 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   CNN lists 68 of the best holiday gifts you can buy. 68? Try not to buy any holiday gifts on your way through the parking lot   (cnn.com) divider line
18
    More: Stupid, Bidet, Pizza, Want, Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer, High-tech skin care, The Look, personal use of NuFace, Game  
•       •       •

455 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Dec 2022 at 11:20 AM (40 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



18 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Frozit [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
What an amazing list of stuff I would never buy.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Well, if you need help thinking up one more gift, the answer's staring right in your face.
 
csi_yellowknife
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ReverendLoki
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Staff Writer:  Hey, I just thought of one more item to add to the list!

Grizzled Veteran Editor:  NO
 
csi_yellowknife
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: [pbs.twimg.com image 680x383]


Curse the coffee shop internet for the delay!
 
usafdave
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Bravo, subby.

/not even supposed to be here today
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Surprisingly missing from the list

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Texas Gabe
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
In a row?
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
A "cygnet ring" would have a young swan on it, not your initials.

/Mine has the worm ouroboros swallowing its tail. I'm also going to get "Choking Hazard" tattooed on my hands for Xmas. My GF insists.
 
electricjebus
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Yeah, I'm basically 40, just write me a letter telling me how your life is going.  If I want something I'm probably just going to buy it.  If it's something I think isn't worth the money, I'm probably going to feel bad about you gifting it to me.

There's a reason Christmas is mostly for kids, they don't have any money yet.
 
whidbey
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Hey at least it wasn't a SLIDESHOW.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
There's maybe, *maybe* ten things on there which are reasonably-priced and useful. A $350 Kitchen Aid mixer will last your entire adult life. $200 pajamas?  F*ck off.
 
mjbok
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: A "cygnet ring" would have a young swan on it, not your initials.

/Mine has the worm ouroboros swallowing its tail. I'm also going to get "Choking Hazard" tattooed on my hands for Xmas. My GF insists.


Isn't that what an ouroboros is?
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: A "cygnet ring" would have a young swan on it, not your initials.

/Mine has the worm ouroboros swallowing its tail. I'm also going to get "Choking Hazard" tattooed on my hands for Xmas. My GF insists.


are they that small?
 
sandbar67
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
67? Not enough!

69? NICE! But too many
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Never buy clothes for gifts.
 
gamergirl23
‘’ less than a minute ago  

foo monkey: There's maybe, *maybe* ten things on there which are reasonably-priced and useful. A $350 Kitchen Aid mixer will last your entire adult life. $200 pajamas?  F*ck off.


I think if my husband got me $200 pajamas I'd ask him to get checked for a brain tumor.
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.