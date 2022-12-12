 Skip to content
(Washington Free Beacon)   USNS Yuma to be fitted with luxury bidet with "effective enema function." DoD chose the Navy for this project because the Marines would just try to drink from it   (freebeacon.com) divider line
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like using this bidet will bring tears to people's eyes.

/At least until how they figure how to turn down the water pressure
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It sure beats an ineffective enema function.
 
potierrh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1.  They make it sound like Biden is responsible for it.  I can all but guarantee that he had absolutely no input on this.  Also, Trump would have the same level of input.  The sole purpose here is political crap throwing.
2.  This is a USNS ship, meaning Military Sealift Command, meaning civilians run the ship.
3.  It only cost $550?  And where was it charged to, because it would be reasonable from the MWR account if that's what the crew wanted.  Even then, I remember the ship spending more than that on cleaning supplies. (And we cleaned because it was a day ending in 'Y', not because it was dirty).
 
incendi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From the description, it sounds like the CO *really* likes a clean bum, and there was probably a small sum (something like $5000, probably) designated for furnishing the CO's stateroom that this drew on. It's kind of surprising that someone mining the requisition pile for embarrassments decided this was their best bet.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The last hotel I was in had this hand wand attachment on the shower head that had a long, thin rectangular water pattern.  Like a 2x8 pattern of spouts tightly placed together.  It wasn't practical for rinsing my body, but damn did it feel great to wedge that rectangle between my butt cheeks to rinse my anus.  All showers should have them.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
As a Muslim, we Americans should feel ashamed for falling behind (pun intended) on bidet usage. Toilet paper never gets enough off and all toilets should come equipped with them.

Like Japan for example:

The Simpsons - Japan toilet
Youtube S5lihwyjk8w
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Thanks a lot, Obama.
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
As the owner of a similar BioBidet model... it's worth it.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I'm surprised Fark even accepts links from The Washington Free Beacon. It is basically the Gateway Pundit. "Related stories" below that one:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: The last hotel I was in had this hand wand attachment on the shower head that had a long, thin rectangular water pattern.  Like a 2x8 pattern of spouts tightly placed together.  It wasn't practical for rinsing my body, but damn did it feel great to wedge that rectangle between my butt cheeks to rinse my anus.  All showers should have them.


That thing has been everywhere
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
That's what happens when you contract out to the lowest bideter
 
X-boxershorts [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

potierrh: 2. This is a USNS ship, meaning Military Sealift Command, meaning civilians run the ship.


Merchant Marine or Sea Lift command, yes, Civilians attached to provide Naval services.

And notice how the Free Beacon invokes Biden in it's headline. He had no say in this stupid purchase.

Outrage Generation is the sole function of hyper partisan media and The Washington Free Beacon is an Outrage factory. Subby should do themselves a favor and avoid that troll factory.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: NM Volunteer: The last hotel I was in had this hand wand attachment on the shower head that had a long, thin rectangular water pattern.  Like a 2x8 pattern of spouts tightly placed together.  It wasn't practical for rinsing my body, but damn did it feel great to wedge that rectangle between my butt cheeks to rinse my anus.  All showers should have them.

That thing has been everywhere

That thing has been everywhere


It hasn't been in my kitchen.

/as far as you know
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
For ya'll bidet people: After getting a hose down, then what? Walk around with a wet ass, blow dryer, use toilet paper anyway?

/ serious question, never used one
 
Manfred J. Hattan
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

potierrh: 1.  They make it sound like Biden is responsible for it.  I can all but guarantee that he had absolutely no input on this.


Biden was having lunch with Obummer and they were planning to destroy America's Military by sissyfying them. It was Michelle who had the idea of bidets. She knows that once our Fighting Forces don't wipe themselves and the bible teaches us, it will only be a matter of time before they become fully woke and refuse to Defend America. Checkmate.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
This was satire right? Right?
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: NM Volunteer: The last hotel I was in had this hand wand attachment on the shower head that had a long, thin rectangular water pattern.  Like a 2x8 pattern of spouts tightly placed together.  It wasn't practical for rinsing my body, but damn did it feel great to wedge that rectangle between my butt cheeks to rinse my anus.  All showers should have them.

