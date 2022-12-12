 Skip to content
(WIVB)   Headline: Priest placed on leave for 'improper' relationship. News: with an "adult woman"   (wivb.com) divider line
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, FFS.
Sexuality is part of god's design. Denying it, or forcing celibacy on your priesthood, can only ensure you either have a bunch of neurotic unsexed priests or the kind with lifelong problems in some fashion or another...
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Progress!  Amirite??
 
johnny queso
‘’ 1 hour ago  
did he jack off on her back without her knowing?

that would be improper.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He'd still be around if he'd done an altar boy instead.
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The sacred book of catholic dogma will not be changed!

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Of course. If it had been an underaged victim he would have been transferred and the whole thing hushed up.
 
frieque
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm guessing a married adult woman.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wonder how long until the church decides that, in order to boost recruitment, priests can go back to not being celibate if they so choose.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

johnny queso: did he jack off on her back without her knowing?

that would be improper.


Is that improper?  You wait'll I see my chiropractor again!
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Placed on leave?  Where's he gonna go? Great now he's got more time checking out older women in grocery stores.
 
Tentacle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

johnny queso: did he jack off on her back without her knowing?

that would be improper.


Everyone loves a good come back story
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Picture of the bad, bad man. For some reason, I feel the sign next to him should say "Farty Towels".

bloximages.chicago2.vip.townnews.comView Full Size
 
Coco LaFemme [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was born and raised Catholic. I have never understood why priests have to be celibate. How does refraining from jerking off and/or farking make you better equipped to drone on about the beatitudes at 9:30 on a Sunday morning? Maybe in the 12th century, it was a good idea, but it's 2022.

If the church wants to do something about all the priests raping altar boys, maybe letting them have normal, healthy sexual relationships with consenting adults will help with that.
 
dbeshear [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Naido: Progress!  Amirite??


Next thing you know, the relationship will be a 'consensual' one. The priesthood is on a slippery slope with this.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skinink: Picture of the bad, bad man. For some reason, I feel the sign next to him should say "Farty Towels".

[bloximages.chicago2.vip.townnews.com image 850x637]



Still, he makes a great handicapped entrance....
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Wait, a consenting adult woman?

memecreator.orgView Full Size
 
Cheron
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: Oh, FFS.
Sexuality is part of god's design. Denying it, or forcing celibacy on your priesthood, can only ensure you either have a bunch of neurotic unsexed priests or the kind with lifelong problems in some fashion or another...


God had sex with a Jewish girl about 2000 years ago and people can't stop talking about it.
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
The state of the church is such that the website felt the need to specify ADULT woman.  When for most stories they would have specified underage if other person was underage and just not added any prefix for an adult.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

frieque: I'm guessing a married adult woman.


Who either is in the lay administration or is the wife of someone in lay administration.

/ This happens far more often the juvenile stuff
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Coco LaFemme: I have never understood why priests have to be celibate


I think has something to do with sacraments. Either a man gets married or commits his life to the church.

Not very religious but I think it goes something like that.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Coco LaFemme: I was born and raised Catholic. I have never understood why priests have to be celibate. How does refraining from jerking off and/or farking make you better equipped to drone on about the beatitudes at 9:30 on a Sunday morning? Maybe in the 12th century, it was a good idea, but it's 2022.

If the church wants to do something about all the priests raping altar boys, maybe letting them have normal, healthy sexual relationships with consenting adults will help with that.


A priest and a rabbi end up next to each other on an airplane. They get to talking about their respective religions. After a while, they get comfortable enough with each other to ask the Big Questions. "So," says the priest, "If you don't mind, I was just wondering... have you ever eaten ham?"

The rabbi sighs. "I have to confess that when I was much younger, before I went to rabbinical school, I got curious and tasted ham. I repented and never did that again, though."

There's some silence, then the rabbi speaks up again. "In the spirit of ecumenical confession, I am moved to ask: have you ever been with a woman?"

The priest nods. "Yes, I have to confess, when I was just out of seminary I was tempted. It was brief and I confessed and did my penance, and I never did that again."

More silence. Then the rabbi says, "Beats the hell out of ham, doesn't it?"
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

steklo: Coco LaFemme: I have never understood why priests have to be celibate

I think has something to do with sacraments. Either a man gets married or commits his life to the church.

Not very religious but I think it goes something like that.


