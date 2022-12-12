 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Indonesian officials announce that Bali's new, ultra-strict sex laws will not apply to tourists, so if you were really hoping for a relaxing week of underage hookers and pre-pubescent boys, game on   (cnn.com) divider line
20
    More: Followup, Southeast Asia, Bali, Indonesia, provisions of the new Indonesian criminal code, Indonesian language, Tourism, Indonesia's controversial sex laws, Balinese governor Wayan Koster  
•       •       •

293 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Dec 2022 at 11:35 AM (25 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



20 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Weaver95
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
So what I'm hearing is that the local government has created a double standard with regard to sex crime laws...and they really think that's gonna work?
That's certainly optimistic of them.
 
veale728
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I thought those were Thailand, Vietnam, and Cambodia?
 
saywhonow
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
That's good. I don't think Matt gaetz paid for the trip insurance.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Bali, subby, not Bangkok. Bali is where you go to pork drunken Instagram influencers.
 
hej
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Weaver95: So what I'm hearing is that the local government has created a double standard with regard to sex crime laws...and they really think that's gonna work?
That's certainly optimistic of them.


In a nutshell.  It's not really any less illegal for tourists, they're just acknowledging that the rules won't be enforced in revenue generating areas.
 
whidbey
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
You're kind of dumb for going there anyway.

Stay home.  Or go to Hawaii.
 
Cheron
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The laws don't apply until they do. There's a difference between legal and not enforced. Hate to be the person who annoys the authorities enough to get 20.
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

saywhonow: That's good. I don't think Matt gaetz paid for the trip insurance.


I'm so on the fence about trip insurance. I mean you're the total hero if a coup breaks out and like, Fireman's Casual Limited of Utah, has to pay for my family to chopper out of the DMZ. What's more likely though is that I wasted $158.00 insuring my trip to Disneyworld.
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

and
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Such a f*cking scam. Till you need it.
 
Wenchmaster
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Weaver95: So what I'm hearing is that the local government has created a double standard with regard to sex crime laws...and they really think that's gonna work?
That's certainly optimistic of them.


I was going to make essentially an identical comment. Tourists are exempt from the new laws, but ordinary citizens or guest workers are not. There is no way this could possibly backfire on them.
 
SirGunslinger
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Sigh, more catering to Republicans and Evangelicals...
 
erewhon the opinionated
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Vote with your wallet and avoid backward degenerate right-wing fundamentalist nations that stomp on your human rights - like Bali, Qatar and the US....
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Will it apply to my underage prostitute?
 
gbv23
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
It was a Dutch colony for years

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
The Weekend Baker
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Weaver95: So what I'm hearing is that the local government has created a double standard with regard to sex crime laws...and they really think that's gonna work?
That's certainly optimistic of them.


It's just a variation of the double standard that already exists in most places -- laws are largely for poor people.  Tourists = wealthy (at least wealthy enough to be a tourist), so the law doesn't apply to them.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

gbv23: It was a Dutch colony for years

[i.imgur.com image 280x183]


Isn't dat vierd?
 
wxboy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Tourists having sex with tourists is okay. Tourists having sex with locals will get the local into a prison. Or, get the tourist a shotgun wedding.
 
corn-bread
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
"Those laws don't apply to me!  I'm a tourist!"
Yea, let me know how that works out for ya as the morality police are thumping your skull on the pavement.

As beautiful as these Asian countries are, I have no desire to go there.  It use to be that the cardinal rule there for westerners was "don't be an asshole."  Then, of course, religion had to interfere as it so often does.
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.