That thing has been everywhere

That thing has been everywhere


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

potierrh: 1.  They make it sound like Biden is responsible for it.  I can all but guarantee that he had absolutely no input on this.  Also, Trump would have the same level of input.  The sole purpose here is political crap throwing.
2.  This is a USNS ship, meaning Military Sealift Command, meaning civilians run the ship.
3.  It only cost $550?  And where was it charged to, because it would be reasonable from the MWR account if that's what the crew wanted.  Even then, I remember the ship spending more than that on cleaning supplies. (And we cleaned because it was a day ending in 'Y', not because it was dirty).


Heh - at sea you clean because the minute you look at something, go "Ehh it's fine, it can wait" and turn your back for 30 seconds, when you turn back around it's gonna look like this:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I could predict plenty of uses for a bidet in the infirmary. Given the source and the outrage, and the lack of specificity in the article, I would bet $100 on it.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Walker: I'm surprised Fark even accepts links from The Washington Free Beacon. It is basically the Gateway Pundit. "Related stories" below that one:
[Fark user image 850x302]
[Fark user image 850x302]


It isn't paywalled and it isn't the bird side, so, perfectly cromulent submission source.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: potierrh: 1.  They make it sound like Biden is responsible for it.  I can all but guarantee that he had absolutely no input on this.  Also, Trump would have the same level of input.  The sole purpose here is political crap throwing.
2.  This is a USNS ship, meaning Military Sealift Command, meaning civilians run the ship.
3.  It only cost $550?  And where was it charged to, because it would be reasonable from the MWR account if that's what the crew wanted.  Even then, I remember the ship spending more than that on cleaning supplies. (And we cleaned because it was a day ending in 'Y', not because it was dirty).

Heh - at sea you clean because the minute you look at something, go "Ehh it's fine, it can wait" and turn your back for 30 seconds, when you turn back around it's gonna look like this:

[Fark user image image 300x450]


Now there are some sailors in need of a stern bidet.
 
Chompachangas [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
We have a bidet like that in both bathrooms. It'll change your farking life, man. Helps enormously with my colitis.

/poop
 
CheatCommando [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

potierrh: The sole purpose here is political crap throwing.


Which is no surprise considering the source.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: For ya'll bidet people: After getting a hose down, then what? Walk around with a wet ass, blow dryer, use toilet paper anyway?

/ serious question, never used one

/ serious question, never used one


Some come with blow dryers to blow dry your ass. But you can always pat with toilet paper too. Bidets are great.
 
keldaria [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

incendi: From the description, it sounds like the CO *really* likes a clean bum, and there was probably a small sum (something like $5000, probably) designated for furnishing the CO's stateroom that this drew on. It's kind of surprising that someone mining the requisition pile for embarrassments decided this was their best bet.


I mean on a practical level, doesn't a bidet mean less toilet paper waste/expense? Especially if it has an enema function?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Joe called me about that. He said he spent a lot of time thinking on this. That's why he's personally involved in every decision   He's looking at pencil options now...
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Also,  these authors have never paid for toilet.
 
Northern
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
$550 for the bidet, $1000 to install it on one toilet.
Meanwhile the military, including the Air Force and navy are scrapping the entire fleet of F-35 aircraft and replacing them with new aircraft because it's cheaper than maintaining them.  Oh, and they spent $2 trillion and counting on that one aircraft.
Why can't they build new ships?  Total mystery.
 
ActionJoe
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Wait till they find out the military spends 600 dollars for watches.
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: For ya'll bidet people: After getting a hose down, then what? Walk around with a wet ass, blow dryer, use toilet paper anyway?

/ serious question, never used one

/ serious question, never used one


I do a TP check at the end which is somewhat drying.  But from a broader perspective, I never get to Sahara level towel dryness when I step out of the shower and get dressed.  My underwear gets a tiny bit damp, dries out pretty quickly, and life goes on.  Bidet use... similar level of damp.
 
