an unpopular opinion. I admitted that though I hugely respect Buffy Saint Marie, I didn't like her voice much.

I thought I was going to be killed. The reaction was the equivalent of kicking a puppy at a dog show.

/Canadian people problems


That's almost as bad as admitting you like Celine Dion.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Bob_Laublaw: Since the thread is anchored in Canadian singer/songwriter gold, I will say my real life persona f*cked up badly once with an unpopular opinion. I admitted that though I hugely respect Buffy Saint Marie, I didn't like her voice much. 

I thought I was going to be killed. The reaction was the equivalent of kicking a puppy at a dog show. 

/Canadian people problems


Who?
 
