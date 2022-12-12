 Skip to content
(Local10 WPLG)   If officers are investigating the burning of a police car, don't walk up to them while drunk and admit that when you get drunk you do 'stupid things' like setting police cars on fire. Jailarity ensues   (local10.com) divider line
    More: Florida, Hernando County Sheriff's Office, Police, Anthony Thomas Tarduno, Coroner, United States, Florida, Viscount, HERNANDO COUNTY  
SirGunslinger
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Why burn the police car, it is just a machine. Burn the cops, that's the real magic!
 
dalthas [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Again?
 
bronskrat
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
yeah this is from the 9th.
 
ifky
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I feel like I never just carry around the things one would need to set a car on fire.
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Tarduno. Lets break it down, shall we. At the end of the name we have uno as in singular, and at the beginning of the word we have tard....he wait why are you banning me !?!
 