That's part of it, but the real reason is to minimize the clergy's attachment to church assets. If the priest dies without an heir, the church gets his assets.
 
morg
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Melfi was temporary administrator at Our Lady of the Angels in Cuba and St. Patrick in Belfast and Fillmore. All of them are located in Allegany County.

Kudos to the writer for helping out us non-locals.
 
AbortionsForAll [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Coco LaFemme: I was born and raised Catholic.


Me too.

I have never understood why priests have to be celibate.

Me neither.

If the church wants to do something about all the priests raping altar boys, maybe letting them have normal, healthy sexual relationships with consenting adults will help with that.

People don't decide to rape children b/c they don't have appropriate sexual outlets. People rape children because they are child rapists.
 
McFarkus
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Cheron: God had sex with a Jewish girl about 2000 years ago and people can't stop talking about it.

Well yea, she got knocked up!
But IMO ya can't blame her cuz she wasn't getting any from her hubby ..... but we're supposed to assume it was a healthy relationship and all. Go figure
 
optimistic_cynic
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

skinink: Picture of the bad, bad man. For some reason, I feel the sign next to him should say "Farty Towels".

[bloximages.chicago2.vip.townnews.com image 850x637]


That's the face of a man that just "got some".
 
jmr61
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

johnny queso: did he jack off on her back without her knowing?

that would be improper.



How's it going there Dice? Loved you in A Star is Born.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Coco LaFemme: I was born and raised Catholic. I have never understood why priests have to be celibate. How does refraining from jerking off and/or farking make you better equipped to drone on about the beatitudes at 9:30 on a Sunday morning? Maybe in the 12th century, it was a good idea, but it's 2022.

If the church wants to do something about all the priests raping altar boys, maybe letting them have normal, healthy sexual relationships with consenting adults will help with that.


It's, as I remember it, originally a form of asceticism that was already practiced voluntarily (though one wonders how much hierarchical peer pressure played into this) when the church decided to codify in the middle ages.  Sorta like the vow of silence some catholic monks still follow, except with more throbbing biological urges.
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: Oh, FFS.
Sexuality is part of god's design. Denying it, or forcing celibacy on your priesthood, can only ensure you either have a bunch of neurotic unsexed priests or the kind with lifelong problems in some fashion or another...


One of Catholicism's great sins: celibacy of the priesthood.  You wanna prevent cases of pedophilia?  There you go.
 
dbeshear [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: Wait, a consenting adult woman?

[memecreator.org image 375x291]


TFA doesn't say anything about 'consent'.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: Wait, a consenting adult woman?

[memecreator.org image 375x291]


child sex trafficking
molesty priests
the holocaust
khmer rouge
natural disasters
cordyceps
tom brady
forrest gump and crash oscars
home depot

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnny queso
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

jmr61: johnny queso: did he jack off on her back without her knowing?

that would be improper.


How's it going there Dice? Loved you in A Star is Born.


hickory dickory dock...

HAOOOOOO!
 
Inebriated Bolshevik Muppet
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

steklo: Coco LaFemme: I have never understood why priests have to be celibate

I think has something to do with sacraments. Either a man gets married or commits his life to the church.

Not very religious but I think it goes something like that.


It mostly had to do with the church's insistence that Jesus was chaste. Which is bullshiat.

It also helped a particular dominatrice (female deacon) further tighten her grip on the reigns of power by helping reduce future competition. Up until then it was only a suggestion, and there absolutely was nepotism for the first 500-600 years.

There absolutely was a female pope, Pope Joan. And several women effectively ran the church over the course of its history. The last one was right around when the celibacy catechism was actually enforced.

I'd look them up, but the CC is pretty damn good at scrubbing history they don't like, I learned of it from a paper book in the library and it would take hours.
 
Jumpthruhoops
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
It's all about power and money. Remember how powerful the church used to be? What if a priest was able to build generational wealth? Can't have that. All riches must go to the church.
 
erewhon the opinionated
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Penis goes in altar boy = good
Penis goes in consenting woman = bad

Got it. Thanks Catholic Church.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

frieque: I'm guessing a married adult woman.


Married to someone That Matters.
 
krispos42 [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Is the scandal that she was competent and consenting?
 
Inebriated Bolshevik Muppet
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Prof. Frink: frieque: I'm guessing a married adult woman.

Married to someone That Matters.


The deacon that knocked up Pope Joan was put in the brass bull.

This guy is getting off lucky.
 
Dr. Bison
‘’ 1 minute ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