Armchair_Invective
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Good god... who cares?  Using a bidet doesn't mean a Frenchman is going to force you to have butt sex.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
freebeacon.comView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Northern: Meanwhile the military, including the Air Force and navy are scrapping the entire fleet of F-35 aircraft and replacing them with new aircraft because it's cheaper than maintaining them. Oh, and they spent $2 trillion and counting on that one aircraft.


Got a link for the F-35 thing?
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Walker: [freebeacon.com image 768x512]
[Fark user image 230x220]


A compelling argument for more bidets, because streak marks on white pants would be embarrassing.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
This is the funniest part of the "article":

The BB-1000 bidet that the Navy purchased for the Yuma is considerably more expensive than commonly purchased models. Amazon's best-selling bidet costs $22.99, roughly 4 percent of the cost of the BB-1000.

If you click that link you don't even see a $22.99 bidet. Just a page of cheap plastic attachments to toilets or portable bidets. Yes, they are really comparing a high tech bidet toilet to this:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Maud Dib
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Walker: I'm surprised Fark even accepts links from The Washington Free Beacon. It is basically the Gateway Pundit. "Related stories" below that one:
[Fark user image image 850x302]
[Fark user image image 850x302]


It's generally scorned as the "Free Bacon".
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Sounds like the master wanted a bidet
/but seriously, what a nothing burger, fark off Free Beacon
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Wait... I just realized they're complaining about $553.

🙄

That's not the cheapest possible toilet but let's not pretend we're about to go bankrupt because of exorbitant expense.
 
Maud Dib
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

X-boxershorts: potierrh: 2. This is a USNS ship, meaning Military Sealift Command, meaning civilians run the ship.

Merchant Marine or Sea Lift command, yes, Civilians attached to provide Naval services.

And notice how the Free Beacon invokes Biden in it's headline. He had no say in this stupid purchase.

Outrage Generation is the sole function of hyper partisan media and The Washington Free Beacon is an Outrage factory. Subby should do themselves a favor and avoid that troll factory.


You're missing the possibility that subby has the Free Bacon in its favorites.
 
Ehre
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Try looking at the other articles on the Washington Free Beacon website. There is a funny pattern there. I can't quite put my finger on it. (Joke)
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: Sounds like using this bidet will bring tears to people's eyes.

/At least until how they figure how to turn down the water pressure


dab57h0r8ahff.cloudfront.netView Full Size
 
Pert
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The_Homeless_Guy
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Peter von Nostrand: Wait... I just realized they're complaining about $553.

🙄

That's not the cheapest possible toilet but let's not pretend we're about to go bankrupt because of exorbitant expense.


Not only that but bidets may very well help with the plumbing. I have them installed at my house which is on a septic system. TP is hard on the septic. Plus I do not have to buy nearly as much TP. Win-win.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Yeah, that's why. Does it play "In the Navy" by The Village People when it's turned on?
 
Maud Dib
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

edmo: Also,  these authors have never paid for toilet.


Fark user imageView Full Size

My first trip to Europe.
Need to use a stall?
Pay me.
Need TP?
Pay me.
 
LordBeavis [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Walker: Nick Nostril: For ya'll bidet people: After getting a hose down, then what? Walk around with a wet ass, blow dryer, use toilet paper anyway?

/ serious question, never used one

Some come with blow dryers to blow dry your ass. But you can always pat with toilet paper too. Bidets are great.


I just wait for 2-3 minutes to drip dry.  I know it's not ideal for those of you tactical, on-the-go crappers that have to pinch one out in under a minute, but I use the time to read.
 
mitchelkaaa
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Who cares what Putnazi mouthpiece Washington Free Beacon has to say?
 
cide1
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
We built 6 Littoral Combat Ships that are being decommissioned after only a few years.  At best they could only do 1/3 of the missions they were built to do with very heavy maintenance, suffered massive gear box failures and frame cracking, and could only perform when 40% more sailors were on board than the design called for.   The vendors got paid every cent, plus more for remediation.  Something like half a billion per ship.  And we are talking about a $553 piece of plumbing and blaming the Biden administration?  This is what is wrong with the media.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Marines are too busy being screwed by the green weenie and having their colons clensed by MREs to need it.
 
