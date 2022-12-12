 Skip to content
(Mirror.co.uk)   Suddenly, camel flu
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this actually a flu or is it MERS?

MERS is deadly, but fortunately not as contagious as the flu.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
docsigma
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Sandy Marton wanted for questioning
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
It's coming home.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Soon to be renamed "c flu" by WHO as to not offend camels.
Just like they renamed monkeypox to "mpox" as to not offend monkeys.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Suddenly, salad.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EqualOpportunityEnslaver
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Ahh, camel flu - thats why you've gotta treat those toe cases early!
 
mufhugger
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Is it transmitted through humping?
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Don't they just call that emphysema?
 
MBooda
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Wondered why my toes felt funny.
 
Maturin [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size

A few examples of what a camel might have looked like when it flu
 
phedex
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size


Well, maybe he wouldnt get sick if he'd lay off the coffin nails.
 
farkscience
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Camel Cough
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Just ask everyone when they come back how many camels they had sex with.
 
Deus Ex Macguffin [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I don't like camel flu, try giving the disease a sexier name.  Like the "Natalie Portman" flu or something.
 
Stavr0
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
It is a well known fact you can catch camel flu by licking hallucinogenic camel toes.

....

I may have misread the headline.
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Guess what day it is!
Guess what day it is!
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Stavr0: It is a well known fact you can catch camel flu by licking hallucinogenic camel toes.

....

I may have misread the headline.


What is this hallucinogenic camel toe of which you speak? Please post pictures so we can study them closely and know what to look for.
 
Jack Sabbath
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
A man in Qatar is coughing.

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
monkeyboycjc
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Maturin: [Fark user image 450x402][Fark user image 600x600][Fark user image 800x501][Fark user image 700x567]
A few examples of what a camel might have looked like when it flu


I immediately thought of a trebuchet.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Camel flu? What, exactly, were you doing in Qatar? Sick, man...sick.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
They call it the flu, but it's not a virus. It's a bactrian infection.

Just when you think you're over the hump, boom, there's another hump.
 
docsigma
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Prof. Frink: Stavr0: It is a well known fact you can catch camel flu by licking hallucinogenic camel toes.

....

I may have misread the headline.

What is this hallucinogenic camel toe of which you speak? Please post pictures so we can study them closely and know what to look for.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I don't think anyone had camel flu in the pool.
 
SirGunslinger
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
No! Camel walked, bird flew.
 
matterri
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Wonder if they'll change the name to the C-Flu as to not offend anyone?
 
Fark-N-Noodle [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Good thing Americans don't do soccer.  Or we would have it here too
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Horse paste doesn't work on camels?
 
