(Daily Mail)   Household snitch finally gets its comeuppance   (dailymail.co.uk)
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I put a plastic toy on a lightbulb and it melted.
I blame the toy.
I am smart.
hurr
dur
 
houstondragon
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: I put a plastic toy on a lightbulb and it melted.
I blame the toy.
I am smart.
hurr
dur


This.

I'm sure the potential arson would have been just hilarious for the insurance claims adjuster when their house burnt the fark down.
 
tykoglas
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Elf on a shelf is bad parenting. This is the only appropriate response.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
One nice thing about LED bulbs is that I don't worry as much about my Christmas tree burning down my house.  LED bulbs would have prevented this problem as well.

When I was in college, everyone had those halogen torchiere lamps.  The dorms eventually banned them because of too many fires.  Laundry and blankets would accidentally land on them.

They were also bug killing machines.  They were always filled with dead bugs.  I remember I was at a party one got knocked over and dumped an entire pile of junebugs in this woman's lap.  It was pretty funny... not for her of course.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Take a good hard look at this face. Let it burn into your mind for eternity.

i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size


Gaze upon this face and remember all those warning labels about how you're not supposed to take hair dryers into the bathtub or shower. How you've always wondered about the kind of person who was responsible for poor decisions that led to the necessity of those labels. Who could be that dumb?

Always and forever associate this woman's face with the stupidity that caused those labels.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
That elf is burning in hell.

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Household snitch doesn't look tall enough to reach lightbulb; Local mom suspected....
 
Hagbard_C
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Now I no longer believe in elves....oooh well played Daily Fail, well played....
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Are you an idiot with who lacks a basic understanding of cause and effect?   Call the daily fail and tell us why you're confused about things that happen in everyday life.
 
loki see loki do
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
What kind of farking moron doesn't know incandescent lights are hot?
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Who still has light bulbs that get that hot?
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
img.buzzfeed.comView Full Size
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trocadero
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

loki see loki do: What kind of farking moron doesn't know incandescent lights are hot?


As time goes by and they're replaced w/ LEDs, there will be somebody who has never seen/felt one and has no idea. Like manual transmissions or phones w/ physical keypads on them, or how to hold a DVD/CD on the edge so you don't get fingerprints on the read side.
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: [img.buzzfeed.com image 850x564]


User name checks out!
 
Floki [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: Take a good hard look at this face. Let it burn into your mind for eternity.

[i.dailymail.co.uk image 634x845]

Gaze upon this face and remember all those warning labels about how you're not supposed to take hair dryers into the bathtub or shower. How you've always wondered about the kind of person who was responsible for poor decisions that led to the necessity of those labels. Who could be that dumb?

Always and forever associate this woman's face with the stupidity that caused those labels.


If I read the article correctly, it was her husband that placed the elf into the light fixture.
 
SwitchLord
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Snitches get skin grafts?? ... doesn't really rhyme too good..
 
baron von doodle [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: Take a good hard look at this face. Let it burn into your mind for eternity.

[i.dailymail.co.uk image 634x845]

Gaze upon this face and remember all those warning labels about how you're not supposed to take hair dryers into the bathtub or shower. How you've always wondered about the kind of person who was responsible for poor decisions that led to the necessity of those labels. Who could be that dumb?

Always and forever associate this woman's face with the stupidity that caused those labels.


My favorite is the one on packages of bacon. Cook before eating.

If you need that reminder, well, you probably won't be missed.
 
Merltech
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
